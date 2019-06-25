Red Eléctrica De España: Diversification Through A European Electricity Grid

Overview

Red Eléctrica de España (OTC: OTCPK:RDEIY) (OTC: OTC:RDEIF) (Madrid Stock Exchange: REE), is the sole operator of the Spanish electricity grid. While the company also owns electricity grids in Peru and Chile and is in the process of acquiring Hispasat, an operating company for Spanish communication satellites, the main attraction here is their monopoly over the Spanish electricity transmission business. We will be focusing mainly on the Spanish electricity grid, after all it is responsible for 93% of the revenue of Red Eléctrica. During this article we will use "REE" when discussing the company, as that is their ticker in the Madrid stock exchange. Please also note that we will be using Euro as the default currency.

More on the Grid

Traditionally electric grid operators have been very stable investments due to the monopolistic nature of the business. While electricity prices tend to fluctuate quite a bit, transmission prices are relatively stable and provide the operating company with safe and predictable earnings. This monopoly status alone makes REE worth a look but the reality is that in Europe things work a bit differently. As you may know, the national electricity grids in Europe are well connected. In fact, you could consider most of mainland Europe to be part of the same grid as cross-border electricity transfer is done on a continuous basis and Spain is geographically well placed to benefit from this. Not only do they link Portugal to the rest of mainland Europe but they are also the link to North Africa through their underwater connection to Morocco. Though it does transfer electricity both ways, this connection to Morocco is currently used mainly as a way to transfer cheap electricity to the European market.

The future of electricity in Europe is one consisting of well connected grids. The EU has ambitious goals for renewable energies and in order for that to work, connectivity is key: the future cross-border grid needs to be able to move significant amounts of electricity depending on which renewable sources are producing at the moment. While this certainly forces companies like REE to adapt and invest both into transmission lines and new technology, it also provides excellent long term opportunities to the whole energy sector.

Future Plans

Taking a look at their strategic plan 2018-2022, we will notice plenty of activity planned. As I mentioned above, the energy sector in Europe is going through a quick transformation towards renewable sources and REE is nicely anticipating this by ramping up investments for their grid so that it can better reintegrate renewables. On top of this, significant additions to the interconnections will have to be made as Spain is currently below the EU target of having cross-border connections equal to 10% of the country's installed power capacity. There are steps to reduce this, most notably a new large underwater connection between Spain and France through the Bay of Biscay, though this is still in the planning phase and commissioning is planned for 2024 or 2025.

During the next years, REE is definitely entering a phase that requires more capital deployment than in the past. 2019 will most likely include the purchase of Hispasat for 949 million euros and as you can see from the graph below, the investments into the Spanish grid will be increasing for the next several years.

As you can see, the capital expenditures for the next few years will be quite large. While some view this as less than ideal, it's very much a necessity in the current political environment in the EU. These new investments will most likely be financed with debt, and as a result REE's Net Debt / EBITDA is expected to rise from the current level of 3.4x to ~ 4.0x. This isn't a huge reason to worry though as their current average debt interest rate is below 2.5% and it looks like the interest rates in Europe will not be climbing any time soon.

Financials

Let's take a look at the financials. As you might have guessed already, we are not going to see extreme growth due to the monopoly nature of the business. But looking at the past 3 years, we can definitely see that the company is on the right track of growing it's earnings and cash flows.

All data is taken from REE's financial reports.

That translates to a little over 5% growth in profit per year and around 3% growth in operating cash flow. While in general we can expect the same trend to continue, investors should pay attention to the fact that the acquisition of Hispasat is expected to add around 42 million euros to annual profit, excluding the effect of the rise in interest payments due to financing the acquisition with debt.

Dividend Policy

This is where things get interesting for income investors. At the time of writing the yield is around 5% with historical increases of 7% per year for the past several years.

While the divided history is certainly impressive, a little caution is necessary. A couple of paragraphs above we talked about the next few years requiring more capital to be deployed and this most likely means that the dividend increases will slow down or stop altogether. The most likely scenario is the one mentioned in their strategic plan, where the dividend will be kept at a little over 1 euro per share for the next few years. Once the company gets past this investment phase, investors can expect the dividend growth to continue modestly.

One thing to understand is that in Europe it is not common to distribute quarterly dividends. REE has quite a peculiar distribution schedule: shareholders will receive an interim dividend in January and a supplementary dividend in July. These are not equal dividends, historically the interim dividend has been 28% of the total annual dividend payment while the supplementary dividend in July has accounted for the remaining 72%.

You can have a look at their historical dividend payments in order to see an example of how it works in real life.

Conclusions

EU's energy policy will make electricity transfers more and more important in the coming years and REE is positioning itself well in order to benefit from this. This stock is certainly not for everyone but many investors will certainly appreciate the safety of a monopoly business and a generous and healthy dividend. And as mentioned earlier, this stock has absolutely zero exposure to North America, making it a great choice if you happen to be in need of geographical diversification.

I am slightly skeptical about the effects of the coming large capital expenditures on debt levels and dividend growth, however as I mentioned these investments are necessary and they will pave the way for a profitable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDEIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's long position in the stock is through the listing in the Madrid Stock Exchange.