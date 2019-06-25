Potential Buyers For Osram Licht AG Have No Reason To Be In A Hurry

I do however believe that potential buyers have no reason to hurry with regard to a transaction.

After its former parent Siemens AG divested of its remaining Osram stake the company is looking for a new anchor shareholder.

Shareholders of German Osram Licht AG (OTCPK:OSAGF;OTC:OSAGY) had to endure quite a lot during the last one and a half year. Profit warnings have become quite a common experience for the company lately. Investors who bought their shares at the beginning of 2018 and held on to the position have lost more than 60 percent.

Osram is currently in the process of transformation. The traditional core business has been spun off into lamp producer Ledvance GmbH which was sold to Chinese buyers in 2015. The Osram brand is licensed to Ledvance for certain product categories. The company now focuses on the automotive sector, LED components and digital LED solutions.

After its former parent Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY;OTCPK:SMAWF) divested of its remaining Osram stake, the company's CEO Olaf Berlien explicitly stated his desire for an anchor investor. For a while it looked like Bain Capital and Carlyle Group (CG) could not only become that anchor investor but take the company private. There were speculations about an offer of well above €40 per share back in February.

However, while negotiations are ongoing according to Osram's management I do believe that potential buyers will not be in a hurry of any sort with regard to a possible takeover of the company. On the contrary: chances are that a transaction would become cheaper and cheaper the longer buyers would wait to pull the trigger.I will lay out my rationale below.

Dire Situation

The companies recent results are not exactly encouraging. Comparable Q2 revenue decreased by 13.5 percent YoY whilst adjusted EBITDA more than halved to €70 (from €159 million).

While Osram was able to significantly improve its free cash flow YoY by 38 percent to a negative 76 million from 114 million, it remains negative at €76 million. The company predicts a negative free cash flow of €50 to €150 million for the FY2019.

Osram's net debt has grown to €350 million from €172 million as of the end of (calendarial) 2018.

The dire situation that the company finds itself in is further underlined by the fact that close to 7 percent of Osram's share capital is currently being shorted.

Problems Specific To Osram

The company cites a challenging overall market environment as the reason for its less than optimal performance. While it can not be denied that indeed the environment is far from jolly given trade tensions and a lackluster Chinese car market I do not think that Osram can blame all its troubles only on that.Competitors such as Hella GmbH & Co. KgaA (OTCPK:HLKHF;OTCPK:HLLGY) or Signify NV (OTCPK:PHPPY) - which has been spun off from Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) in 2016 - did not suffer to the same degree. The respective stock prices reflect that as well.

So all in all Osram does not only suffer from the market environment but also from problems specific to the company itself. Especially restructuring and transformational cost weigh in on the company.

The Worst Could Be Yet To Come

While Osram already finds itself in a challenging position, the situation might deteriorate considerably further. Given the cyclical nature of its business it would most likely disproportionately suffer from a cooling global economy. In that regard especially the significant exposure to the automotive sector is a risk. One should keep in mind that while there is already a more challenging environment than only a few years ago, it is still far away from recession levels. Thus I see further downside potential.

One of the few arguments for an investment in Osram that could be found that are not related to takeover speculations is the attractive dividend yield. For the FY2018 Osram paid a dividend of €1.11 per share. That cost the company €107 million. A further decline in revenue and profits might endanger the dividend. Osram notably already announced the end of its buyback program which had initially been scheduled through 2020. A dividend cut or cancellation would most likely add additional pressure to the share price.

Conclusion

All in all I believe that Osram's share price currently has much more downside than upside potential. I do therefore believe that potential buyers will be in no hurry to pull the trigger on an acquisition. Neither will they feel too compelled to pay an outsized premium on the market price I suppose.

For investors that means that speculation about a privatization at a high premium are rather risky. Instead I would advise any investor to entertain the possibility of a offer - if there will be one - at a valuation considerably below expectations.

