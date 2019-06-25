Exxon Mobil Is Mulling A Full Exit Of The Norwegian North Sea

I believe it is the right strategical decision long term. However, the market may not like it because it will translate to lower production and revenues for the next several quarters.

Image: The Statfjord, a platform in the North Sea. (Photo: Harald Pettersen/Equinor ASA)

US-based Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the most popular oil supermajors often considered as a "must own long term" in any savvy investor's portfolio with a stable dividend yield of 4.48%.

Exxon Mobil is an "integrated oil," which means that the company is present in every aspect of the oil and gas industry, from the upstream to the downstream and chemical.

The company owns meaningful onshore (e.g., Permian) and offshore projects (e.g., Australia, Africa, Guyana, Brazil, and recently Cyprus) that guarantee a constant production for years to come.

One crucial project/region for the company is the Stabroek Project in Guyana which will start production in 2020 with the Liza Phase I. The operator of the block is Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil which owns 45% working interest.

The Upstream segment is the most relevant for the company, which is the exploration and production segment.

Exxon Mobil produced 3,981K Boep/d in 1Q'19.

If we look at the total production per day and compare to Exxon Mobil's main rivals, we quickly realize that the company is one of the most prolific oil and gas producers in the world. Not only for the total output but also if we look at the whole US or Americas production as well:

For instance, Exxon Mobil was producing 226K Boep/d in the Permian Basin in the first quarter of 2019 and expects to reach 1 Million Boep/d in 2024. It was below Chevron Corp. (CVX) which managed to produce 391K Boep/d the same quarter, but the company is still amongst the most prolific in this US region.

The first strategical decision made about exiting the Norwegian North Sea business started in March/April 2017 when Exxon Mobil decided to sell its operated fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf to private equity firm HitecVision and its portfolio oil company Point Resources.

Under the agreement, Exxon Mobil Exploration and Production Norway AS (EEPNAS) is selling the Exxon Mobil-operated fields Balder, Ringhorne, Ringhorne Øst, Jotun, and Forseti, as well as Exxon Mobil's offices in Sandnes, near Stavanger. HitecVision was one of the interested buyers bidding to buy Exxon assets in Norway valued at around $1 billion, Bloomberg reported in December last year, citing people in the know.

However, Exxon Mobil decided to divest the operated fields it owns in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Meanwhile, the supermajor kept "its ownership stakes in more than 20 producing fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf operated by other companies."

For example, Exxon Mobil owns 21.4% of the Statfjord field, 17.76% of the Equinor-operated (NYSE:EQNR) Snorre field, and 6.3356% of the Shell-operated (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) Ormen Lange Norway's second-largest gas field, which represent some of the most prolific fields in the North Sea.

Recent News

Exxon Mobil is now considering selling all its licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf, according to Norwegian media. As I said above, the company currently has ownership stakes in more than 20 fields.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil's net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Norwegian Continental Shelf assets sale is expected to fetch between $3 billion and $4 billion according to experts.

Source: NorskPetroleum.no

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Exxon Mobil indicated that it is now actively invested in the Permian Basin, the Stabroek project off Guyana, and in the liquefied natural gas facilities including upgrades of several refining and chemical complexes (IMO 2020 regulations).

These critical projects require a significant CapEx, and Exxon Mobil chose to finance the expansion by selling non-core assets, mainly in the offshore segment (the Gulf of Mexico and Norway Continental Shelf).

Exxon Mobil indicated in May that it is about to divest its offshore oilfield assets in the Gulf of Mexico for about $1.5 billion.

The GoM divestments will likely enable it to focus on its prolific upstream assets globally, given a number of major projects coming online over the next few years. Markedly, with three fresh offshore oil discoveries in Guyana, Exxon Mobil recently completed 13 discoveries in the Stabroek Block."

Together, with the divestiture of the remaining assets XOM owns in the Norwegian Continental Shelf, that I have indicated above, it will generate a total amount of $4.5-5.5 billion.

I believe it is the right strategical decision long term. However, the market may not like it because it will translate to lower production and revenues for the next several quarters.

Technical Analysis (short term)

XOM is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $82 (I recommend selling about 10-15% at this level unless oil prices turn bullish) and line support at $71.50 (I recommend buying at this level while monitoring the oil prices).

Symmetrical triangles provide little if any indication as to which direction it is heading. It is easy to understand because XOM is moving in correlation with the oil prices, and they are highly volatile right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.