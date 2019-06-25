Motorola Solutions: Revisiting My Worst Call Ever

I will continue to do my homework on MSI and choose not to draw early conclusions on whether the stock is worth a try at current levels.

I believe the company's growth story has been supported primarily by the successful acquisition of profitable players in higher-growth markets.

Motorola Solutions is the thorn in my side: the stock has doubled in the three years that followed my bearish call.

Sometimes I take pride in having made good investment calls in my equity research career. But when I start to feel comfortable with and confident about my stock-picking abilities, I remind myself of Motorola Solutions (MSI).

I couldn't have been more wrong about this stock, calling it "richly valued" and not properly reflective of the "fundamentals of a slow-growth, increasingly indebted company" in April 2016. For reference, shares traded at $75 back then. Only three years later, the stock had more than doubled, climbing rather undisturbed by the whims of the market during the period.

Credit: Medill Reports Chicago

Today, given how well this stock has performed, I want to revisit my old thesis on this name. Clearly, the market has known something that I did not pay proper attention to. I will briefly address my original bearish argument below and begin to form an idea on whether buying the stock at current levels might make sense.

Why MSI did not make sense to me at first

At the center of my three-year-old bearish thesis on Motorola Solutions were two key factors: (1) slow growth (if not contraction) of the company's core LMR business and (2) an over-hyped public safety LTE opportunity, supported by the early 2016 acquisition of a company in its declining life stage (Airwave).

As far as I can tell, I may not have been wrong about the future of Motorola Solutions' existing businesses back then. The company's organic growth has been less than impressive - 4% last quarter, with revenues from Kodiak, Spillman, and Gridstone probably growing at a faster clip than the legacy part of the business.

What I did not properly account for was the acquisition binge that the company went on between the end of 2016 and today (see table below), despite an already leveraged balance sheet. The move exposed Motorola Solutions to new opportunities in video security and analytics as well as in public safety command centers.

Source: DM Martins Research, using multiples sources

The M&A activity allowed Motorola Solutions to not only boost its top-line inorganically, but it also helped the company improve its margin profile (see figure below). The acquisition of video analytics provider Avigilon in 2018 is a good example.

In addition to the $400 million in extra revenues, Motorola Solutions benefited from Avigilon's high gross margin of 52%. Combining a highly profitable business with Motorola Solutions' trademark ability to run a very lean organization (opex as a percentage of revenues has declined 350 bps to 24.9% between fiscal 2015 and 2018), the company grew net earnings at an impressive 29% CAGR in the past three years.

Source: company's investor presentation

Can Motorola Solutions sustain the strategy?

Certainly, Motorola Solutions has relied on its balance sheet (boosted by the disposition of the enterprise business for $3.5 billion in late 2014) to buy its way into top- and bottom-line growth. The three acquisitions of the past 15 months alone consumed more than $1.5 billion in cash and equity.

The bad news is that the strategy has come at the cost of net debt having risen on average 22% YOY since fiscal 2015 to record levels. The better news is that the company's acquisitions seem to have contributed to increased cash generation (see graph below), which has convinced Moody's to stay comfortable with Motorola Solutions' investment-grade credit rating:

Motorola's Baa3 issuer rating is driven by its very strong business profile, leading position in the communications equipment business, broad geographic and product diversification and solid cash generation. The strength and market position of the government and public safety business across its many product and service lines and the relative stability of this business in economic downturns are key credit strengths.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Thoughts on the stock

This is the first time that I look closer into this company in nearly three years. Therefore, I prefer not to draw early conclusions on whether the stock is worth a try at current levels. For now, I will simply point out that the market seems to believe in the story, as share price and valuation multiples continue to climb relentlessly.

Data by YCharts

I will continue to do my homework over the next several weeks to assess whether MSI's momentum has legs. In the meantime, I will keep my distance from the stock but remain very interested in learning more about the underlying drivers of the stock's outstanding past performance.

Note from the author: MSI could be an addition to my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio in the future. To learn more about other names in this market-beating basket of stocks, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.