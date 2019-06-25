Assessing An Investment In Matinas BioPharma

The company has a diverse pipeline with multiple 'shots on goal', cash runway into 2021 and some recent insider buying.

Today, we look at a small 'Tier 4' biopharma concern that has had a volatile ride in its five years as a public company.

Company Overview:

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) IPO’d in 2014 and is a Bedminster, New Jersey-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is advancing drug candidates born from their LNC drug delivery platform, which is intended to overcome a variety of limitations that accompany modern drug delivery vehicles. Matinas BioPharma has a market capitalization of roughly $140 million and trades for just under a buck a share. As can be seen below, the stock has had a series of peaks and valleys.

Pipeline:

The company’s ability to enable non-destructive intracellular drug delivery finds favor with Big Pharma. On May 15th, Matinas announced that they secured a collaboration agreement with ViiV Healthcare under which ViiV will test the viability of the Matinas’s lipid nano-crystal platform delivery technology in developing new antivirals. Financial terms have not been disclosed. ViiV is a joint venture by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

MAT2203:

MAT2203 is an LNC formulated, orally-administered version of amphotericin B, which is a broad-spectrum fungicidal agent. The opportunity lies in the fact that IV-administered amphotericin B is the only broad-spectrum fungicidal available. The FDA has granted MAT2203 Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and aspergillosis and for the prevention of IFIs in patients on immunosuppressive therapy. Furthermore, the company has applied for Orphan Drug designation.

In a Phase 2 trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health, MAT2203 delivered promising results with three of three enrolled patients meeting the primary efficacy endpoint. Furthermore, two of the patients have been successfully taking MAT2203 for more than a year with no evidence of toxicity commonly associated with the use of amphotericin B.

Currently, Matinas has partnered with the National Institutes of Health on a NIH funded Phase 2a clinical trial of MAT2203 in patients with refractory mucocutaneous candidiasis to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of the therapeutic. The trial is currently enrolling patients.

Looking ahead, the company has an FDA Type-C Meeting for MAT2203 scheduled in late June to discuss the Phase 2 NIH-funded study in cryptococcal meningitis, which is intended to launch in the third quarter of 2019.

MAT2501:

MAT2501 is an LNC formulated, orally-administered version of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin. Like with MAT2203, the opportunity lies in there only being an IV formulation currently available. The FDA has granted MAT2501 Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Orphan Drug designations for the treatment of NTM infections.

MAT2501 is initially being developed to treat MTN infections, but the company also intends on exploring its utility in multi-drug resistant, gram negative bacterial infections.

MAT9001:

MAT9001 is a next generation, prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition in development for hypertriglyceridemia. MAT9001 is a combination of docosapentaenoic acid, a potent but uncommon omega-3 fatty acid with unique characteristics, and other omega-3 fatty acids. The therapeutic has shown superiority versus Vascepa in reducing serum triglycerides, total- and non-HDL-cholesterol, apolipoproteins and PCSK9 levels.

Hypertriglyceridemia is characterized by having a high level of triglycerides in the blood, which is typically caused by a combination of genetic predisposition and lifestyle. In the U.S. alone, roughly 16% of U.S. adults have elevated triglyceride levels above 200 mg/dL, which is approximately 40 million Americans.

The company has made material progress in advancing the program in the latest quarter. They added James J. Ferguson III, M.D., formerly of Amgen, as Chief Medical Officer to assist in leading clinical development of MAT9001. The company also secured clinical supplies of MAT9001 to support all planned studies through 2020.

Looking ahead, Matinas plans to launch a 28-day comparative bridging toxicology study of MAT9001 in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, they plan on commencing a clinical bioavailability study and comparison of PK parameters for MAT9001 in the third quarter of 2019.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $39.4 million. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $2.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in Q1 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $1.7 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q1 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $4 million in the quarter, roughly the same as Q1 of the previous year. The company believes that their current cash and cash equivalents position will be able to fund operations into the first quarter of 2021.

The company has received sparse analyst coverage from Wall Street with only a few analyst firms offering any views on Matinas. The most recent recommendation from BTIG Research on May 17th. The firm-initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $5 price target. The analyst at BTIG Research is bullish on the next-generation omega-3 fatty acid compound MAT9001 and stated that he views the therapeutic as being superior to Amarin’s (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa at lowering high triglycerides. On May 16th, Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating and price target of $5 a share. The firm raised their price target from $2 a share to $5 a share back in November following the outcomes data of the REDUCE-IT trial.

Verdict:

There are some things to like about Matinas such as cash runway and multiple ‘shots on goal’. I am not that optimistic for the company’s antibiotic and fungal candidates, simply because that space has just been annihilated recently (Ex, Achaogen (AKAO), Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)) even when companies get FDA approval. Given the huge success of Amarin’s Vascepa in the market on the stock price, that avenue seems more enticing.

I can’t recommend a stock trading for under a dollar a share for a large stake. However, this is an interesting little name to keep an eye on. Three directors picked up a little over $250,000 in new shares on May 16th. One of those directors has added another 130,000 shares to his stake since May 31st. I have been unable to find any insider selling in the stock since it came public as well. Given this, I think Matinas merits ‘watch item’ status and I have picked up a few thousand shares for my own personal portfolio.

