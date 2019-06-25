Allergan: Stay For The AbbVie Shares

The biopharma sector has turned into some of the deepest value stocks in the market. The Allergan (AGN) acquisition by AbbVie (ABBV) is a prime example of a deal where the involved stocks trade at insanely cheap valuations causing the merger synergies to provide a big boost to the EPS estimates despite a large cash portion of the deal. For these reasons, Allergan shareholders should hold the stock through the merger process.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

Merger Details

The AbbVie acquisition of Allergan is a merger that has been in works for weeks according to CNBC, but a merger that is based on an extended period of weakness for the stocks involved. Even after the merger surge, Allergan is still down 50% from the highs above $330 and still down 27% over a 3-year period.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, AbbVie was able to offer $188.24 per share to acquire Allergan that had dipped to $115. The deal includes $120.30 in cash and 0.8660 per share in AbbVie stock.

The deal value of about 64% in cash helps cushion the weakness in AbbVie, but the nearly 15% weakness in AbbVie initially strips about $10 in deal value. With AbbVie at $67, the deal still offers a value of $178 for Allergan shareholders.

AbbVie will have to pay about $40 billion in cash to close the deal. The company forecasts operating cash flows hit ~$19 billion last year and the goal is repay up to $18 billion in debt by the end of 2021.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

Allergan ended Q1 with a massive debt load of $21.7 billion so the deal doesn't come without some massive debt concerns. Despite AbbVie having a solid balance sheet, the combined balance sheets had net debt of ~$18.5 billion with another $40 billion added to close the deal.

Data by YCharts

The 2021 debt reduction target only gets the new AbbVe down to net debt levels of $40 billion. The company will have substantial operating cash flows and plenty of assets to where further reducing debt wouldn't be a problem.

Significant Accretion

In addition to the immediate 45% premium to the Allergan stock that was recently trading around $115, the deal is substantially accretive to AbbVie. If anything, Allergan shareholders should want more stock in the deal due to the upside potential of the combined companies.

AbbVie predicts the deal is immediately 10% accretive and eventually tops 20% accretion. The company forecasts greater than $2 billion in merger synergies. The majority of the synergies are via simple cost reductions in SG&A and R&D.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

The incredible story here is that AbbVie is a remarkable bargain now at about 7x 2020 EPS estimates of about $9.50 per share. The accretive deal would in theory boost the EPS target to ~$10.45.

Data by YCharts

At $67 in initial trading following the blockbuster deal for Allergan, the stock only trades at about 6.4x updated EPS targets. The risk to the story remains the LOE on Humira in 2023. The company has a robust pipeline and will now have the potential to improve the business units from Allergan to offset those potential losses.

Source: AbbVie/Allergan merger presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AbbVie got an incredible bargain in buying Allergan despite the 45% premium. Allergan shareholders stand to benefit further as the AbbVie stock is likely to rally as the deal value is absorbed by the market.

With a nearly $10.50 EPS target in 2020 based on the accretive nature of the deal, AbbVie could easily rally back towards the 52-week highs of $100. In such a move, Allergan shareholders would obtain a deal value in the $200 range based on $87 in AbbVie stock and $120 in cash. Allergan remains a bargain despite the initial rally with the stock trading at only 10x EPS estimates, if the deal wasn't to close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.