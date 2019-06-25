Weekly Cannabis Report: These Catalysts Could Spark The Next Rally

We think the next catalyst will likely come from the U.S. federal legalization and improvement in the Canadian recreational market.

The cannabis sector stabilized last week and the U.S. region led the group with a large rebound after a depressing few months.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks rebounded last week led by the U.S. sector. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) rose 0.9% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 2.6%. Meanwhile, Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rebounded 6.2% despite heavy losses since it launched this year.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) fell 2% after reporting fiscal 2019 Q4 results that disappointed investors. Aurora (ACB) declined 3% after detailing its strategy for the upcoming Canadian edibles market. Tilray (TLRY) soared 29% with no obvious catalyst.

Canadian Mid-Cap: OrganiGram (OGI) gained 1% after completing its initial shipment to Quebec. CannTrust (CTST) was unchanged after announcing its first foray into the U.S. CBD market through a JV with Californian farmers. The Green Organic Dutchman (otcqx:TGODF) rose 2% after forming its Global Strategic Hemp Division to consolidate its hemp assets.

Canadian Small-Cap: VIVO (otcqb:VVCIF) lost 19% after announcing a small investment in a cannabis culture chain in Canada. Delta 9 (otcqx:VRNDF) dropped 18% without news. Valens GroWorks (otcqb:VGWCF) soared another 19% after expanding its capacity to 425,000 kg per year; its key competitor MediPharm (otcqx:MEDIF) dropped 11% likely due to this news.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. MSOs finally rebounded after suffering heavy losses in recent months. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) led the group with its 22% rebound. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) rose 16% but the stock remains 19% below where it began 2019. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) continued to drop after the company caved in to investor outrage and said that it will reissue all 2019 stock options with a minimum price of C$7.50. Charlotte's Web (otcqx:CWBHF) soared 31% as the overhang from recent equity offering alleviated and it also announced 862 acres of hemp planted for 2019.

U.S. Small-Cap and International: TILT (OTCQB:SVVTF) continued to free fall after recent missteps. MJardin (otcqx:MJARF) dropped another 2% to become the worst performing U.S. stock we track with a 76% YTD loss. Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF) rose 4% as it opened its 16th location in Florida.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

In 2018, we saw the cannabis sector going through several boom and bust cycles, driven by two big developments in the sector. The two rounds of investment made by Constellation into Canopy sparked two rallies in the sector, elevating all cannabis stocks along the way. However, as we face another downturn in the sector at this time, we think investors should adjust their expectations because we are likely going to see different types of catalysts compared to previous cycles.

(Source: Bloomberg)

First of all, at this point, we think it is unrealistic to expect other cross-industry investments to create the same impact as the Constellation/Canopy deals did. Many people are still waiting for companies like Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP) to make a commitment to the cannabis sector. However, investors might be overstating the potential impact as we saw in the case of Tilray. Tilray announced a partnership with AB InBev (BUD) last year, one of the largest brewers in the world, but the stock barely moved while surprising many investors. We think the novelty effect has faded away and other cross-industry investments might not be as bullish as some investors are expecting.

2018 will be remembered by cannabis investors as one that was filled with roller-coaster style trading and a number of significant events that shaped the sector in profound ways. The sector experienced two full boom and bust cycles in less than 12 months which exemplified the nascent nature of this unique industry. For 2019, we think the real catalysts for the cannabis sector are 1) potential legalization progress in the U.S. on a federal level, and 2) significant improvement in the Canadian recreational market. Hopefully, the Canadian legalization will get back on track and LPs might be able to demonstrate more financial strength to support their share price. The passing of the Farm Bill is a historic moment for the U.S. hemp industry and more U.S. states are expected to vote on legalizing cannabis and existing cannabis programs are just getting started in many states. We are excited for what's to come in 2019 and will continue our dedicated coverage of this nascent industry.

