Why Ambarella Has Plenty More Upside Ahead

Investors holding Ambarella (AMBA) are getting more bullish on the company's turnaround efforts. Previously, GoPro (GPRO) started losing its fad and action camera sales fell, forcing Ambarella to pivot its business. As it developed computer vision technology for the automotive sector and security camera space, investors patiently waited for proof that investment is paying off. And with early signs that the security camera market is open to AI-powered solutions, Ambarella is a multi-year growth play that may reward its investors.

Markets Ignore U.S./China Trade Headwind

Ambarella acknowledged that despite customers inside and outside of China facing tariffs, which will disrupt demand, the product developments continue to set the company apart from its competitors. Still, the upcoming G20 meetings are leading markets to believe the U.S. and China will resume their trade discussions. Ambarella stock is already up by over 13% in the last month, possibly pricing in favorable trade negotiations. If these talks worsen trade relations, the stock could fall. This suggests that investors considering this stock need to weigh the revenue potential of CV chips. Plus, the mass production of the second-generation CV SoC, CV25, started in the first quarter. Shipments are scheduled for the current second quarter.

Product Developments

Through product wins and new designs resonating with customers, Ambarella continues to displace its competitors like HiSilicon. HiSilicon, a unit of Huawei, faces major obstacles as the U.S. seeks to ban its parent from the U.S. markets. Regardless, Ambarella demonstrated its full range solution of IT Security Solutions at the ISC West Security Convention. The CVflow family of SoCs and the upcoming S6LM SoC expands its IP camera product portfolio. In effect, the new chip works with CVflow in which applications do not lose any image quality.

AI image processing further differentiates Ambarella's chips with competitors in the automobile and security camera space. By offering low light capabilities, its chips did not need IR LED illumination. With images presented at near-dark conditions, its solution uses very little power. The addition of 50 customers and partners putting their neuro network on Ambarella's platform is proof that it is easy for customer software to go to its hardware platform.

Opportunity #1: Beating $20 Cameras Sold at Amazon

Security cameras powered by Ambarella's solution could cost $199 compared to just $20 for basic consumer IP cameras sold on Amazon.com. Yet, the cheaper solutions lead to numerous false alarms while those having an AI service will reduce that. Ambarella believes its solution will eliminate 90% or more false alarms. And this powerful moat is a reason its chip sales may soar in the next few years.

CV revenue from the professional security camera market will become material in calendar 2020.

Opportunity #2: ADAS market

Working with Longhorn, a Chinese Tier 1 supplier, the pair will develop an automated parking system that uses both visual and ultrasound input on Ambarella's CV22 H2 SoC. The solution will detect free space, parking, identify vehicles, and identify obstacle types. It will also initiate emergency breaking where needed. In a collaboration with Baolong, a Chinese Tier 1 supplier of automotive sensors in the ADAS market, the pair will develop a high performance, low power consuming driver monitoring system. The system will read a driver's facial information and detect driver fatigue using AI and processing video in real-time.

CV revenue from the automotive segment will start in calendar 2022, while the product portfolio will expand greatly in calendar 2023.

Strong Automotive Moat in China

Ambarella's numerous design wins in China will lead to accelerating revenue growth in the next few years. Chinese vendors are aggressively seeking the best solutions and Ambarella's CV22 platform offers that. American-based competitors, like Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye and Nvidia (NVDA), are unable to compete. Ambarella offers a better price point.

Valuation

Based on the six analysts covering Ambarella stock, the average price target is $48.25, which suggests the stock has another 10% in upside gains (per tipranks). Conversely, investors may assume Ambarella grows revenue by between 10% and 20% in a 5-year revenue exit model. In this scenario, AMBA stock is already trading at fair value:

Ambarella is still a turnaround play whose revenue re-acceleration is still a few quarters away. The stock continued its rally that began ahead of its first-quarter earnings report. With the stock getting close to a yearly high and valuations on the high side, the company does not have much room to disappoint. Still, the company is differentiating itself in the security camera and ADAS sectors. As more customers adopt its CV platform, the company will continue growing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.