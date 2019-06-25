Beyond Meat: A Unique Low Risk Option Strategy

The most reliable returns come from structural arbitrage, not from predicting the future

Beyond Meat (BYND) is a plant-based meat producer went public last month. The performance in the last couple of weeks has left most investors baffled. The valuation is beyond the imagination of any sophisticated investor to say the least. Known short-seller Andrew Lyft from Citron Research called BYND “Beyond Stupid” and the share price doubled three weeks after his call at $87.

Valuation

At $140, BYND is undoubtedly overvalued. Shorting this stock is hard with its borrowing cost over 100% annualized and hard to borrow since short interest is constantly over 50% of shares floating. Buying naked put options or put spreads are crazy expensive and theta (time decay) can kill OTM options quickly. On the other hand, the company could announce more partnerships with fast food chains or supermarkets to keep its heft stock price up for the rest of year.

BYND Price Share Market Cap 2020 Rev Fwd P/S 140 64.43 9,020 355.62 25.36 120 64.43 7,732 355.62 21.74 100 64.43 6,443 355.62 18.12 80 64.43 5,154 355.62 14.49 60 64.43 3,866 355.62 10.87 40 64.43 2,577 355.62 7.25

Many short-sellers are waiting to buy put options before the 180-day lockup period expires on Oct 29th. The disadvantage of this strategy is that BYND could dropped to a low/reasonable level before November. Borrowing cost and put options will still be expensive at that time but the risk/reward ratio is more favorable than shorting BYND right now. Shorting in October might be the best strategy on the short side but there are still 5 months until then.

Neutral Strategy

I don’t feel safe to long or short BYND at this point. However, the insanity in BYND option premiums has given sophisticated investors a unique opportunity to make some extra money while waiting to initiate the short position in a couple of months.

Four-leg Neutral Option Strategy

Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. Please understand the risk before entering a complex option trade.

Below is priced as of closing price of 6/24/19.

Buy a $105 Jan 2020 call - ($3870) Sell a $60 Jan 2020 call - $7920 Buy a $45 Jan 2020 put - ($290) Sell a $90 Jan 2020 put - $1960

This trade will generate a credit of $5720 for one contract with four legs. If holding till expiry, the expected profit is between $1220 to $2720.

Jan 17 price > $105 or < $ 45, pay out of $4500, net profit = $1220

Jan 17 price between $105 and $90 or between $45 and $60, net profit is between $1220 and $2720

Jan 17 price between $60 and $90, net profit $2720 (Best scenario)

We are essentially aiming for a price between $60 to $90 in Jan 2020, which translates to a forward P/S of 11 to 16. This valuation might be at the high range for a meat producer, but it is completely reasonable in the current market environment.

This is a neutral strategy 100% profitable if held till expiry and the only risk is early exercising of the options sold. Seen the payout chart below, this strategy might lose up to $207 if the $60 call option is exercised before mid-August. Since most of BYND’s long term ITM call option is trading at almost no time premium, option buyers might exercise their option when the share price shoot up in a big move.

Similarly, if you are leaning towards the bearish stance, you could use the lowest strike price $35 to structure the trade:

Buy a $95 Jan 2020 call - ($5180) Sell a $50 Jan 2020 call - $8940 Buy a $35 Jan 2020 put - ($135) Sell a $80 Jan 2020 put - $1430

The maximum profit of this contract is $2055 when Jan price is between $50 to $80. Again, the maximum risk will be $386 if the call option gets exercised early in the next three months.

One important thing to note, the option prices of BYND are highly volatile during the day. The actual contract price might vary a lot from the prices I used in above analysis. I have seen the same contract goes up to $6500 last week. If held to expiring, the maximum payout is $4500, and the minimum payout is $3000. Theoretically speaking, if you can sell the contract above $4500, you can make a good profit. In my opinion, selling the contract for at least $5200 is worth bearing the risk and opportunity cost.

Risk

As I mentioned above, the biggest risk of this trade is early exercise of the call option sold. The call option being exercised essentially generates a short position of 100 shares for the account. Investors could choose to either cover the short and close the entire option contract or sell the same call option again. Entering a short position involuntarily will affect the margin level and incur borrowing cost. Exercising the higher strike call option is not desirable at the first few months since the premium on the put option is still high. Investors could exercise the higher strike call if the lower strike call is exercised closer to the expiry date.

