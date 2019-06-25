Twitter: Stagnation In Margin Process Continues To Cause Doubts

While I appreciate the long-term potential, 2019 seems to be a year of margin stagnation, as the current dip is not large enough to start buying.

Twitter (TWTR) has seen a solid start to the year as first-quarter results were a bit stronger than anticipated. After shares spiked to $40 and even higher following the first-quarter results, shares have retreated to $35 again, warranting an update on the thesis. That thesis remains one of having a constructive stance on the shares, yet I find them still a bit too pricey despite the clear potential of the platform, even if shares have fallen back to $35 currently.

Setting The Base

In February, the company reported its results for 2018, but more importantly, it issued the outlook for 2019. The company reported a 24% increase in sales for last year with revenues hitting $3.04 billion. With revenues up $600 million in actual dollar terms, the company delivered on an impressive increase in operating earnings, a more than $400 million increase to $453 million. While this is a big number, note that this is before net interest expenses and taxes. Given the net cash position, net interest expenses are about flat as a 20% tax rate works down to roughly $360 million in earnings power, about $0.45 per share.

While the company has made real achievements last year, I was not impressed with the outlook which basically only called for a 20% increase in costs in 2019, with no guidance given for the revenues. For the first quarter, the company guided for sales of $715-$775 million, with GAAP operating profits seen at $5-$35 million.

Twitter has done relatively well in the first quarter. Sales were up 18% to $787 million as operating profits of nearly $94 million were far better than expected, which triggered a big a run from $35 to $40 with investors growing more optimistic on the performance of the business. Investors furthermore seem to believe that Twitter is conservative in its outlook, the reason why they do not mind the potential decline in revenues and earnings on a sequential basis. This comes after the company guided for second-quarter revenues of $770-$830 million and operating earnings of $35-$70 million.

With the company now having become profitable, net cash balances (after accounting for convertible notes) have risen to $3.8 billion, equivalent to nearly $5 per share. With first-quarter operating earnings up $20 million ahead of last year, it seems reasonable to assume that operating earnings will at least be flattish compared to 2018 which works down to $0.45 per share in realistic earnings. Needless to say that at $35 currently, and after correcting for net cash balances of about $5 per share, earnings multiples remain sky high.

Cautious, Yet Constructive

When Twitter released its 2018 results in February, I was upbeat on the improvements which the company has made, especially as it managed to grow operating earnings by $400 million while sales were up by $600 million.

While this was to be applauded, the risk was seen in the guidance with costs guided up around 20% in 2019, and while the company has seen some leverage following a first-quarter revenue increase of about 18%, there might be risks to the pace of revenue growth in relation to costs growth for the remainder of the year.

If the company manages to keep operating profits flat, shares will still trade at nearly 70 times earnings, indicating that the company is still priced for much better days ahead, including higher margins. I have said in the past that sales of $5-6 billion might easily become in reach in a year or three, with 2018 sales already surpassing $3 billion. The real upside has to come from margins, and while Twitter has already improved margins from essentially a break-even level in 2017 to nearly 15% last year, that trails compared to larger platform and technology companies at large.

Assuming margins of 30-40%, operating profits might come in at around $2 billion, for after-tax earnings of roughly $2 per share. I believe this roadmap might be realistic and, with revenues probably coming in at $3.5 billion this year, might be attained in a year or three. Working with a 20 times multiple and adding back net cash, I see fair value at $45 in three years' time under this scenario, yet with shares trading at $35 currently, that works down to just 28% potential returns in three years, for about 8% per year. At the same time, this involves some real execution risks, pretty heavy growth and notably big margin improvement assumptions.

Thus, I continue to require double-digit potential returns per annum to justify for these risks. Discounting $45 in value three years from now at 12-15% works down to $29-32 per share, with shares now trading at $35. At levels around the $30 mark, I would be willing to initiate small, while adding if shares were to fall further or operations perform better than anticipated.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.