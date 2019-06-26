Cree: Don't Panic

The development may temporarily hold back Cree's revenues for a quarter or two but the company is making all the right moves to resume its growth momentum.

Shares of Cree (CREE) have remained distressed ever since US regulators blacklisted one of its customers, Huawei, back in May. Granted that some of Cree’s revenues would dry up following this notification, I don’t think that there’s any reason for investors to start panicking and exiting their positions as of yet. In fact, there’s reason to believe that Cree can make up for the lost revenue stream and the company as a whole might as well continue on with its growth trajectory in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Evaluating the Impact

The escalating trade-related tensions between the US and China calls for a re-evaluation of impacted firms but it doesn’t always call for exiting long positions in exposed companies. I believe that’s the case with Cree. Huawei may be one of its customers but it wasn’t a major revenue driver for the company as a whole.

In fact, Cree disclosed in a press release earlier this month that its revenues from Huawei’s wireless infrastructure buildouts were estimated to be $15 million in Q4 FY19. It also noted that it “does not expect to ship any additional products in the fourth quarter for the Huawei build-out and cannot predict when it will be able to resume such shipments”.

Prior to this blacklisting, Cree was expecting its Q4 revenues to come in between $263 million and $271 million, equating to a mid-point revenue forecast of $267 million. This essentially meant that its sales to Huawei would have amounted to about 5.6% of its overall revenue. Granted the percentage figure isn’t exactly small, but it’s not big enough to cripple the materials manufacturer either.

Cree’s management lowered their guidance post-Huawei’s blacklisting. They now expect Q4 revenues to be between $245 million and $252 million, implying a mid-point guidance of $248.5 million. This is about a 6% revenue decline on a year on year basis – after excluding the revenue contribution of its lighting division in Q4 FY18 since it was sold earlier this year – so it’s not exactly terrible guidance and it shouldn’t induce panic among investors.

(Revenue By Segment, Source: BusinessQuant.com)

But apart from a temporary loss of 5-6% of its revenues, Cree doesn’t face any long-lasting financial or operational headwinds as a result of this blacklisting. I say this because some other affected companies:

Have lost more than half of their revenues, and/or;

Their global supply chains need a shakeup to remain operationally viable, and/or;

They’ve permanently lost market share.

Fortunately, for long-side investors at least, Cree doesn’t seem to be materially affected in any of the above ways.

The Bigger Picture

Note that Huawei isn’t the only networking company out there that’s providing hardware for 5G wireless deployments. Nokia and Ericsson were the second and third largest wireless equipment providers last year respectively, and they’ve gained sales momentum at Huawei’s expense since the latter got blacklisted.

(Wireless Equipment Market Share, Source)

So, how does this concern Cree?

Well, the company has two reporting segments, LED Products and Wolfspeed. The former is irrelevant to this discussion as it doesn’t involve networking applications and rather finds its way into video screens, automotive lighting and specialty lighting. On the other hand, its Wolfspeed division is very relevant to this discussion as it includes the sale of Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride materials, RF devices and power devices, and has applications in military communications, satellite, telecommunications equipment etc.

(Gross Profit by Segment, Source: BusinessQuant.com)

So, needless to say, its rapidly growing Wolfspeed segment would take a sales hit in the coming few quarters due to Huawei’s blacklisting. But I suspect it’ll be a temporary dip for Cree over the longer run. Note that Cree is the leading manufacturer of Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride materials. Networking equipment manufacturers are starting to use these materials in their new gear as these materials offer lower operational costs and improve efficiency over conventional silicon nodes. It was discussed during the company’s Q2 FY19 earnings call that Cree had about 50% share of this market.

(Source: Cree's Investor Presentation)

This means that if Nokia and Ericsson are gaining market share at Huawei’s expense, then the industry-wide demand for these materials is eventually going to normalize going forward. I suspect that Nokia and Ericsson, or maybe their channel partners, would be looking to source Silicon Carbide ((SiC)) and Gallium Nitride ((GaN)) from established manufacturers to ramp their output so that they’re able to effectively capitalize on Huawei’s fallout.

I believe Cree will be one of the prime beneficiaries of this demand resumption and demand ramp over the coming years largely because it has an established manufacturing process and prowess in the industry. It doesn’t have to invest in R&D in hopes of achieving scalable production process. It already has all of that and is en-route to expanding its production capacity further. Cree actually announced last month that it’s investing $1 billion to meaningfully ramp its SiC and GaN production capacity by a substantial amount. From their PR:

This investment in equipment, infrastructure and our workforce is capable of increasing our silicon carbide wafer fabrication capacity up to 30-fold and our materials production by up to 30-fold compared to Q1 of fiscal year 2017, which is when we began the first phase of capacity expansion. We believe this will allow us to meet the expected growth in Wolfspeed silicon carbide material and device demand over the next five years and beyond.

There are two things to consider here. First, its heightened output would attract large-scale customers who want steady supplies and consistent materials quality. Secondly, the general consensus right now is that Cree won’t be able to sell all of its excess production right away. But even if Cree is able to sell 70-80% of its increased production, it would still stand to generate significantly higher sales.

I’ll refrain from giving a dollar forecast for this production ramp just yet primarily because market dynamics may change – selling price, demand, competitive landscape – by the time this capacity completely comes online. But for now, I’ll just say that a temporary hit of $15 million to its quarterly revenues, arising due to Huawei’s blacklisting, may just be a small blip in the company’s growth story for the next couple of years.

Also, Cree has signed over $500 million worth of wafer supply agreements over the past year and a half, and there haven’t been any reports of yield issues or conflicts with the concerned customers to date. This should reinforce customer confidence and position Cree nicely as a prominent SiC and GaN supplier as and when the demand for these materials starts to ramp meaningfully. So, large companies looking for stable suppliers of these materials are likely going to opt for Cree over multiple smaller firms.

Your Takeaway

Sure, some of Cree’s revenues will temporarily dry up due to Huawei’s blacklisting. However, the materials manufacturer has a robust business model. I’m of the opinion that Cree would recoup its lost revenues in the next 2-3 quarters, depending on how long its trials and negotiations with potential customers last, and it'll resume its growth trajectory from thereon due to the aforementioned reasons. This is a good time to be bullish on the company.

