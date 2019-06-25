Broadcom Rings The Alarm On Semiconductors

Source: WSJ

The trade war with China was expected to hurt sales of agricultural products and companies like John Deere (DE) which sold heavy machinery for agricultural products. Investors were curious how it would impact other markets. Broadcom (AVGO) recently rang the alarm on the semiconductor market:

"However, while enterprise and mainframe software demand remained stable, particularly in North America and Europe, with respect to semiconductors, it is clear that the U.S./China trade conflict, including the Huawei export ban, is creating economic and political uncertainty and reducing visibility for our global OEM customers. As a result, demand volatility has increased and our customers are actively reducing inventory levels to manage risks. This leads us to believe the second half of 2019 will be more in line with the first half as opposed to the previously expected recovery. We now anticipate fiscal 2019 semiconductor solutions segment revenue of $17.5 billion, which translates into a year-over-year decline in the high single-digits. CA software continues to perform above our original expectations while SAN switching is slowing down after a very strong first half. As a result, we are maintaining our fiscal 2019 infrastructure software outlook at $5 billion."

The $22.5 billion revenue guidance is about $2.0 billion less than the company's previous guidance. For the first half of the year, Broadcom's revenue was $11.3 billion. Guidance suggests revenue for the second half would be about $11.2 billion, practically flat versus the first half.

Broadcom generated about $21 billion in revenue for FY 2018, which likely excludes the $4 billion in revenue it garnered from its acquisition of CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA). The $19 billion acquisition closed in November 2018. On an apples-to-apples basis, Broadcom's $22.5 billion revenue forecast for full-year 2019 would likely represent a decline Y/Y.

The company is likely feeling the effects of the Trump administration's actions against Huawei. If Huawei is one of Broadcom's largest customers, then who is to say that business will return when or if the trade war ends? This could be much larger than a trade war. The implications are that (1) Huawei could be influenced by the Chinese government and (2) it could potentially be used as a tool to spy on the U.S. if its technology becomes embedded in the upcoming 5G network. If Huawei becomes a pawn in an intellectual property war between the U.S. and China, then Broadcom's equipment sales to Huawei or other Chinese firms could be stymied for a while.

In its most recent quarter, Broadcom's revenue grew 10% Y/Y. Results included the benefit of CA Technologies' revenue and earnings that were likely not included in the prior-year period.

Revenue from Semiconductor Solutions fell by double-digits due to lower demand for wireless content in handsets and lower demand for standard networking and server storage connectivity. Revenue growth from Infrastructure Software was driven by the contribution from the CA Technologies acquisition and demand for FC Scan products.

Gross profit of $3.1 billion was up 21% Y/Y. Gross margin of 56% was up 500 basis points versus the year earlier period. SG&A and R&D expense grew 43% and 23%, respectively. The fall out was that EBITDA of $2.5 billion increased 13% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 45% was up 100 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. If revenue growth stalls for the second half of the year, then management may need to cut into operating costs in order to preserve EBITDA margins.

Exposure To Apple

Broadcom also has major exposure to Apple (AAPL). According to Broadcom's 10-Q, total sales from Apple accounted for approximately 13% and 17% of net revenue for the fiscal quarter and two fiscal quarters ended May 5, 2019, respectively. Such customer concentration "increases the risk of quarterly fluctuations in our operating results and our sensitivity to any material, adverse developments experienced by our significant customers."

If Apple replaced Broadcom as a supplier of certain equipment, it could have a material impact on the company's revenue. If Apple reduced equipment orders simply due to sagging iPhone sales, it could also hurt. For the March quarter, iPhone revenue fell by double digits. iPhone sales faced headwinds in China where Apple competes with Huawei and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), (OTCPK:XIACY). Sagging iPhone sales could potentially stymie sales of Broadcom's Semiconductor Solutions segment going forward.

Valuation

The problem now lies in how to properly value Broadcom. The company has grown through acquisition, so some of its earnings are not necessarily organic. Prior to buying CA Technologies, it tried to acquire Qualcomm (QCOM), but the deal was blocked due to national security concerns. Financial markets continue to hit new highs, so it could be difficult for Broadcom to find new properties at attractive valuations. This potentially stymies future growth.

The stock trades at nearly 14x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized), which could be difficult to justify with the company's outlook rather cloudy. Secondly, I believe the economy may have peaked. A slowing economy could hurt Broadcom's future revenue and earnings regardless of trade talks with China. A 14x trading multiple is too robust for a company whose revenue and earnings could be stymied by declining orders from a large customer or deteriorating economic forces.

Conclusion

Broadcom rang the alarm on semiconductors. Its valuation may not reflect ongoing headwinds. Sell AVGO.

