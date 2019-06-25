Infrastructure Play Vinci Makes New Highs, Grows The Dividend

Upside is obviously more limited following the 30% YTD gains. Investors looking for share price appreciation may want to wait for a better entry point.

Highways and airports concessions keep delivering. Vinci has completed the acquisition of Gatwick airport, which makes the company the world's second largest airport operator.

After a tough end to 2018, Vinci SA's (OTCPK:VCISF, OTCPK:VCISY) stock has staged a spectacular rebound that took the Euronext Paris-listed shares to new all-time highs last week:

Source: Yahoo Finance,DG:PA in EUR. Note: the US-listed shares briefly traded higher than today in dollar terms at the beginning of 2018, before the EUR weakened.

The shares are up almost 30% year-to-date. The low point in Q4 2018 was due, of course, to the decline in the broader market. However, there were also some specific factors at play, with the Yellow Vests in France interfering with Vinci's highway concessions at that point. As I explained in a December article, the reaction was overblown and created a buying opportunity.

Fast-forward 6 months, and Vinci and the jitters have disappeared. The Yellow Vests movement has been reduced to a few sporadic demonstrations in city centers, with no impact on highways. In the meantime, infrastructure stocks have seen renewed appetite from investors as interest rates are expected to decrease again. As far as Vinci is concerned, this makes the company's dividend more attractive compared to bonds, and also guarantees that borrowing costs will remain extremely low (especially in the Eurozone). The company's concessions business carries a sizeable amount of debt, so this is an important parameter.

2019 performance so far: a solid start to the year

The main factor that supports the shares, of course, is the continued solid performance of the company's operations, be it in the concessions division, or in the contracting (construction and infrastructure) business. Vinci discloses full financial statements on a semi-annual basis only - somewhat surprisingly for a €55bn ($62bn) market cap company - so the best indication of the 2019 performance came from the Q1 revenue report in May:

Source: company's Q1 information press release

All business lines reported healthy growth figures. Within the Concessions segment, VINCI Autoroutes (highways) is seen to have grown its revenue by "only" 3.4%, but one needs to bear in mind that this is the mature part of the business. The French highway network, in particular, is the cash cow that helps fund Vinci's expansion into airports (and, to a lesser extent, into highway concessions in emerging countries). Airports, that we will discuss in more detail below, showed a spectacular 22.6% revenue growth rate (8% excluding the perimeter effect from recent acquisitions).

The Contracting business reported attractive numbers as well. Importantly, the order book keeps growing: As of the end of March, it was up 10% year-on-year to almost €35 billion. A quick look at the recent order intake shows the diversity and global footprint of Vinci's operations:

The contracting business, though low-margin, requires little capital and offers solid returns. As with highway concessions, it provides the cash needed to grow Vinci's Airports division.

Focus on the Airports division's performance

Readers familiar with my work know that I have a keen interest in airport operators. What sets Vinci apart from other construction and infrastructure companies, in my opinion, is precisely its flourishing Airports division. Let's dig deeper into the recent passenger traffic figures at Vinci's airports:

Source: company's Q1 air traffic press release

What should we make of these numbers? In my opinion, they are the perfect illustration of what airports can bring: exposure to macro trends such as the rise of global tourism, and the rise of the middle class in emerging countries (as I explained in an earlier article about listed airports). Vinci's success story in Portugal is a direct result of the country's popularity among tourists. Vinci will increase the capacity of the Lisbon airport and develop another one in Montijo, in the capital's suburbs, to make sure growth continues there.

In Chile and Brazil, Vinci has been capitalizing on the rise of the middle class as the local economies grow. In Cambodia and Costa Rica, it's a mix of both macro tailwinds, as tourism combines with economic development to result in double-digit growth in passenger traffic.

Earlier this year, a major milestone was reached when Vinci was granted the concession to the London Gatwick airport. The transaction makes Vinci the world's second largest airport operator. Another large acquisition is being contemplated: a majority stake in Aéroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY), in which Vinci already owns a small stake. However, the full privatization of the Parisian airports has drawn some criticism in France and a referendum will be held on the matter. I think the opportunistic acquisition of Gatwick took some pressure off Vinci: the company can afford to sit out the Aéroports de Paris bidding process if the conditions are not right. With Gatwick, it now has the flagship asset that greatly enhances its portfolio.

Valuation: Vinci's quality is being recognized

My favorable view on Vinci's business has not changed. It remains one of my favorite names in the infrastructure space. Now, what about valuation?

Analysts have a €5.83 EPS estimate for 2019, which equates to a 15.6x P/E at the current price of €91 ($103) per Paris-listed share. The latest average price target is €99 ($112). This target sounds reasonable to me. The Airports division will keep growing, but the road concessions and the contracting business are mature. It's also worth noting that, as Vinci is already a very large company, it's getting harder for new developments to move the needle significantly.

Furthermore, the business is, arguably, cyclical. It took years for traffic to recover to pre-2008 levels on the French highways. Air freight is also sensitive to economic conditions. All in all, I consider that Vinci would indeed be fully valued at that c. €100 price (17x P/E).

With less potential upside following the 30% rise since December, Vinci is back to being primarily a dividend growth stock. The French company's policy is to distribute 50% of recurring net result. At the moment, the dividend yield is 3%, of course weighed down by the share price increase.

Source: Vinci's Shareholders' General Meeting presentation

Takeaways

Vinci continues to execute well on its strategy, which consists in reinvesting the cash flow from its mature business segments into the growing Airports division.

The upside potential, in terms of share price appreciation (within one year), is about 10% in my opinion. The company remains a solid dividend growth stock. The best option for investors may be to wait for a period of turbulence, like in Q4 '18, in order to get a favorable entry point. Should the price fall below €80 ($90) again, I'd consider it a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VINCI (DG:PA). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.