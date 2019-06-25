'Doved-Up': A Quick Trip Through The Current Market Zeitgeist

On Tuesday afternoon, the market's reaction to comments from Jim Bullard underscored just how "doved-up" everyone really is.

Last week, we all plunged back down the accommodative policy rabbit hole, and at the bottom was $13 trillion in negative-yielding debt.

Over the weekend, I spent some time documenting for readers on this platform how the return of the QE trade translated into the price action witnessed last week across stocks, bonds, credit, gold and the dollar.

While I have some spare time, I want to revisit a couple of the points made in that post and tie them all together with comments delivered on Tuesday afternoon by Jim Bullard, who most readers will know dissented at the June FOMC meeting.

One of the most important things for everyday investors to understand (and I've gone to great lengths to explain this in posts for this site over the past two years) is that central bank accommodation (whether that takes the form of rate cuts, large-scale asset purchases or forward guidance) is designed to drive investors into riskier corners of the market. There is nothing secretive about this. It is, quite literally, how accommodative monetary policy works.

Last week, following Mario Draghi's comments in Sintra, the Fed's successful effort to deliver on market expectations for extreme dovishness and cautious outlooks from the BoE and the BoJ, the global stock of negative-yielding debt surged above $13 trillion. I published a short post on my site Monday which contained some excerpts from the latest note penned by BofA's Barnaby Martin. Subsequently, that same note was highlighted on Bloomberg TV for anybody who was tuned in at midnight.

As Martin writes in his latest, "around 85% of German government debt now yields below zero and ~60% of German quasi-sovereign debt is negative too."

Meanwhile, nearly 80% of French covered bonds are negative-yielding, 70% of Japanese sovereign bonds yield less than zero and nearly half of Spanish government bonds now have sub-zero yields.

(BofA)

The read-through from this state of affairs is clear. Here's an excerpt from the same note:

Consigning so much of the risk-free world to negative yields, however, is akin to “taxing” safe assets, in our view. The result is that money is likely to be forced up the “value chain” into higher-yielding instruments to escape this monetary tax. And accordingly “tourism” across financial markets will run rife.

So, don't let anyone try to push any "alternative facts" on you when it comes to whether this $13 trillion mountain of negative-yielding debt is in part responsible for rallies in credit (LQD) and stocks. It absolutely is. Indeed, if you wanted to, you could also make a connection with the recent rally in Bitcoin. Don't believe me? Here, have a look:

(Bloomberg, h/t Charlie McElligott)

That's a reflection both of investors trying to escape negative-yielding debt and, in the same vein, it's a play on rampant fiat currency devaluation that some critics continue to insist will eventually result from excessive monetary accommodation (spoiler alert: hyperinflation isn't coming).

Meanwhile, gold (GLD) continues to push to multi-year highs. This is natural under the circumstances. The combination of imminent Fed cuts and a US economy that looks to be on the verge of rolling over has finally pulled the rug out from beneath the dollar (UUP). As real yields have collapsed, gold has surged.

(Heisenberg)

The correlation between US 5-year real yields and gold is now the most negative in two decades.

(Bloomberg, h/t Charlie McElligott)

While I realize it's challenging (and, in many cases, undesirable) for everyday investors to play armchair cross-asset strategist, the point I wanted to drive home with those visuals and accompanying color is simply that you needn't make this harder than it has to be. Central bank dovishness is behind the current market zeitgeist.

There's been no shortage of commentary lately about the disconnect between stocks and bonds - the "jaws of doom", as it were. There is no mystery, really. Stocks are elevated on the assumption that central bank largesse will help the global economy avert a recession and bonds are bid (i.e., yields are lower) on stimulus hopes and the very same growth jitters which make that stimulus necessary.

But not all corners of the equity market are ebullient. Have a look at the following simple chart, which shows relative performance of small caps (IWM) and transports versus the S&P (SPY):

(Heisenberg, h/t Sarah Ponczek)

Bloomberg ran an entire article based around that chart on Monday. You can read it for yourself, but the gist of it is captured in these two sentences:

Bears say the weakness in shipping and rail companies that rise and fall with the broader economy and small caps that depend on domestic demand for the bulk of their revenue is a warning not to be ignored. The losses in economically-sensitive stocks reinforce the signal from falling bond yields that suggests all is not well with the economy.

A more nuanced take is simply that investors are sticking with "slow-flation" expressions, where that means long defensives and secular growth and underweight cyclicals. That needn't be a sign of the apocalypse (it's just another reflection of the prevailing environment) but the underperformance of stocks that are closely tied to the ebb and flow of the cycle and the domestic economy isn't the best news. In addition to the weak May payrolls report, the last couple of weeks have witnessed the largest MoM decline in the Empire manufacturing index on record and, on Tuesday, one of the biggest drops in consumer confidence since the crisis.

So, where does all of this leave us? Well, it leaves equities in a familiar predicament. In short, stocks are hoping that central banks' dovish pivot is enough to offset the very same factors that prompted the renewed commitment to accommodation in the first place. This always calls for one of my favorite analyst quotables of 2019. The following is from BofA's Hans Mikkelsen, commenting after the March FOMC:

Of course, communicating dovishness is always tricky as there is a delicate balance between the benefit of stimulus and the underlying driver, which is economic weakness.

Too much emphasis on the driver of dovishness (i.e., a worsening outlook for global growth) risks spooking risk assets, which may get the idea that policymakers "know something" everyone else doesn't know. Not enough emphasis on those same drivers risks giving markets the impression that policymakers are out of touch with economic reality. It's an absurd situation, to be sure, but it is what it is. This is the world in which are forced to live and trade.

In a true testament to just how sensitive stocks are to expectations for Fed cuts, have a look at what happened on Tuesday when Jim Bullard (who, at the June meeting, lodged the first dissent of Jerome Powell's tenure as Fed chair) told Bloomberg that a 50bp rate cut in July isn't called for:

(Heisenberg)

Bear in mind, Jim Bullard wanted a 25bp rate cut last week. On Friday, he wrote a blog post outlining why he thought the Fed should have cut rates at the June meeting. This is how dependent the market is on the Fed cut narrative - stocks sell off when a notoriously dovish official who, just days ago, lodged a dissent calling for an early rate cut, says we might only need a 25bp rate cut next month. That's how "doved-up" (to employ what's quickly becoming the preferred nomenclature) this market really is.

Just to drive the point home, I'll leave you with one last chart which shows that short-end yields spiked and gold sold off when Bullard dared to suggest that next month's (now virtually guaranteed) rate cut won't be as large as some market participants hoped.

(Heisenberg)

