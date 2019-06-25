3 Small Biotech Stocks Insiders Are Buying

We will not engage in buyout speculation in this article but will highlight three small biotech stocks seeing recent and notable insider buying in the paragraphs below.

Hopefully, this is an omen of an uptick in M&A deals in the months ahead which would be a big tailwind for small and midcap concerns in the sector.

Small biotechs had a strong week on the back of the big acquisition of Array Biopharma by Pfizer which ignited buyout speculation and short covering.

Last week was a good one for investors as the S&P 500 hit an all-time high. Biotech had a particularly strong performance on the heels of the $11 billion acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) by Pfizer (PFE) which contained a 60% buyout premium. This triggered considerable buyout speculation and I would imagine some serious short covering last week. The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) was up over five percent on the week even if we did see some profit taking late in the week.

I think we need some movement on the Chinese/American trade talks for the market to move significantly higher from here as well as more certainty that either the domestic economy is improving and/or a rate cut from the Federal Reserve. All eyes will be on the G-20 meeting later this week. Reduction in frictions with Iran would also be helpful

We won't speculate on logical buyout targets in this article but we will highlight some small cap biotech stocks that have seen notable insider buying in recent weeks.

Let's start with Tyme Technologies (TYME), a New York-based 'Tier 4' concern looking to develop cancer metabolism-based therapies. 6 insiders including the CEO and CFO bought a total of 85,000 shares of the stock on June 14th. This follows a 20,000 share purchase by another director four months prior. These are the first insider buys I can find in TYME since the company came public late in 2014.

As can be seen above, it has not been a good ride so far for shareholders. The company is advancing its pipeline and has multiple 'shots on goal'.

We should get additional Phase 2 data around its primary drug candidate 'SM-88' in pancreatic cancer in the third quarter. A Phase 2 readout on the same compound in prostate cancer should be out either in late 2019 or early next year. Three weeks ago, H.C. Wainwright reiterated their Buy rating with $9.50 a share price target and provided the following commentary about their valuation.

We maintain our Buy rating of TYME and our 12-month price target of $9.50 per share. We derive our price target based on a net present value analysis of projected SM-88 revenues through FY2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $1.5B for SM-88 and include $17M in net cash to arrive at a 12-month price target of $9.54 per diluted share, which we round to $9.50'

Next up is VBI Vaccines (VBIV). Trial results on June 17th cratered the stock even though the study hit its primary endpoints. On June 19th and June 20th, a beneficial owner added two million shares to his core holdings. The CEO also increased his stake by 144,000 while two other officers picked up 60,000 shares.

Analysts also appeared sanguine on the company's prospects. Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer and BMO Capital all reissued Buy ratings after study results on VBIV with identical $5 price targets. It should be noted that all three analyst firms adjusted their price targets down significantly. Here is the synopsis of the call from BMO Capital:

While the company's Sci-B-Vac Phase 3 data met co-primary endpoints showing superior efficacy over Engerix-B, it missed on a secondary for non-inferiority after two doses versus three-dose Engerix. The analyst notes that his lowered estimates reflect a "more equal share" among the low-responder population with Dynavax's (DVAX) Heplisav-B, which is two doses. He keeps his Outperform rating on VBI Vaccines while acknowledging that the company has financing needs before Sci-B-Vac approval'

Finally, Provention Bio (PRVB) sees the first insider buying of 2019. The company's CEO added more than $40,000 to his core holdings on June 18th. Two directors cumulatively added 35,000 shares to their stake in the company on June 17th and June 18th.

What is somewhat unusual about this buying, is that it's occurring after the stock has made a huge recent run-up. The shares nearly tripled on June 10th after the company announced positive trial data on its lead candidate teplizumab (PRV-031) in Phase 3 development for the interception of type 1 diabetes. The study showed that a single two-week course of teplizumab delayed the onset and diagnosis of type one diabetes by a median of two years compared to the control group. The company announced and then cancelled a secondary offering that would have raised approximately $50 million a few days later.

It should be noted that this development was also positive for MacroGenics (MGNX) which licensed teplizumab to Provention in May of 2018. MacroGenics has a warrant to buy just over 2.1 million shares at $2.50 a share via this deal. In addition, it can receive up to $170 million in regulatory and developmental milestone payments as well as $225 million in sales milestones and royalties in the low-single digits on sales.

And those are three small cap biotech stocks with some notable insider buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX,MGNX, TYME,XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.