Apple: Revisiting The Dividend

When technology giant Apple (AAPL) raised its dividend earlier this year, the increase wasn't as much as some were expecting. While we knew that the company would continue to favor buybacks, the dividend policy seemed a little questionable in my opinion. I wanted to revisit the situation today because a major change in the markets ongoing now might make you think differently about what the company is doing.

First of all, Apple's dividend growth needs to be looked at from a few angles. The quarterly rate has more than doubled since it was originally restored earlier in the decade, split adjusted. However, since the first fiscal year where four payments were made, 2013, total yearly payments have increased less than 30% as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Company 10-K filings, seen here)

The dramatic decrease in the share count has a lot to do with this, and that's due to the major share repurchase program. In fiscal 2018, for example, Apple spent almost $73 billion on the buyback but paid out less than $14 billion in dividends. In those six years depicted on the chart above, total dividend payments were less than what was spent on the buyback last year.

Now, I bring up the buyback in the context of Apple right now - a market cap of $914 billion and projected EPS of $11.44 this year. That means that for Apple to boost its earnings per share for the year by about a penny, it needs to repurchase around $800 million worth of shares, not counting additional stock-based compensation it also needs to offset, which could be about $6 billion in this fiscal year alone.

Based on the latest available share count, just over 4.6 billion shares as of April 22, that $800 million would be worth about $0.17 per share in dividends for a year or a little more than 4.3 cents per quarter. That's a sizable trade off just to get one penny of additional EPS per year, which isn't that meaningful at this level of earnings. To get one extra penny per quarter of EPS, a cost of nearly $3.2 billion, you are talking about roughly 70 cents that could go towards the dividend.

According to Finviz data, Apple's current yield as of Friday's close came in at number 290 in the S&P 500, which puts it in the bottom half. If the company were to add that roughly 70 cents I discussed above, it would help the name jump around 30-35 spots, which would put it close to the 250 mark. It would also mean an annual yield a lot closer to 2.00%.

At the moment, that 2% number is fairly important. With the Federal Reserve hinting at interest rate cuts, investors have been buying up US treasury bonds, sending their yields lower. Take a look at the chart below, which compares Apple's yield at the current payout against the 10-Year bond since the day after the company's latest report, at which the dividend was raised.

(Price/yield data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

In the first week of May, the 10-Year was more than 100 basis points above Apple, which would mean more than 70% more income annually generated by fixed income. Last Thursday, that number was down to less than 30%, meaning owning Apple looks a lot better to income investors. Thrown in that 70 cent dividend raise, and Apple's yield of about 1.90% would narrow the gap even further, perhaps eclipsing the 10-Year at some point moving forward.

In the end, I'm curious to see if there's any change to Apple's dividend in the coming months. While it certainly made sense to throw like $20 billion a quarter at the buyback when shares were down near or below $150; at $200, it's a much different situation. The buyback needs to be in the billions to have even a small impact on the EPS situation, so the dividend could be raised nicely otherwise. With the Fed about to cut rates and fixed income yields going lower, perhaps Apple should make its dividend more competitive.

