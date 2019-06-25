Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Management on BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) BMO Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference June 25, 2019 9:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Monia - COO of Ionis

Conference Call Participants

Do Kim - Wall Street Analyst at BMO

Do Kim

Hi, good morning. My name is Do Kim, Wall Street Analyst at BMO. Happy to have with us Brett Monia, COO of Ionis. Brett, just to start off as we recognized the 30 years that Ionis has been around, could you reflect on what the company has achieved in that time where you are today and what we’re going to expect as we transition to CEO?

Brett Monia

Sure, I think Do and happy to and good morning everybody. I’m glad to be here, thanks for the invitation. Let me talk a little bit about Ionis and where we’re at today. So, yes, indeed this is our 30th year anniversary and there’s a lot of celebrating going on right now in Santiago, we feel very proud on what we’ve accomplished over the last 30 years. I think at the high level though what we’ve done was essentially created a new platform for drug discovery and development. We’ve optimized it, and now we validated it. We validated in the clinic and we validated it commercially with drugs like SPINRAZA and TEGSEDI, and there’s so much more to come. We are very proud of that. We are also proud of the fact that we are the leaders in this space, this space being on therapeutics, drug discovery and we believe that we’re actually widening the gap in our leadership position in RNA-based therapeutics and the future is really bright.

More recently, we’ve accomplished a great deal. Of course we’ve had three drug approvals with this platform in the last three years been rather TEGSEDI and most recently WAYLIVRA. For FCS, we built a -- established a large pipeline, a first-in-class, best-in-class pipeline of more than 40 drugs in development now today. And across deep pipeline starting from phase I through pivotal studies in phase III and we -- I’d love to talk more about the phase III programs later [ph], it’s very exciting.

In addition to a deep and growing pipeline, we also have been advancing our technology with new routes of delivery, new chemistries to further improve potency and patient convenience. And based on that pick, the technology that we’ve been innovating and pioneering over the years, we've created the premier program in neurodegenerative diseases based on our focus on delivering over the nucleotide based drugs to the CNS. And now with drugs SPINRAZA and many more to come, we're really very proud of where we are in the neurodegenerative disease space.

So the technology continues to go forward and also we're proud that we're in a very strong financial position with continued revenue growth year after year. Net, net profitability and a cash position that lets us invest in the technology and the pipeline bring more medicines.

Yes, January 2020, I'll be the CEO at Ionis and I'm very excited about that. I'm looking forward to it, and the company is ready for it. We've been preparing for this now for a couple of years and everybody is looking forward to the transition.

Vision goals are many. We've accomplished as I said, a great deal over the last 30 years. But we've only really touched the tip of the iceberg; we’ve so much more to do. Goal number one is, is to really develop our pipeline and bring a number of new transformative medicines to the finish line and get them approved. We're looking at -- I'm looking at many approvals over the next few years, maybe four to five drug approvals over the next four to five years. Medicines like SPINRAZA, real transformative medicines.

In addition, very important to build our wholly-owned pipeline. We have a lot of partnerships as you know a lot of companies want to work with us, they want to access our technology, but we also are now building our wholly-owned pipeline. Pipeline with neurodrug, neurodegenerative disease drugs as well as other drugs, and we want to bring those to the finish line and then commercialize them. We need to build and strengthen our commercial affiliate, our commercial strategy for the wholly-owned drugs that we're developing. Bringing new medicines into our commercial affiliate Akcea or creating new affiliates, and into commercialize those, while continuing to invest in new technology, advancing it forward.

And also finally we've begun to start to begin to look at new disruptive technologies, like antisense, for the future, for the long term and we're beginning to select and choose and prioritize which types of technologies we may want to invest into in the future. And one of my goals would be to select those technologies and move them forward. So -- we've done a lot. It's quite an agenda ahead, but it's a very exciting agenda and I'm really looking forward to it.

Do Kim

It's great. You mentioned your late stage pipeline. Could you probably give an overview of the drugs you're referring to and what stage they're in right now?

Brett Monia

Yes. Sure, so one of our goals this year is to move four drugs new drugs into Phase III pivotal clinical trials, and to set up our mid stage pipeline to bring possibly up to 10, to Phase III by the end of the next year. So focusing on the late stage drugs this year, we're already halfway there, with two Phase III studies already have started. The first one being our Huntington's disease program. We have a drug to treat Huntington's disease, that's partnering with Roche and that drug is in Phase III clinical development now, and is off and running.

In addition, with our partner Biogen, we have a Phase III program in progress, targeting a genetic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ALS targeting SOD1-ALS, a genetic mutation in SOD1. That program too has begun phase III and that program is expected to read out next year, and or early signs of it are very promising.

In addition, two other Phase III programs are expected to start this year. One is with our commercial affiliate Akcea and our former partner Novartis for the development of APO(a)-LP(a) for the treatment of LP(a) related cardiovascular disease. This is a broad population, very common disease, tens of millions of patients. Novartis is expected to start that phase III study this year. And then finally, we are expecting to start the Phase III program for a follow on to TEGSEDI.

Our LIKA version of TEGSEDI which is bringing forward a more meaningful patients, greater potency and even greater efficacy is expected and that study is moving forward. So by the end of the year, we're feeling pretty good that we're going to have four Phase III programs underway, right behind the three approvals we had over the last few years and setting up a mid-stage pipeline for more Phase III studies next year.

Do Kim

Okay. Maybe if you could dig a little deeper into Huntington's. There's been a lot of focus around that to provide some background on the disease, and what the approach is with your drug?

Brett Monia

Sure. Huntington's disease is a devastating, terrible, neurodegenerative disease. It's a genetic disease and it's a autoimmune sort of dominant genetic disease which means that if you have the genetic mutation, which is in the Huntington's disease gene, you have a 50% chance of passing it onto your children. And the disease inevitably results in death. It kicks in; the disease symptoms start in around the fourth or fifth decade of life. It starts to progress relatively slowly in the beginning, but then it results in rapid deterioration, after a few years and like I said death ensues. It infects cognitive, motor functions, psychiatric aspects of lung function. They say it's the worst between a combination of ALS and Alzheimer's disease.

The cause of the disease is well understood. It's been known for 30 years, really the cause of the diseases result is the result of an expansion, and mutation, a CAG expansion into Huntington gene, which causes a misfolding and the protein and neurotoxicity resulting neurodegeneration. We all have a Huntington's disease gene, but if you have more than 35 of these CAG repeats, you'll get the disease. And the more of these repeats you have the earlier onset it will be.

Our drug, IONIS-HTTRx which now has a Roche RG number, which escapes me right now, targets the mutant Huntington gene product. The protein that blocks the production of the protein, we are targeting the Huntington RNA and it's delivered [Indiscernible] equally. We've shown and it targets all expansions, all forms of Huntington's disease.

And so that's how the drug works, and we've shown pre clinically that we can greatly reduce the production of the mutant Huntington protein and that led us to move into the phase clinical trials.

Do Kim

You said in your preclinical studies, you have been shown to reduce the mutant protein, but at the same time you'll make measuring CSF. What gives you confidence that you're actually reducing it in the brain matter?

Brett Monia

It was very important for us to be able to develop a biomarker strategy to be able to estimate what level of Huntington's protein reductions we are getting in the cortex, in the striatum of the CNS. And we did that through extensive work in preclinical models with our partner Roche. What we were able to first do, in a number of models of Huntington's disease show that we can block progression of the disease or even reverse the disease and also impact mortality survival in animal models and determine what level of reductions we needed in the striatum and the cortex to achieve those effects and those models. We then went into non-human primates, and we asked the same question, well, what doses, how what levels of – what can we get those reductions in non-human primates as well, in the cortex and striatum and we could very effectively with intrathecal dosing and then we took those reductions in the CNS and striatum in the cortex. When we correlated those with the levels of Huntington protein in the cerebral spinal fluid, CSF. And we were able to establish extrapolation curves if you will, to determine what level of CSF Huntington reduction correlates to what level of Huntington reduction in the brain. And it's actually very accurate, it’s very quantitative and it allows us to determine in patients when we've achieved the level of Huntington reduction we need to potentially show benefit in these patients.

Do Kim

And you recently presented Phase II data from the extension portion, and then you changed the dosage in the Phase III. What is that protocol change say about, what you saw reductions in CSF?

Brett Monia

What it says is that our drug has a very long duration of action. We expected that based on preclinical data. We had solid substantial amount of preclinical data, indicating that the drug has a long duration of action. We probably didn’t, we probably could dose every couple of months or every four months or so in the clinic, but we didn't have clinical data. And it really wasn't until the open label extension study continued for a period of time where we were able to collect a lot more data in humans, and -- because we're looking at monthly and bi monthly dosing in the open label extension, and we were able to show that the bi monthly was more than enough to get reductions of Newton Huntington in the CSF that we thought we needed to show clinical benefit.

In addition, the modeling in the humans, in the human studies suggested that we might even be able to go to three times a year, tri-annual dosing. So we revised the protocol with an amendment, and we moved to buy every two month dosing, and every four month dosing based on real life clinical data that we -- that we now have.

Do Kim

So the question has been, is there a path to accelerated filing an approval? And how does Roche get there?

Brett Monia

We hope so. Certainly the patients need this drug, if it's proven to be shown to be efficacious and safe. There's a huge unmet medical need of course. And certainly it's on the patients radar screen, there's a lot of enthusiasm for this program. And Roche wants to bring this drug to patients as quickly as possible to. What Roche is doing this year, is engaging regulators to try to set a path forward that could result in potential early approval. What might that look like? What kind of data might that require? To be determined of course, those discussions are just beginning now, but, in parallel with the on-going Phase III blinded study, the randomized study, the open label extension continues, and more and more data is being accumulated in the open label extension.

Looking at durable reductions and mutant Huntington protein, of course safety and tolerability, and of course they are also looking at clinical measures, of looking for trends that patients are improving. Looking at different aspects of the disease, whether it's cognitive, motor function, and so on. Endpoints, that are also in the Phase III clinical study, the randomized study.

In addition, Roche has started a natural history study. A study in which they're examining the progression of disease in a patient population, that's a mirror image of the Phase II open label extension study. So they can actually follow using the same clinical endpoints, how these patients are progressing and compare them to the open label extension study. And that could be very powerful data to make a case that this drug needs to move forward, to be determined. We also are fortunate to have a wealth of data published on the natural history of Huntington's disease. There are years of data following patients and looking at the progression over years of time and that will also be quite useful potentially in making a case that the this drug is showing benefit to patients, and potentially there could be a faster track forward for an approval to be determined. Roche should be updating us all on that sometime soon.

Do Kim

Correct. Also part of the data and the patients you observed a transient increase of NFL and some particular volume expansion. What do you think could be causing those two events?

Brett Monia

Yes. We publish that and report it in the Journal Medicine also presented it at the AAN or Roche presented it when we published the New England Journal Phase I/II study. We don't know. However, we don't believe that there's cause for alarm [ph]. Focusing first on neurofilament light chain. What we saw, was really back up a second, neurofilament light chain is considered by some to be a marker of neuro degeneration. So maybe you would expect neurofilament light chain to be reduced with time if you're improving disease, and maybe to go up if you -- if the disease is getting worse. However, that’s never been really proven in Huntington's disease. In a small handful of neurodegenerative diseases there are some correlations have been made, but certainly not in Huntington’s disease.

What we saw in the open label extension was a transient increase in neurofilament light chain, but what was also very important to realize is that neurofilament light chain then trended downward. Now we're approaching baseline and continuing downward with continued dosing, with continued knockdown of Huntington and with no related adverse events or SAEs associated with that transient increase in neurofilament light chain. What we know is that neurofilament light chain, its structure, its presence in Huntington disease neurons is not normal, it's dysfunctional or it's dis-regulated structurally.

And hypothetically, what we believe might be going on is that we're normalizing Huntington disease if you will in the brain, and there's a transient removal of disease or dying neurons and maybe there's a transient increase in neurofilament light chain that can be detected in the CSF. Again, it doesn't continue with continued dosing, even though we continue not going to Huntington. So we do we need to study that more and we'll be reporting more on that and in the future. But there's nothing really there to be alarmed about.

As far as the pseudoatrophy goes, again, we don't have answers to that. But what we do know is that pseudoatrophy is of course the elimination of generally the inflamed cells in the ventricle, the ventricles in the CNS and once you remove those inflamed cells of course you increase the ventricular volume. That's exactly what could be happening. We actually know that sclerosis and inflammation are associated with Huntington brand and this could actually be a result of us actually treating the disease, improving the inflammatory aspect of the disease and maybe we’re seeing a clearing of those inflammatory cells in the CNS, its actually mark – that’s actually a indicator that the patients -- we might actually be normalizing the disease and treating these patients. We don't know. More of this will be coming out as Roche presents updates on the clinical trials, but so far the things looking good.

Do Kim

Okay. Just to wrap up Huntington's, what do you think is the commercial opportunity for HTTRx? And would it be appropriate to draw parallels how SPINRAZA has been doing in the market?

Brett Monia

Yes. I think very much so. SPINRAZA is a blockbuster medicine for all the right reasons. It a miracle drug and if this Huntington drug works, it's a miracle. It could be a miracle drug. So, the prevalence of Huntington's disease is disease is substantially larger than SMA, maybe five times or so larger than SMA. And this drug treat would theoretically treat all forms of disease regardless of how long your CAG expansion is. I could also see in time us, if the drug works treating presymptomatic patients, which of course that now increases the prevalence even more patients on drug earlier to prevent the disease from ever happening. And that's because we know that it's 100% penetrant.

If you have an expansion of a certain length you’re going to get Huntington's disease. So its not hard to make the case that if the drug is effective you’re going to want to go earlier and earlier and earlier in the disease to prevent the disease from ever happening potentially just like we did with SPINRAZA in the presymptomatic SMA patients, we’re able to show that if you do a genetic diagnosis you can actually treat these patients and prevent the disease from actually occurring in the babies growing up generally normally. And I think that that's another upside to the Huntington’s disease commercial opportunity, it’s getting to presymptomatic patients.

Do Kim

Okay. Moving on ALS, what is the development strategy there? And how do you investigate familial versus sporadic ALS?

Brett Monia

Yes. ALS, this is really a very exciting program, as exciting as Huntington’s. So unlike Huntington’s disease when there’s one single cause of the disease, the changes in the Huntington gene, there are actually multiple causes of ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease. There are genetic forms, genetic causes of the disease and then there are non-genetic forms of the disease called sporadic ALS. Our strategy has been to tackle all forms of ALS, all causes of ALS.

Starting first with the genetic causes obviously because we know the cause of the disease and we know what the target. There are two main genetic causes of ALS. Let me just mentioned for a second. ALS is a terrible neurodegenerative disease again. Like Huntington's, but it progresses much faster than following symptom onset within three to five years on average, sometime it’s faster. That will result. Unlike Huntington's disease these patients have normal cognitive function just like there was complete control of neuromuscular ability and often die of respiratory failure and will be in a wheelchair for a long time for a many, many years.

We have targeted -- to start the program we went after to the genetic causes. As I said, in the first mutation we went after with SOD1. SOD1 mutation cause ALS in a small cell population and what we reported, I should say, Biogen reported our partner on this program in our Phase I/II study was that after only 85 days of treatment with SOD1 drug now called Tofersen compared to placebo, patients benefited substantially. And they benefit based on a rating scale called the ALS functional rating scale which we’d using in our Phase III study as well as in lung function.

In addition, there are certain mutations in SOD1 that cause rapid progression of the disease and you see these patients deteriorate very quickly. And they did in 85 days. They deteriorated much faster than the other patients that were on placebo that didn’t have the rapid progressing mutations. Tofersen showed equal efficacy in both, the rapid progressers as well as the general progressers. So, this is really remarkable because sort of first time in history we were able to show that you can have a disease, potentially a disease modifying effect in patients with ALS. They opens up all the other forms of ALS potentially. That drug is now advancing to Phase III studies and Biogen is conducting those studies with -- as I mentioned earlier, I think with data readout projected for next year.

In addition, we now with Biogen have launched a Phase I/II study in another genetic form of ALS caused by mutation in C9orf72, C9orf72 mutations cause which are genetic form of ALS and that study is in the Phase I/II study that's almost a mirror image of the SOD1 Phase II study in patients with C9 mutations and that data is expected to readout in the first half of next year. I also want to mention briefly that there's evidence that SOD1 could play a role in sporadic ALS and this is something Ionis and Biogen are considering developing this drug at a later time.

Furthermore, C9orf72 is clearly linked to other forms of neurodegenerative diseases such as frontotemporal dementia, FTD and even Alzheimer's disease. So Ionis and Biogen are thinking of strategies to further expand C9orf72 even beyond ALS. Finally, sporadic ALS is a little further behind, it’s in the research phase between Biogen and Ionis. And we have a number of data points that really encouraging us, that we’re going to be moving some new programs forward into development soon for sporadic forms of ALS and so stay tune for that. We’re very excited ALS. We think we’re tackling all forms.

Do Kim

What do you see as the opportunity, commercial opportunity for the -- for SOD1 and C9orf72? And your approach to sporadic, is that tackling one pathway, multiple pathways using one therapy or a combination approach?

Brett Monia

SOD1 and C9 ALS are ultra rare forms of ALS. Yet, the unmet need is so great. We still think that the commercial opportunity is very attractive. I think Biogen said in their ALS call week or two ago that they estimate this population for these two ultra rare forms of ALS in the 500 million to 1 billion range market. I believe that that's what they said. Second is a sense, plus as I mentioned there’s broader opportunities for SOD1 potentially in C9orf72 outside of ALS, well, C9orf72 outside of ALS and SOD1 potentially in sporadic. Other programs for sporadic. Well, there's a reasonable amount of scientific literature implicating certain pathways and targets for sporadic, where we and Biogen have done is established animal models of ALS and we’re working very hard on that, trying to validate certain targets in pathways in these animal models and bring forward some new medicines for sporadic ALS in the near future.

On of the things that’s very encouraging from our Phase I/II SOD1 ALS study is that you could potentially get a reading on whether your drug is effective pretty quickly, because it is such a rapidly progressing disease. So it might not be -- its not such a large endeavor to take one or two or three drugs for sporadic ALS and bring them into Phase I/II studies and ask the question; are they are going to be effective? And I'm hopeful that we’re going to see some of those drugs emerging into the pipeline in the near future.

Do Kim

Okay. Staying with your neurodegenerative pipeline, could you touch on a few other assets that you are pretty excited about it's a fairly broad pipeline of clinical assets that you have? Also, perhaps the one that you’re wholly-owned and what your plans for those drugs are?

Brett Monia

Sure. We’re very proud of our neurodegenerative disease pipeline. As I mentioned earlier I believe and I think Biogen believes that it’s the premier neurodegenerative disease pipeline in the industry with us, obviously, SPINRAZA leading the way and we talk about Huntington and ALS. We have a phase I/II study with Biogen ongoing with targeting tau, MAPT Tau and that is in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease right now, and that data should be reading out next year.

MAPT Tau is also can be also implicated in treating other forms of Alzheimer's disease included or other forms of neurodegenerative disease including FTD Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson's disease. So we’re excited about the commercial opportunity for this drug if it works because it’s has broad opportunities and lots of indications. Other targets and programs with Biogen haven’t been disclosed yet, but trust me there's a lot coming. There’s a wave of new medicines coming from neurodegenerative diseases that you’re going to see year after year populating the pipeline in areas such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, your ataxias, your epilepsies and so forth. So stay tuned for all that, they’re coming. They’re collaboration is really, really exciting.

For our wholly owned pipeline, as you mentioned, we’re developing a wholly owned pipeline not just from neuro, but more broadly than that. We have a lot of programs outside of neuro, but in neuro we have a number of programs that are rapidly moving towards clinical trials that we plan to bring to Phase III ourselves including a program on prion’s disease, a program on Lafora disease, Alexander's disease and also potentially with a little help from some chemistry that we’re working on Charcot-Marie-Tooth as examples. We also have some programs that are coming that we haven’t disclose the target yet for ataxias and epilepsy. So you’ll see those starting to pop in to the pipeline over the course of second half of this year or first half of next year.

Do Kim

Great. I know you talked about two additional drugs going into Phase III, but we have your partner actually coming here related was that, but if you could just touch on what would be like technology means in those two programs? And how you're able to use that to treat broad populations?

Brett Monia

Yes. Like a platform, like this stands for ligand-conjugated antisense and basically the strategy to deliver the drug directly to the cell type where the target is that you want to target. So, our first LICA is targeting hepatocytes. We have other LICAs for other organ systems and cell types that are coming. But our pipeline for liver LICA is now 14 drugs in development with LICAs and they all – they’ve all shown highly reproducible potency, efficacy, safety and tolerability. Including our most advanced drug when you just referred to, our drug that targets a risk factor for cardiovascular disease LICA protein (a), Lp(a).

In the Phase II study that ataxia conducted are commercial affiliate with our most advanced LICA and target Lp(a), we treated patients, literally 300 patients for up to 12 months with our LICA. These were patients that had very high Lp(a) levels. They had prior history of cardiovascular disease, stroke, heart attack, yet their LDL cholesterol was normal, their other risk factors were normal, they weren't diabetic, they weren’t obese. The cause of their cardiovascular disease was due to high Lp(a) levels. We showed that we were able to get 98% of the patients down below the threshold of that is associated with cardiovascular disease, thresholds for Lp(a) levels and with excellent safety, tolerability, no immunological disturbances, no renal issues, no liver problems, no dropout essentially even up to 12 months treatment.

This led Novartis to launch into a program to start a Phase III trial in a broad population, the same population that we studied in Phase II. What’s different about this program than the other programs I've talked about so far this morning is that what we've been talking about in the neuro space and another programs are rare disease programs. This program -- this disease affects tens of millions of people around the globe. This is one of the last remaining risk factors associated with cardiovascular disease that can been treated with any other known modality [Indiscernible] or anything else doesn’t work, diet and exercises doesn’t works, is genetically determined.

And based on this huge unmet need, this huge opportunity and the excellent safety and tolerability of this LICA antisense drug and LP(a) Novartis is launching into a rather sizable outcome study late this year maybe first patients dosed early next year, but certainly they’re getting set up for to get the study going. So, this is a big, big commercial opportunity. And it portrays what we’re seeing with LICA chemistry across the board with all of our LICA is high on safety and tolerability compliance and potency.

Do Kim

I do want you to touch on SPINRAZA, very successful drug. What are the opportunities for growth? And at high-level, how do you see the competitive landscape as we have a gene therapy improved and then a potential oral coming?

Brett Monia

SPINRAZA, to state the obvious is a blockbuster drugs, a miracle drug has transformed the way SMA is now treated and with now nearly 8,000 patients on drug, some now approaching seven years of treatment showing continued growth, continued strength, continued development of babies that were diagnosed soon after birth has set a very high bar for efficacy, safety for all other platforms that are coming. We’re glad that the patients are going to have options. This is a devastating disease and more options these patients have the better off they will be. Gene therapy -- the penetration continues to get bigger and bigger, the upside for a further to increase the patient population on SPINRAZA isn’t in the adult patient population which we really – Biogen’s really only penetrated about 20% of that population so far, lot of upside for this.

In addition, Biogen believes that the prevalence of this disease is significantly larger what they originally thought when they first started this program. So there's more patients too that they're finding in Asia, Middle East, South America. Competition, its hard to comment, this is not that much data though so I really can only speculate gene therapy was approved, [Indiscernible] was approved as you mentioned has limited label indication and I'm sure will be used in some patient populations, but I still think that SPINRAZA will be the standard of care for all other treatments to have to be and match themselves up against.

Small molecule, against, what is a plan against for SMA. It’s hard for me to comment. There’s not a lot of data out there. There’s no placebo-controlled data out there. It's hard to say. We do know that the mechanism of action is quite different than SPINRAZA. It’s not as specific, selective, its splicing modulator like SPINRAZA is. So developers are going to have to be careful on side-effect profile and other aspects of drug development that could be linked to having side effects due to the lack of specificity of the drug. But it’s very little data, so its really hard to comment on how that landscape will be treated. We’re confident. We’re very confident that SPINRAZA will continue to grow in revenue for years to come.

Do Kim

Great. It looks like our time is up. Thank you, Brett for joining us today.

Brett Monia

Yes. Thank you, Do.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A