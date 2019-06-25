U.S. Large-Cap Banks: 2019 Stress-Tests Released

We reiterate our view that Bank of America should deliver the highest dividend increase among the big-6 following its 2019 CCAR, while Wells Fargo should maintain its impressive total payout ratio.

We also highlight strong outcomes from Bank of America and Wells Fargo, while numbers from JPMorgan and Citi were broadly in-line with expectations.

On Friday, the Fed published the 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST). All the 18 banks have successfully passed the test. In this article, we focus on the DFAST results of the big-6 U.S. large-cap banks. As a recap, the 2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario featured a lower decline in asset prices compared to the 2018 DFAST due to unchanged UST yields and a flatter yield curve. As a result, under the 2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario, equity prices, house prices, and commercial real estate prices fall by 50%, 25%, and 35% respectively. For comparison, the 2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario featured declines of 65%, 30%, and 40%.

2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario assumptions

Source: The Fed

2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario assumptions

Source: The Fed

Projected CET1 results

As shown below, this year Goldman Sachs (GS) has delivered the highest increase in its projected minimum CET1 (common equity tier 1) under the severely adjusted scenario – the bank has improved the ratio by 200bps, from 5.6% in the 2018 DFAST cycle to 7.6%. The second-highest increase in CET1 was delivered by Bank of America (BAC), while Morgan Staley (MS) also posted quite a solid 160bps rise. Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) showed improvements of around 100bps.

Big-6 banks: Projected minimum CET1 ratio under the severely adverse scenario

Source: The Fed, Renaissance Research

It is also worth noting that BAC and WFC see the lowest declines in their CET1 ratios under the severely adverse scenario of 190 and 220 bps respectively. GS and MS have the sharpest declines in the CET1 under the severely adverse scenario, which should come as no surprise, given that investment banks have a riskier business model compared to universal banks.

Big-6 US banks: Change from 4Q18 to minimum CET1 ratio under the severely adverse scenario

Source: The Fed, Renaissance Research

As said earlier, from a CET1 perspective all the banks have successfully passed the stress-tests. In other words, their projected minimum CET1 ratios under the severely adverse scenario were above the basic 4.5% CET1 requirement. However, as shown below, only BAC and WFC have projected minimum CET1 ratios that are above the current Fed requirements, which are 9.0% for WFC and 9.5% for BAC. In our view, this underpins strong capital positions of these banks and bodes very well for their dividends and buybacks.

Big-6 US banks: Projected minimum CET1 ratio under the severely adverse scenario and regulatory requirements

Source: Fed

SLR results

As a recap, last year, the Fed issued a conditional non-objection to the capital returns plans of GS and MS as their SLRs (supplementary leverage ratios) were barely above the 3% minimum requirement. This year’s DFAST have less onerous assumption on asset prices, and, as a result, both banks have significantly improved their SLRs under the severely adverse scenario. Notably, similar to the CET1 projected numbers, both WFC and BAC have delivered very good results on a SLR basis as well.

Big-6 US banks: Projected minimum SLRs under the severely adverse scenario and regulatory requirements

Source: Fed

Bottom line

This year’s DFAST shows that investment banks have improved their results both on a CET1 and a SLR basis. We also note that Wells Fargo and Bank of America delivered strong results. Even under the severely adverse scenario, their projected minimum CET1 ratios and SLRs are above the current Fed requirements, which is indeed a very respectable achievement. We reiterate our view that Bank of America should deliver the highest dividend increase among the big-6 following its 2019 CCAR, while Wells Fargo should maintain its impressive total payout ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GS, JPM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.