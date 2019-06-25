RGS Energy - We Were Right, Sales Are Surging

The current rate of the above sales is more than twice the breakeven amount, meaning the company will be operating at a profit by August at the latest.

RGS generated $4,996,010 in purchase orders in just 30 days, despite Powerhouse 3.0 marketing still being in its infancy, meaning much more to come.

Note: This is an update to our prior article covering RGS Energy (OTC:RGSE).

RGS Energy reported amazing results for the second 30 days of Q2. The report was per the CEO’s promise to report the full details of sales every 30 days for the benefit of shareholders – an exceedingly rare form of transparency. In our prior article, we predicted that the company was set to profit. The current report proves we were right.

The Numbers – Set to Profit

While we were confident that the company would report increases in sales, we were not expecting a whopping 2,208.6% surge in purchase orders. Specifically, in its June 17, 2019 Business Update, the company reported $4,966,010 in signed purchase orders for which deposits had been paid (i.e., sales).

We reaffirm our prior conclusion that the company's sales preclude any need for further issuance of common stock and dilution. This is because the Update shows that RGS' breakeven amount (the cost to keep the lights on) is $2,375,000 per month. As noted, their sales now almost double that amount.

In our prior article, we calculated the breakeven amount as a lower amount – $1.95 million – based on RGS' historical costs and expenses, and after further factoring costs saved from exiting the legacy solar business. However, in the interest of offering a more conservative opinion, we will base our conclusions in this article on the higher breakeven calculation noted in the Update.

Our analysis is that the company will not need future capital raises because the sales are not only greater than the breakeven amount, they are almost twice as much. This assessment is further amplified by the fact that the company is still just beginning to market its new product, which was only recently certified in November 2018 – the Powerhouse 3.0 Solar Shingles.

Furthermore, in the Business Update, the company made it clear that it expects to receive the revenues from its sales “within 30 days from receipt of purchase orders.” We thus conclude that RGS will have almost all of the $4,966,010 from its current sales by mid-July 2019. Stated otherwise, the company will be operating at a profit from sales alone – without any need for capital raises – 30 days from now.

No Future Common Stock Offerings & Resulting Dilution

In its April 3, 2019 Press Release concerning its April 2, 2019 registered offering of common stock, RGS noted that the reason for its need to raise capital was the “less than expected start to 2019.” Indeed, despite once again making it clear that the marketing of Powerhouse 3.0 was still in its infancy, the CEO nevertheless empathized with shareholders when he continued, “We appreciate the support of our shareholders.” To us, this is a clear sign that the company would not have raised capital at that time if it had been breaking even from sales.

Now, the company is (or technically will be in 30 days) generating more than the amount necessary to break even from sales. As such, there is no further need for raising cash through the issuance of common stock. We conclude that shareholders do not need to worry about such dilution moving forward.

The Outstanding April 2, 2019 Warrants Are Insignificant

The only remaining source of dilution concerns the outstanding warrants issued as part of the April 2, 2019 offering. Those warrants consisted of 17,368,421 Series R Warrants and 1,430,141 Series S Warrants. As noted in the press release, the Series R Warrants each had an exercise price of $0.20, while the Series S Warrants had an exercise price of $0.19.

We do not believe that the effect of those warrants will be significant for two reasons. First, in the Transcript for the June 17, 2019 Update, the CEO Dennis Lacey stated that the company has already received $500,000 from the warrants. Assuming, conservatively, that the figure mainly includes cash from the Series R Warrants ($0.20 exercise price), that would mean 2,500,000 warrants have been exercised and already factored into the present share price.

Second, simple math shows that it is impossible for the remaining warrants to have a significant impact on the share price, given where its heading. The Value Dilution Formula to determine what a diluted share price will be is as follows:

For the mathematically challenged, basically the equation says that, the greater the difference between the warrant’s exercise price and the share price at the time the warrant is exercised, the more the stock will be diluted. In fact, if there is no difference (i.e., an unsavvy investor exercises an infinite number of $0.20 warrants when the share price is $0.20), then there is no dilutive effect at all, even though more shares are added to the outstanding shares.

So, why do we believe the April 2, 2019 warrants pose no real threat? To put this in perspective, let us assume the worst case scenario, and plug those numbers into the above equation. As discussed later in this article, we believe the share price will reach $1 very, very soon. Thus, in order to find the worst possible near-term dilutive effect, we will plug in $1 for the OP variable, and $0.19 for the IP variable.

There are presently 112,206,827 outstanding shares (the O variable), and, as mentioned earlier, roughly 2,500,000 warrants have already been exercised, leaving only 16,298,562 outstanding (the N variable). Again, using $1 for OP and $0.19 for IP in order to exaggerate the worst case (and of course further assuming that all 16.3 million warrants are exercised at the same time right when the stock hits $1), the share price would only drop from $1 to $0.90.

Meaning, if you buy now, your dilemma would not exactly be the worst problem in the world. Indeed, assuming that sales continue to surge as they are presently (which is likely since historically sales continue to pick up for this company until the end of Q3), after dropping from $1 to $0.90, the stock would probably not take long to rise to $1 again.

We reiterate that the dilutive effect is only a full $0.10 once the share price reaches $1. The closer to the exercise price, the less of a dilutive effect. For instance, plugging the present share price (as of 11:00 a.m. on June 21, 2019) of $0.267 into the equation would only yield a $0.01 drop to $0.257. So, if the warrant holders continue to exercise at the current price levels, then the dilutive effect will be practically unnoticeable.

In sum, there are not enough outstanding warrants for their potential dilutive effect to be of any real concern to investors who buy now, even in the worst case scenario. Moreover, since the CEO has pointed out that the warrant holders are already exercising at the current low levels, any dilutive effect may ultimately be unnoticeable.

What Risks Would Change Our Bullish Outlook

Realistically, at this point, we do not believe there is any reasonable doubt that the company will continue to grow at a rapid rate from now until the end of Q3. Historically, the main concern with this company has been dilution. But, as we concluded above, the company no longer has a need to issue its common stock to raise capital, and the outstanding warrants from the April offering are insignificant.

As with our last article, the only conceivable threat to our thesis is a scenario where the company is unable to sell its product. Give that it just increased its purchase orders by 2,208.6% - within just 30 days, and while the Powerhouse 3.0 marketing effort is still in its infancy - we just do not see that happening.

Nevertheless, since our thesis is based on fundamentals, as with any stock, obviously we advise keeping a close eye on the monthly sales updates that the company posts on its website. The CEO has agreed to post the information every 30 days (the middle of each month).

So, if the purchase orders generated within 30 days ever drop below $2,375,000, that would be a red flag. If the mid-July report does not show the majority of the current purchase orders having been converted to revenue, that would also run counter to our outlook. But again, the roofers have to pay a deposit in order to enter into a purchase order. We do not think it is plausible that roofers are going to pay the nonrefundable deposits, and then cancel the contracts. That would fly in the face of reason. Hence our point - while we are mentioning conceivable risks, none of them are actually plausible in light of the hard evidence and sales data.

Why Is One Month Of Sales Sufficient To Make Such Bold Predictions?

Skeptics will of course dismiss our thesis on the basis that it is based on only one month of sales data rather than a proven track record of success. Indeed, the company's history is replete with reverse splits, capital raises, and, as another Seeking Alpha contributor has pointed out, a tendency to "over-promise and under-deliver." So, why is it that we are so confident that (NYSE:A) the vast majority of the $4,996,010 in sales will materialize into cash by mid-July and (NYSE:B) this is the start of a trend?

As to the former question, the company's sales cycle is 30 days from the date a contract is signed. As stated by the CEO in the company's recent SEC Filing, "The company expects . . . revenue recognition, to occur within 30 days from receipt of purchase orders."

Obviously, all of the sales data reported in the June 17, 2019 Business Update was received on or before June 17, 2019. Accordingly, the typical sales cycle shows that the vast majority of the sales will turn into revenue by mid-July 2019.

As to the latter inquiry, Q2 is the historical start of busy season for the company. A review of RGS' Quarterly Financials shows that revenues reported for Q3 are always the highest revenues reported in a given year.

In light of this historical trend, which has proven to be reliable, it is exceedingly likely that the sales for July, August and September will be greater than the almost $5 million in sales recently reported.

Putting it all together, the sales cycle, coupled with Q3 being the company's money maker, shows two things. First, the company will have almost $5 million in cash on hand from sales alone by mid-July. Second, this will only be the start of a bullish trend.

Dismissing Bears' Concerns

Some of what follows in this section will be repetitive. However, Seeking Alpha usually does not cover microcap stocks. The reason is because most microcap stocks are, candidly, trash. Accordingly, we feel it is prudent to summarize and dismiss the major bearish concerns about this stock in a condensed fashion in this section, in order to make it clear why this company actually is that rare penny stock about to become a winner.

Asking Shareholders to Vote to Increase Authorized Shares. There is a difference between authorized shares and issued (or outstanding) shares. Outstanding shares are the current number of shares in play for traders. When this number is increased, dilution usually follows. Authorized shares, on the other hand, are merely the number of shares a company could, at some point, legally issue. Simply increasing this number has no dilutive effect.

In the proxy statement for RGS' June 25, 2019 annual shareholder meeting, the company asks shareholders to vote in favor of increasing the number of authorized shares. Specifically, the company would like to increase the authorized shares of its Class A Common Stock from 150,000,000 to 250,000,000.

This is not concerning. Rather, it is normal for an organization to keep its authorized shares "substantially higher" than its outstanding shares in the interest of "flexibility." Here, the company already has 112,206,827 shares outstanding. After further factoring outstanding unexercised warrants, the proxy statement concludes that RGS only has roughly 11 million authorized shares of its Class A Common Stock available for future issuance.

No company wants to be in a position where it has no options. Indeed, RGS' proxy statement makes it clear, "We do not currently have any plans, understandings or agreements for the issuance or use of the additional shares." Rather, like any company, RGS wants "flexibility" when and if needed.

As mentioned throughout this article, the company already has sufficient sales to quell any concerns of future capital raises in the foreseeable future. In fact, it is now generating twice as much in sales than is needed to break even. We thus believe that simply desiring to increase the number of authorized shares is not a red flag.

Cash on Hand. It is no secret that RGS' Q1 2019 Report only reflected $2.14 million in cash on hand, and that the April 2, 2019 offering resulted in net proceeds of only $2.9 million. As mentioned earlier, the company has raised an additional $500,000 from warrants. Nevertheless, in light of the company's $2.4 million monthly cash burn rate, RGS was probably near the end of its resources at the time of its Business Update. So, why does this not concern us?

As mentioned earlier, the company reported that it closed roughly $5 million in sales as of June 17, 2019. Since the company's sales cycle is 30 days from the date a contract is signed, they will have two times more cash than they need to break even by mid-July 2019, at the latest.

Further, as we also mentioned earlier, Q2 is only the start of busy season, as sales historically increase for this company progressively until the end of Q3. We thus conclude that the sales for July, August and September will be greater than $5 million. Obviously, what that means is that the company will have almost a full year's worth of incoming cash from sales alone by the end of September.

Putting It All Together. Like any company, RGS simply wants flexibility to raise capital in the future, if needed. Any such future capital raise would be to actually expand, and not just to keep the lights on, given that its sales are already twice the amount needed to break even, and historically are set to increase further. Given that the company has achieved these results so early in its efforts to market Powerhouse 3.0, shareholders should be very, very optimistic.

What Makes Powerhouse 3.0 Such A Great Product?

RGS' product is the Powerhouse 3.0 solar shingle developed by the Dow Chemical Company. The specs speak for themselves.

Unlike traditional rack and mount solar panels, Powerhouse 3.0 solar shingles are actual shingles. Stated otherwise, they are not clunky junk-looking stuff piled on top of the roof like solar panels. Instead, they are the roof. This makes them visually stunning. It is common knowledge that homeowners look for ways to enhance curb appeal.

More importantly, demand in the solar roof industry is price driven. And this is where Powerhouse 3.0 shines. RGS' main competitor is Tesla (TSLA). Both RGS and Tesla compete with traditional rack and mount solar panels. A side-by-side cost comparison shows that RGS' product costs less than both solar panel's and Tesla's solar roof. In sum, RGS' market is price-drive, and Powerhouse 3.0 solar shingles cost less than both traditional solar panels and Tesla's solar roof. Moreover, RGS' sales are surging. So the question arises - where is the stock going?

$1 Is Coming – Soon

Our prior article pointed out that the present adjusted $1.90 price target for this stock is reasonable in light of the company’s minimum goal of generating $125 million in sales per year. That comes out to $10.42 million per month.

As mentioned earlier, despite the marketing effort for Powerhouse 3.0 still being in its infancy, the company is already generating roughly $5 million per month in sales. Thus, the company is about half way toward its minimum goal. As such, the fair value of the share price right now is half of $1.90, or $0.95. It would, therefore, be surprising if the share price does not reach this level in the immediate future.

Moreover, sales will continue to pick up (as they historically do with this company) until the end of Q3. For these reasons, our analysis is that $1 should become the new support level for the stock by mid-July’s business update, at the latest.

Longer Term Goals

At the risk of sounding repetitive, we again emphasize that Powerhouse 3.0 marketing is still in its infancy, and yet the company is already half way toward its minimal sales goal. If the present growth rate in sales continues, then the company will have completely reached its minimum goal by August or September. So, it is now not only possible, but rather probable that the share price will reach the $1.90 price target (which is based on realizing that minimum goal) by the end of Q3 2019.

Furthermore, the present success of reaching the halfway point has been achieved now, which is before California’s 2020 Solar Mandate law becomes effective. The Solar Mandate requires that all new homes built in California have solar roofs, which will obviously cause demand for RGS’ product to skyrocket. Clearly then, 2020’s highs could well be double or triple the current $1.90 price target, depending on the company’s ability to meet demand.

The company has not yet commented on whether it has the capabilities to meet the full extent of the demand that will likely be triggered once the Solar Mandate goes into effect. If the CEO does at some point address this matter and confirm that the company’s capabilities are sufficient to timely meet the anticipated demand, then true longs should adjust their expectations upward accordingly.

Conclusion

Investors should be aware that the train is leaving the station. Within just the second 30 days of Q2, sales surged 2,208.6%. The company is thus already half way toward its production goal that supports a $1.90 price target, meaning this stock should jump from its present price – $0.27 – to $0.95 very soon.

And, this is all during a time when marketing efforts for Powerhouse 3.0 are still in their infancy. The company, and especially its CEO Dennis Lacey, are crushing it.

Even if you miss the ride up to $1, the stock will in all likelihood hit its $1.90 price target by the end of Q3. And, even if you miss that opportunity, with California's Solar Mandate taking effect in 2020, next year's highs will probably trump 2019's highs, allowing for additional returns.

Those familiar with the company’s history probably viewed RGS’ November 13, 2018 Press Release (which essentially called out its biggest competitor, Tesla, and threw down the gauntlet) as a joke. But now, its really on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.