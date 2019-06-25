Wells Fargo: Nearly 4% Yield And Decade-Low Valuation Presents A Buying Opportunity

However, where others see issues, we see opportunity, particularly for income investors, as Wells Fargo's dividend yield is well above peers.

By Josh Arnold

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been in the proverbial hot seat for investors and regulators for the past couple of years, a move that started with its fake account scandal. That issue, among others, have not only impacted Wells Fargo’s earnings, but also how much investors are willing to pay for the stock on a valuation basis. This hasn’t been helped by the fact that the bank is apparently having a difficult time finding a new CEO after former CEO Tim Sloan retired earlier this year.

However, where there is struggle, there is also opportunity. The company’s earnings growth potential is still robust as the franchise has held up well despite the public relations issues it has faced in the past couple of years. In addition, the bank’s dividend is nearly 4% yield today, making Wells Fargo a great choice for income investors. That makes Wells Fargo one of the higher-yielding financial stocks in our coverage universe. You can see a full list of dividend-paying financial stocks here.

This, combined with a decade-low valuation, makes Wells Fargo a buy in our view. We see the combination of value, growth and yield as compelling. We recognize that Wells Fargo has some challenges to work through, but we also believe those challenges are likely fully priced into the share price at this point.

Overview of Recent Events

Wells Fargo was founded in 1852 by its namesakes, Henry Wells and William Fargo, in San Francisco. The company’s famous stagecoach logo came from these days of rapid delivery in the early days of the western United States.

Source: Investor presentation, page 2

Wells Fargo no longer delivers gold via stagecoach but what it has done is expand into one of the world’s largest banks. The company has thousands of branch locations in the US alone and its branch-heavy strategy means it is present in more individual markets than its competitors. It has more than 8,000 locations globally in more than 40 countries, but is certainly still focused heavily on the US market. Indeed, Wells Fargo has become the community bank of sorts for the US, choosing to remain focused on traditional lending when other large banks have moved into other, riskier lines of business.

Wells Fargo has more than 70 million customers today, meaning that more than one-third of US households have at least one Wells Fargo product. It also boasts the largest amount of retail deposits in the US at $1.3 trillion, meaning it can lend on a scale that is virtually unparalleled.

The bank’s considerable reach affords it roughly $85 billion in annual revenue and a current market capitalization of $207 billion.

Wells Fargo reported Q1 earnings on 4/12/19 and results weren’t taken kindly by investors, the product of some weak operating metrics and poor guidance.

Source: Investor presentation, page 2

Total revenue came in at $21.6 billion in Q1, a quarter-over-quarter gain of 3%, or $629 million against last year’s Q4, which is also known as the linked quarter. Wells Fargo, like many banks, reports its numbers primarily compared to the prior quarter, not the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Net interest income was $12.3 billion in Q1, down $333 million from the linked quarter, driven by two fewer operating days as well as balance sheet mix and pricing. This includes the negative impact of the flattening of the yield curve as well, which is the impact of long-term rates moving closer to short-term rates. This “flattening” makes it more difficult for lenders to earn money as the spread between what they must pay for short-term financing and what they can earn on the longer-term lending shrinks. Given Wells Fargo’s focus on traditional lending, it is more susceptible to yield curve flattening than the other largest banks in the US. In Q1, this led to net interest margin declining 3 basis points against Q4’s results to 2.91%.

Source: Investor presentation, page 13

Indeed, we can see that Q1’s number of 2.91% is roughly in line with what Wells Fargo has been able to achieve in the past year and in fact, this year’s Q1 number was actually better than the comparable period last year, despite the significant flattening of the yield curve in that time. This speaks to the bank’s lending practices and its ability to operate in an environment that isn’t friendly to its lending-heavy business model.

Wells Fargo saw a small amount of balance sheet movement in Q1 as its average earning assets fell $2.1 billion thanks primarily to fewer equity securities, but higher loans and debt securities. In addition, Wells Fargo was able to boost its net interest margin via higher yields on its loan portfolio. With the loan portfolio essentially flat at $950 billion, the only lever the bank has to pull for better net interest income is better yields, and it delivered in Q1. Average loan yield during the quarter was 4.84%, which was up 5 basis points from the linked quarter and up a staggering 34 basis points from last year’s Q1.

This gain was needed to preserve margins because the average cost of deposits continues to rise thanks to higher short-term rates. Wells Fargo’s cost of deposits was just 0.34% in last year’s Q1 and 0.55% in Q4, but rose to 0.65% in this year’s Q1. That rather rapid increase in funding costs crimped margins but as mentioned, the bank was able to boost the average yield on its portfolio to offset what would otherwise be losses in its lending spreads.

Wells Fargo has made a concerted effort to improve its lending margins, and Q1’s results would suggest those efforts are progressing nicely.

The bank has also been trying to de-risk its consumer loan portfolio as it had some legacy products from its Wachovia takeover during the financial crisis. In Q1, it saw commercial loans rise by $6.4 billion, but consumer loans decline by $2.6 billion. The bank is focusing consumer lending growth on high-quality nonconforming first mortgages, which tend to carry higher yields than conforming loans, while also building out its already-significant credit card business. Declines were seen in the bank’s legacy consumer real estate portfolio as it tries to distance itself from Pick-a-Pay and junior lien mortgages, which are much riskier than traditional first mortgages. In all, we think the bank’s net interest income performance was decent given the harsh interest rate environment.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

Noninterest income in the first quarter was $9.3 billion, up $962 million from the linked quarter. The gain was due to higher market-sensitive revenue and mortgage banking income, which were partially offset by lower fees from trust and investment services.

Trust and investment fees were $3.4 billion, down slightly from the linked quarter and driven by lower asset-based fees on retail brokerage advisory assets. This was due to lower market valuations as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mortgage banking income was $708 million, up from $467 million in the linked quarter thanks to much higher servicing income. In addition, production margin on residential held-for-sale mortgage loan originations improved in Q1. Residential mortgage loan originations in the first quarter were $33 billion, down from $38 billion in Q4 due to seasonality. However, the unclosed pipeline of mortgages was up to $32 billion in Q1 from $18 billion in Q4, boding well for Q2’s results.

Source: Investor presentation, page 15

Wells Fargo’s costs have been in focus for some time as well as its efficiency ratio, which is defined as the bank’s expenses relative to its revenue, has been elevated in recent reporting periods. Its Q1 efficiency ratio came to 64.4% against 63.6% in the linked quarter and 68.6% in the year-ago period. Deterioration against the linked quarter came from higher noninterest expense driven by personnel costs. A small decline in salaries was more than offset by higher benefits costs and higher variable compensation. Investors would do well to keep a close eye on the bank’s noninterest expense and efficiency ratio as these will play a significant role in determining how well the bank can grow its earnings in the coming years.

In total, Q1 earnings came to $5.9 billion, or $1.20 on a per-share basis.

That was down slightly from the linked quarter of $1.21, but given much lower operating expenses, earnings-per-share rose 25% year-over-year. Our current estimate is for $4.80 in earnings-per-share for this year after Q1 results. This estimate was revised down slightly following Q1 results as Wells Fargo trimmed its net interest income guidance, which is by far its largest source of revenue, from -2% to +2%, to a new range of -5% to -2%. We see significant share repurchases and better margins as driving earnings-per-share improvement over 2018.

The bank’s dividend stands at $1.80 per share annually today, good for a 3.9% yield. That makes Wells Fargo’s yield much stronger than most of its financial services competitors, the result of a lagging share price in recent quarters. With the payout ratio still under 40%, we see meaningful dividend growth coming from Wells Fargo in the years to come. We don’t think the bank will increase the percentage of earnings it pays via the dividend because management is so focused on buying back shares of its own stock, which we believe is prudent given the valuation.

Growth Prospects

Wells Fargo's primary growth driver for earnings-per-share, at least in the near term, is share repurchases. The company’s revenue growth has been disappointing lately and given the fact that the yield curve is now fully inverted – as measured by the spread between short-term rates and the 10-year Treasury – Wells Fargo’s lending margins will likely remain under pressure. Still, the bank’s ability to operate well in a harsh rate environment, in our view, bodes well for when rates return to a normal curve at some point in the future. With the yield curve already inverted, we don’t see a lot of downside catalysts for margins, particularly given the bank’s focus on lowering operating expenses. Overall, we believe mid single-digit EPS growth each year moving forward, through a combination of modest revenue growth and share repurchases.

To be fair, Wells Fargo’s leverage to the housing market may become a negative if a recession strikes and transactions decline, as they did during the last recession. In addition, repayments from consumers on the margins may keep a lid on earnings growth should that scenario occur. However, the bank’s significant repurchase efforts should continue to drive earnings-per-share higher regardless of small headwinds that may exist, and we think the bank can continue to grow at a mid-single digit rate.

Valuation Analysis

Wells Fargo’s valuation has declined materially in recent months as earnings have moved higher, but the share price has lagged. This has created a unique value proposition for those that want to own this bank as we see it as trading in value territory today.

The bank trades for just ~9.6 times our estimate of $4.80 in earnings-per-share, which is among the lowest valuations Wells Fargo has seen in the past decade. We see fair value at 11 times earnings, which still represents a discount to the sector as a whole and Wells Fargo’s own historical valuations. We recognize Wells Fargo is still working through some public relations issues and that investors aren’t quite as willing as they used to be to assign low-teens price-to-earnings ratios to the bank as they used to be. In time, we think Wells Fargo can see those valuations again, but not anytime soon.

In total, shareholder returns could reach 10% or above moving forward, from a combination of EPS growth, an expanding valuation multiple, and the nearly 4% dividend yield. For example, 4%-6% annual EPS growth, 3.9% yield, and 3% annual tailwind from a rising EPS multiple would lead to at least 11% annual returns. The bank’s valuation has created a situation where its buyback money is more effective, the yield is higher, and the value of the stock is much more favorable.

Final Thoughts

While Wells Fargo has faced its fair share of challenges, we think those challenges are priced into the stock. We see it as potentially struggling with margins should the yield curve inversion worsen, but it is offsetting that potential with ample share repurchases and expense controls. Wells Fargo offers a unique blend of growth, value, and yield that we find compelling, and rate the stock a buy as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.