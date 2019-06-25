Cisco May Be Heading For Its Highest Price In 20 Years

Cisco (CSCO) has been testing technical resistance at $57.25 since the middle of April. Now the stock is trying to once again break above resistance. It may result in the shares rising to their highest prices in nearly 20 years. This time it may happen. The option betting over the past week agrees with this bullish view.

The last time I wrote on Cisco was on April 17. At the time, I thought that the stock might rise to around $62. Instead, the stock fell to $52. You can track all of my article on Cisco and Seeking Alpha on this handy Google spreadsheet I created. It follows all of my free articles since the beginning of February on more than 70 stories.

Bullish Options Betting

The options for expiration on July 19 indicate that the stock may rise or fall just 4% from the $57.50 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range of $55.15 to $59.85 by that date. It means the buyer of the long straddle options strategy would need the stock to rise above or below the price range to earn a profit, anything in between the range would result in a loss. However, the number of calls outweigh the puts by nearly 15 to 1, with approximately 27,100 open calls to about 1,900 open puts. It means that there is heavy betting the stock will rise.

More interesting is the increasing number of open calls at the July $60 strike price which has increased to almost 15,000 open contracts. The stock would need to rise to around $60.20 for the buyer of the calls to earn a profit.

Bullish Technical Chart

The technical chart is bullish too, with what appears to be a double bottom, a bullish reversal pattern at the $52.25 level. The stock is now challenging a robust level of resistance at $57.25 while rising along with an uptrend, creating a bullish rising triangle. Should the stock break out and rise above resistance at $57.25, the stock could go to 61.75, a price not seen in 20 years. Additionally, the relative strength index is now rising, and that would indicate that bullish momentum is coming into the stock.

Increasing Estimates

Analysts have been raising their earnings and revenue estimates for the company since the beginning of the year. This comes in the face of the trade war between the US and China. Since Jan. 29, consensus analysts earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 have climbed to $3.09 from $3.04. But more critical, fiscal 2020 earnings estimates rise to $3.42 from $3.32, while 2021 estimates jump to $3.65 from $3.57. It gives the company a 3 year compounded annual growth rate of about 12%

Valuation is Compelling

It leaves the stock trading at just 15.6 times fiscal 2021 earnings estimates. The company is currently in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. When adjusting the stock price for its project compounded annual growth rate, it has a PEG ratio of 1.4. I would put that in the reasonably valued range between 1 to 1.5.

Trade War De-Risked

The company also noted on its conference call that operationally they had done everything needed to reduce the impact of the tariffs and thought that it would be minimal. It would seem the current US/China trade war risk has been removed from the stock.

Risks

Should the stock not be able to rise above resistance at $57.25, it could result in the stock falling to $52.25. It also would suggest the stock could fall further because Cisco would have then failed at resistance on four occasions, a bearish indication.

Additionally, while earnings growth is expected to grow nicely over the next three years, analysts are forecasting decelerating growth. In 2020 growth is expected to slow to around 10.7% and then to 6.8% in 2021 from 18.7% in fiscal 2019. If that slow earnings growth should continue, it could result in the PE multiple to contract, weighing on the stock.

The stock is acting very strong recently, and a breakout likely sends the stock back to prices not seen in 20 years

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike



Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.