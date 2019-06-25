Lions Gate: Obvious Undervaluation

Lions Gate is currently trading at a ~$2.5 billion market cap, half the value at which its subsidiary Starz was offered to be bought out at.

The announcement of a new Hunger Games prequel film may also jump-start theatrical revenues. The last film generated $650 million at the box office.

The majority of the decline can be chalked up to Lions Gate's thinner film slate in FY19, something that will self-correct in FY20.

Lions Gate (LGF.A) (LGF.B) has been the target of undue pessimism for quite a while. The film studio and content creator behind franchises such as The Hunger Games and John Wick has failed to produce any meaningful hits over the past year, and its stock has taken a tumble as a result. As usual, Wall Street has focused too much attention on short-term results - but as a result, investors have tanked Lions Gate's stock far below fair value. Shares of Lions Gate have fallen nearly 30% year-to-date (heavily trailing the double-digit returns of the broader market) and are sitting near 52-week lows:

Data by YCharts

I've remained long on Lions Gate stock and am happy to dollar-cost average down as the company keeps sliding. With share prices so stagnant, it's a good time for investors to review the bullish case for this stock.

Valuation under the buyout offer for Starz

First, let's do a quick check on Lions Gate's valuation. Per the company's latest 10-K filed last month, Lions Gate has a total of 82.6 million Class A and 133.6 million Class B shares outstanding. At current stock prices, this indicates that Lions Gate has a market cap of $2.43 billion.

What's stunning about this number is the fact that it's 50% below what Lions Gate was offered for one of its key subsidiaries, Starz. In May, CBS (CBS) reportedly offered to pay $5.0 billion for Starz. Lions Gate rebuffed the offer and countered at $5.5 billion, and talks have stalled since - especially as CBS gears up for its merger with Viacom (VIAB).

Just because these initial talks fell through, however, doesn't mean that CBS - or some other buyer - won't approach Lions Gate at some point in the future, and Starz's $5 billion valuation has more or less already been cemented. The fact that Lions Gate is now trading at half of Starz's buyout value also suggests that the rest of the business, including Lions Gate's venerable film studio, is worth a negative value.

Starz, of course, has long been the crown jewel in Lions Gate's portfolio, the subsidiary that has allowed Lions Gate to stay afloat in a turbulent year for the film studio division. As seen in the chart below, Lions Gate's "media networks" division, in which Starz is housed, was the only segment that contributed positive revenue growth in FY19. It also contributed 70% of Lions Gate's $128.4 million of unadjusted segment-level profits:

Figure 1. Lions Gate FY19 performance by segment Source: Lions Gate 4Q19 earnings release

Whether Lions Gate agrees to sell Starz or continue operating it, it's clear that Starz has tremendous value, as a subsidiary that is both profitable and owns a vast content library. Lions Gate itself had paid $4.4 billion for Starz in 2017, and the entire company is now trading for less than that.

Starz is also expanding broadly overseas, an initiative that Lions Gate has dubbed "STARZPLAY". The network is now available in 42 countries; and by the beginning of July, Lions Gate announced that Starz will be available in 51 countries around the world. This positions Starz as one of the top three subscription video on demand (SVOD) providers in the world, per management's remarks on the Q4 earnings call.

Not all hope is lost for the film division

Pontification on the value of Starz aside, we should also stress the fact that Lions Gate's other major flagship business - movies and television production - isn't dead in the water. The company's fiscal 2019 (calendar 2018) performance, as most investors are aware, was due to a thin film slate. Lions Gate also has the misfortune of comping against the revenues provided by strong franchises in the past, such as Hunger Games and Twilight, that did not contribute anything in fiscal 2019.

Lions Gate continues to aggressively invest in new content, however. Jon Feltheimer, Lions Gate's CEO, offered the following commentary on the company's slate development during his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We've spent the past year refilling our pipeline and entered fiscal 2020 with one of the strongest development slate in recent years [...] Our strategy is working and our slate is filling with high profile series that have all the earmarks of success like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist which was the centerpiece of NBC’s recent upfronts [...] We also have two new series fast tracked at HBO, Courtney Kemp's Dirty 30 and Silicon Valley creator Mike Judge’s Qualityland. And today I'm pleased to announce a new addition to our lineup. Love Life, a romantic comedy anthology that will be one of the first series for the Warner Media streaming platform from a Simple Favor director Paul Feig and starring Anna Kendrick. The diversity of our network partners shows our ability to create bespoke business models for different platforms."

A couple more highlights in the film division are worth mentioning. Lions Gate's recently released John Wick: Chapter 3 film, starring Keanu Reeves, has now grossed just under $300 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) and topped all records for the series that has been one of Lions Gate's most lucrative since the end of Hunger Games. The success of this film proves that while Lions Gate hasn't pulled off a mega-hit like Hunger Games in years, the company is still capable of producing decent hits. The revenue contribution from John Wick won't appear in Lions Gate's financials until Q1.

Then, speaking of Hunger Games, we note that Lions Gate is now working on a surprise prequel for the immensely popular series, expected to launch sometime in 2020 (and thus likely impacting Lions Gate's financials in FY21). The new film will be based on an upcoming novel by the series' creator, Jennifer Collins, set nearly a century before the original trilogy. We note that the most recent Hunger Games: Mockingjay film was one of Lions Gate's biggest hits in years, generating $650 million in box office revenues plus tertiary merchandising and content licenses. The success of other prequel films, such as the latest Star Wars installments managed by Disney (DIS), have indicated that prequels to popular series are often big theater draws.

Key takeaways

When we break down the bullish thesis for Lions Gate, we come away with two primary conclusions:

Lions Gate is currently trading at less than half of what it was offered for Starz, one of its key subsidiaries. With Starz's ongoing global expansion ("STARZPLAY"), the network will likely be worth more as time goes on

This also implies that Lions Gate's film and TV divisions - though they've had a rough year in 2019 due to a thin slate - are carried at negative value. Meanwhile, the content pipeline for 2020 and beyond appears far more favorable than last year's disappointing releases.

Ignore the short-term noise and hold on for a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGF.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.