Tocagen: An Undeserved Selloff

Did the Market Overreact to Tocagen’s Recent Announcement?

Tocagen finished enrolling patients for its recurrent high grade glioma (HGG) clinical trial in November of 2018 and has been conducting this Phase 3 trial ever since. On May 21, Tocagen announced that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) had conducted its planned interim analysis of the trial, and recommended that Tocagen continue without modification. This seemed like good news, especially considering the company’s stock went on a month-long 59% rally the last time it made this announcement. As an analyst at an event-based fund that tracks and trades special situations, I was surprised that the stock fell more than 52% within a week of the May 21 announcement. To determine whether or not this was an overreaction, I took a look at similar IDMC news reports from biotechs in the last two and a half years. That analysis will be outlined later.

This article is not meant to be a scholarly publication that perfectly explains the science behind Tocagen’s drug pipeline. Nor is it intended to provide an accurate valuation of the company (partly because I personally don’t believe it is possible to accurately value a development-stage biotech). It is simply an attempt to identify an inefficiency in the market; to present a buying opportunity based on TOCA’s current price levels and its future prospects.

What is the Role of Independent Data Monitoring Committees?

Independent Data Monitoring Committees are unbiased groups of experts that provide analysis and direction to biotechs that are along the path of approval. They give recommendations at certain checkpoints of a drug’s clinical trial. They recommend that the trial continue without modifications, that it continue with modifications, or that it is discontinued entirely. Currently, the FDA imposes no requirements for the use of [I]DMCs in trials, although these committees often help biotechs stay on target. In fact, when a biotech chooses to pay an IDMC to monitor its progress, that’s a good thing. It adds an element of objectivity, and it increases the likelihood of a drug being in a position to be approved by the FDA at the end of its trial. When the IDMC working with Tocagen recommended that the company continue its trial without modification, that should’ve sent a positive signal to the market.

How has the Market Digested Similar News in the Past?

To identify whether or not this May 21 selloff is a legitimate overreaction, I analyzed similar press releases from biotechs since the beginning of 2017. Admittedly, my sample pool only includes 17 events that I deem similar enough to compare to TOCA, but I believe there is a signal worth looking at. Oddly enough, about 60% of the time a biotech’s IDMC recommends a no-modification continuation of a clinical trial, that company’s stock dropped in the initial aftermath of the announcement. But the interesting thing is that 70% of the companies that announced this kind of recommendation from its IDMC (that its drug trials continue without modification) have seen significant gains to date, even if they started off with short term losses. I apologize that the following StreetInsider links won’t work unless you have a subscription to their service.

On December 7, 2017, Cel-Sci Corporation announced that an IDMC had given its head and neck cancer drug trials the go-ahead to continue without modification. The stock initially fell 1.6% and had some short-term rough times following the announcement. But the clinical trials continued, and the stock has risen each time the company announced interim results. Since the initial IDMC news overreaction, Cel-Sci stock has risen 263%.

Let’s look at another example. On January 9, 2018, Axsome Therapeutics announced that its IDMC recommended that the company continue its osteoarthritis drug trials. In the immediate aftermath, the stock fell 9.4%, but has see gains of 191% since then.

The Medicines Company reported similar results on October 1, 2018, when its IDMC recommended that the company continue its cardiovascular disease drug trials, the stock fell 6.7%. However, the stock has gained 36.6% in the nine months since that IDMC news.

While 60% of the stocks initially fall then go up, 70% of the stocks that I analyzed behaved in this way; companies that get the go-ahead from their IDMCs usually experience significant gains after an initial overreaction selloff.

What Does This Mean for Tocagen?

Based on my analysis of similar announcements regarding IDMC recommendations to continue clinical trials, I believe investors overreacted to Tocagen’s May 21 news. This positive news should not have negatively impacted Tocagen’s stock the way that it did, which is probably why investors have been slowly but surely pushing the price back up to where it should be. In my opinion, the stock will keep recovering until it returns to its pre-IDMC-news price around $8.50/share. The stock will likely have some bumps ahead of it (as did all the companies with similar news I analyzed), but I believe it will recover sooner rather than later.

What’s Going on in Gene Therapy?

Gene therapy is moving beyond the concept phase into reality. The FDA has been increasingly working to support the progress in this field of science and development. Only a few gene therapy drugs have been approved by the FDA, but when the floodgates open, many gene therapy companies will ride the wave. In the last few years, the FDA has approved Luxturna for the treatment inherited vision loss, Kymriah for the treatment of B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia, Imlygic for the treatment of melanoma, Provenge for the treatment of prostate cancer, and a few other gene therapy drugs. As recently as last month, the FDA approved MACI for the treatment of knee cartilage defects and Zolgensma for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It’s worth noting that one dose of Zolgensma costs $2.1 million, which makes it the most expensive medicine on the market. While there are many gene therapy biotechs currently working through clinical trials (Kite Pharma, Provectus, Juno Therapeutics, Ignyta, Fibrocell, etc.), Tocagen is a front runner for using gene therapy to treat residual brain cancer following surgical tumor removal.

Source: Tocagen Company Website

Tocagen’s clinical trials involve a two-step process. Toca 511 is administered after surgery and infects the brain tumor. It then delivers a gene to cancer cells (CD). Toca FC, the second part of the process, is an oral tablet later taken by the patient that reacts with the CD enzyme and kills cancer cells. This then leads to increased overall survival, the drug’s primary endpoint. Although we have to wait until the end of the year for the final clinical results, it is promising that the FDA granted the drugs Fast Track designation and that Tocagen’s IDMC recommended a continuation of the trial without modification.

Conclusion

Gene therapy is transitioning from purely conceptual to reality. The FDA is starting to approve innovative treatments for previously untreatable conditions, and Tocagen has the potential to be an early mover in this trend. Based on my IDMC news overreaction analysis, the timeline for my short-term long position is a few months. Holding longer than that introduces greater risk (the drug might not get approved, it could be expensive and difficult to bring the product to market, the stock could experience additional volatility surrounding interim news announcements, etc.) but it also presents greater upside potential (If Toca 511 & Toca FC get approved, Tocagen could get bought out like Kite Pharma and BioVex did when they had gene therapies approved). Tocagen has $80.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and an estimated 2019 cash burn of $65 million. This means that the company has enough cash to fund itself through the end of this big brain cancer trial. So it’s doubtful that we’ll see another shareholder value-destroying capital raise like we did in December of last year. Taking all of this into account, TOCA appears to be trading at an attractive price.

If you have anything to add, please comment and share your additional insights.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a financial analyst at Stratesis Fund, LP