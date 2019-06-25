ENN Energy Holdings: A Great Business Trading At A Great Price

China's policy to reduce air pollution by using gas will drive a double-digit gas volume growth in China over the next decade.

ENN Energy Holdings (ENN) is a gas distribution and retail company in China.

China’s goal to increase gas usage to combat air pollution has increased demand for gas significantly. According to the IEA, China’s demand for gas will rise by almost 60% from between 2017 and 2023.

ENN is well positioned to capitalise on this coal to gas conversion in China. In FY18, its retail gas sales volume and core profit increased by 20% and 19.8% respectively. The company reported ROE of around 15%. I believe the company will continue to grow its top line and core profit at mid-teen level over the next five years.

The firm gets revenue from its city gas operations by charging users one-off connection fees and ongoing gas usage fees. Different tariffs are applied to residential, industrial, and commercial customers, which allow the firm to earn a fair return on the capital it invests to build, operate, and maintain the distribution networks. Any changes in the cost of gas prices would be passed onto end users in a timely manner.

The company will initially benefit from a huge uptake in gas connection and then gas usage over time. Gas usage increases as project matures, becoming the major source of recurring income over time. The project will generate FCF after year five due to low maintenance capex.

ENN’s competitive advantages stem from its exclusive concession rights on its city gas operations and its established pipeline networks. The concession rights typically last for 25-30 years. The company has a remaining concession life of about 20 years, on average. In addition, ENN’s scale and established pipeline network act as a barrier to entry which confer near-monopoly status on ENN.

There is a potential risk from regulatory change in setting gas price and connection fee. However, given the low residential gas penetration in China (see below), I think the probability of such risk occurring is low and the government would continue to allow a fair return for gas distribution and retail companies to avoid any slowdown in growth of gas penetration rate and transition from coal to gas.

ENN is a private company led by the founder who still owns around 30% of the company. I believe this shareholding structure aligns interest between management and shareholders. The company targets around 30% of payout ratio whilst maintaining its pristine balance sheet which is evidenced by its investment grade credit ratings (BBB+/Baa2/BBB) from all three rating agencies.

This great business with a long growth run way is currently trading at a forward P/E of 14x, PEG of 0.85x (according to Peter Lynch, PEG below 1x offers a great value for investors), and provides around 2% of dividend yield. The valuation offers investors to buy a great business at a great price.

