Beyond Meat Is In Need Of A Correction

As shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) keep rising, I am dumbfounded by the astronomical financial metrics associated with this stock. They currently have a price to sales ratio of over 100, while Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), its meat counterpart, is sold for .7 times sales. The market is pricing this stock as if it were a cutting-edge company that is creating a brand-new market. As I laid out in my most recent article on Beyond, I discerned the upcoming competition Beyond faces and the incentives for companies like Tyson to begin to venture into the plant-based meat market.

On top of this, all of the analysts covering this stock do not have a buy rating and many have expressed concern over the current price. Because of the incredibly high price to sales ratio, and a few valid points brought up by analysts, I believe that this stock is due for a major correction.

Analysts Thoughts:

Currently, out of the eight analysts who cover Beyond Meat, every one of them has the equivalent of a hold rating on this stock. Most held what could be considered lofty price targets on this ticker as JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Bernstein, Jefferies, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch all have a target of over $100. Even though these analysts see the potential in this stock, Ken Goldman of JP Morgan believes that Beyond is too expensive at this point citing that the extraordinary revenue potential is already priced in. He currently maintains a hold rating with a price target of $120.

A Concern With Scaling:

With the revenue potential already price in, one of the concerns with Beyond Meat is that they only source their products from two manufacturers. Already Beyond is seeing shortages of their product which is a testament to their product but also a result of a small manufacturing team. On top of this, they have no formal contract signed with CLW Foods or FLP Food, which are their two manufacturers headed out of California and Georgia, respectively. This leaves Beyond exposed to the possibility that one, or both, of these companies stop producing Beyond's product, for whatever reason.

Beyond’s management addressed this problem and said, “We believe there are a limited number of competent, high-quality co-manufacturers in the industry that meet our strict quality and control standards, and as we seek to obtain additional or alternative co-manufacturing arrangements in the future, there can be no assurance that we would be able to do so on satisfactory terms, in a timely manner, or at all.” It is great that Beyond will only work with the most competent manufacturers, but it poses two problems. Beyond has been putting their product in thousands of stores and it seems to be increasing every day, such as signing a partnership with Tim Hortons to sell Beyond’s product in over 5,000 stores.

So, the problems that arise are Beyond may not be able to meet demand with only two producers and there is no guarantee that these manufacturers continue to have Beyond Meat as a client. Although unlikely that CLW or FLP Food would drop Beyond, that lack of protection on Beyond’s side is concerning as these manufacturers hold the fate of Beyond in their hands.

Price To Sales Ratio:

In this section, I will refer back to the thoughts of the analysts and assess Beyond Meat’s Price to Sales ratio. Almost all the analysts believe that Beyond is a great company but have hold ratings because the valuations are too high.

To preface this argument, companies like Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) have a P/S ratio under 1. Beyond has a ratio of over 100. On a pure price to sales valuation bases, Beyond is 100x more expensive than these other two. Although Pilgrim's Pride and Tyson Foods are in the meat industry, Beyond is being priced as if they created a brand new sector. In fact, they are priced more expensive than some of the largest cannabis companies according to this ratio.

Even the most bullish investors who compare the faux-meat market to the Cannabis industry can see that Beyond is almost 20% more expensive than Canopy Growth.

This comparison between plant-based meat and the cannabis industry is not a completely fair comparison. Although there seem to be plenty of marijuana companies, the barrier to entry is much higher than producing fake meat. The initial time and cost to get licensed, build facilities, and establish international distribution chains carry a significantly higher barrier to entry as it would be tough for any established company to add a cannabis division. Of course, this excludes companies purchasing a stake in a cannabis company.

Anyway, this relates to Beyond because many companies have the resources to produce a faux-meat product and it is in their best interest to do so. A major cost to Beyond is their research and development but that may not be that significant of a cost to a food giant like Tyson. They could easily allocate the resources to develop a fully plant-based burger and directly compete with Beyond Meat.

Financial Statements:

Even though I believe that Beyond is overvalued, their recent quarterly report was excellent. They increased their quarter-over-quarter sales in their 'fresh platform' sector by over 400% which was primarily due to Beyond entering more restaurants. The restaurant and foodservice sector grew at almost 600% quarter over quarter which is a staggering increase for any industry.

Insane growth rates like this is a large reason investors are excited over this stock, but this level of growth can't last forever. In fact, for Beyond to have the same price to sales level as Tyson, Beyond would need to grow at about 400% each year for the next 4 years! I have to applaud Beyond for their impressive quarter-over-quarter growth, but on a price to sales ratio, this stock is way too expensive.

Conclusion:

Beyond Meat is priced as if they have created a new industry with an incredibly high barrier to entry, which is shown in their price to sales ratio. Along with this high ratio, analysts also believe that the valuations are too high and the market may need to reassess the proper value of the stock.

Beyond also faces a small, but potentially devastating, threat to their supply chain as they only have two manufacturers, both of which do not have a formal contract with Beyond.

In all, I continue to advocate investors to stay away from Beyond Meat until there is a substantial price correction.

