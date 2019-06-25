UNG: Expect Supplementary Softness

UGAZ shares hit all-time lows and the backdrop remains bearish for the moment, following neutral weather guidance, which continues to weigh on gas demand.

Investment thesis

The natural gas backdrop continues to deteriorate, following higher than expected injections, persisting speculative short positioning and neutral weather guidance. In this context, the United States Natural Gas Fund LP's (UNG) weakness is likely to persist until the arrival of warm temperatures.

UNG – The United States Natural Gas Fund LP

UNG is a US commodity pool providing straightforward exposure to the front-month natural gas future contract. The ETF rolls expiring contracts on next-nearest month contract.

With a disproportionate concentration on front-month natural gas futures, UNG is highly sensitive to underlying gas prices and to the shape of the futures curve. The fund’s top holdings consist of the following, whereas UNG's daily performance replicates thoroughly the Henry Hub Natural gas spot returns:

Furthermore, UNG dominates the natural gas space, holding several times more assets than all other competitors combined and leads its segment in liquidity, with high volume, tight spreads and low transaction costs.

Nevertheless, its expenses ratio of 1.29% is a bit high, but UNG copes with that with the huge asset base of $285.44m and a comfortable daily trading volume of $25.62m.

Natural gas stocks

During the week, US natural gas stock buildup accelerated (w/w), up 5.51% to 2,203 Bcf on the June 7-14 period, the EIA shows. With this fast injection pace, gas seasonality advances further, establishing in a surplus of 9.7% or 195 Bcf compared to last year's level, whilst diminishing the 5-year storage shortage to 8% or 191.2 Bcf. Thus, weakness continues to hover over the gas complex and UNG shares, amid healthy inventory builds.

However, the latest supply-demand data published by the EIA, indicates that the equilibrium is steadying, following robust demand, which is now only 12.7% below aggregate supply. Indeed, on the week ending June 19, US supply growth stabilized and while marketed and dry gas production lifted, respectively 0.4% to 99.8 Bcf/d and 0.5% to 89 Bcf/d, declining imports from Canada totally counterbalanced it, down 7.8% (w/w) to 4.7 Bcf/d.

On the other side, aggregate demand in the US weakened marginally, down 0.1% (w/w) to 81.9 Bcf/d, amid slowing industrial and power needs, which were partly offset by stronger residential demand and accelerating Mexican exports, up 4% (w/w) to 5.2 Bcf/d.

That being said, the supply-demand indicator is neutral this week, but the backdrop remains oriented to the bearish side, given rapidly advancing natural gas stocks.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest COT report published by the CFTC on the June 11-18 period, net speculative positioning on Nymex natural gas futures declined robustly, for the fourth consecutive week, down 9.51% (w/w) to 145,956 net short contracts, whereas UNG decreased 3.12% (w/w) to $19.88 per share.

While the decline halved compared to previous weeks, this decline is mainly attributable to persisting short accumulations, up 3.79% (w/w) to 385,083 contracts and is marginally counterbalanced by lifting long bets, up 0.58 (w/w) to 239,127 contracts.

Furthermore, net speculative positioning is now close to reaching fresh lows not seen since the end of 2017, continuing to pressure UGAZ shares and natural gas futures.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec positioning declined abruptly, down 138,004 contracts, whereas UNG YTD performance lost 24.45% to $18.69 per share.

Fundamental changes

As expected in our last take on UNG, the ETF’s bearishness persisted and dipped 11.5% to $18.69 per share. Besides, UNG has now reached all-time lows and the momentum is set to continue due to limited upside conveyed by mild weather.

Indeed, according to the National Weather Service, temperatures for the beginning of July are expected to remain within the average, except from parts of the country where cooling demand is likely to provide marginal support, namely in the North Pacific, North Midwest and Southeast.

Yet and in spite of entering the hottest part of the summer, gas demand remains sluggish for this time of the year. Nevertheless, once the summer heat steps in, a pullback should appear, amid depressed gas and UNG prices.

Furthermore, the nuclear capacity outage report, published by the EIA shows a weakening of gas power demand, given that nuclear stoppages are now evolving near the lower range of the five-year average.

In this context, characterized by stronger than expected gas injections, persisting short positioning on the natural gas complex and neutral weather guidance, we expect UNG's downward move to persist in the coming weeks.

