Micron: Fear Of Inventory Impairment Fueled By Trade Spat Is An Opportunity

The market’s memory of bloated inventories plus bust has created a compelling opportunity in Micron, whose future will be differ from its past.

This has created incredible uncertainty in the global and tightly integrated supply and demand curves of digital memory, with fear and uncertainty predicating a sharp slide in Micron’s price.

Micron is at the epicenter of the US/China Trade Spat, whose resolution shifts at the speed of posting a Trump tweet.

This Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Article can be divided into four parts:

-The paradigm shift in the DRAM/NAND industry due to a major consolidation and resultant discipline in the suppliers, why the recent steep fall in digital memory ASPs is a temporary phenomenon, induced by a virtual standstill in tech business due to the hysterical, daily trade-spat tweets, coupled with the (US-initiated) boycott of Huawei, a formidable global player in smartphones and 5G infrastructure;

-An analysis of the risk of impairment on Micron’s inventory, which historically resulted in frequent, unexpected and chilling losses. I detail exactly why this is no longer a concern and guide to earnings in the next two quarters.

-The framework and utility of the WTO (World Trade Organisation), how it has been an underlying pillar of free trade, and contributor to global growth, why it provides the best framework to resolve disputes between the "Made in China 2025" master plan with US grievances about intellectual property IP theft.

-An assessment of an escalating trade war between the US/China, (including extreme measures such as company boycotts and unilateral tariffs), evidence to show that the current hysteria of a full-blown trade war will wane and a resolution (whatever the final form) will be within the confines set by the WTO, most importantly, why this outcome will lead to Micron’s rosy future.

If you want excitement, can you beat Micron? Three years and three months Vs. Market

The volatility in the share price is clearly seen below. Micron’s share price rose by 400% over two years (Jun ’16 – Jun ’18) only to halve in the next six months. This year, Micron doubled the rise of the market (34% vs. SPY’s 16%) until mid-April ’19…

…Then the trade war fears/rhetoric went parabolic, (including a boycott of Micron’s major customer, Huawei, that represented 13% of fiscal 2018 sales). The entire tech industry, a highly-integrated, global supply-chain with China as a cornerstone froze in disbelief, and business virtually halted. This resulted in a steep fall in ASPs (average selling price) in DRAM/NAND, prompting a wave of downgrades of the memory players. The three-month chart on the right below summarizes the ugly impact on Micron’s share price.

A Historical Summary of Digital Memory

The last two decades (1997-2017) depict an industry rife with innovation and a vicious struggle for survival by numerous suppliers, each vying to secure a place in the future. No doubt, the stellar growth in annual demand of both NAND and DRAM (averaging 30% pa over two decades – see graph below) portended rich harvests for survivors of the digital gun fight. However, the cost to play was an enormous R&D budget to remain "technologically current" in an industry evolving at a frenetic pace. Few survived. The consolidation in NAND is shown in the graph below: In 2001, a dozen suppliers that represented one-third of the market ("others" in graph) have vanished (either into bankruptcy or been acquired), leaving just five players that represent 94% of supply (about $40 Bn pa of NAND memory).

The DRAM Oligopoly

The consolidation in DRAM has been even more extreme, where three players have emerged to supply 97% of the entire global DRAM demand ($60bn pa), displacing a motley crew who represented about 25% of the market in 2008. The emergence of this oligopoly is key to understanding the current landscape.

The Big Q: Will Micron's Inventory be Impaired?

The data for the graph above can be found in the instablog here. One sees the massive inventory impairments, in 2001/2002, 2008/2009, the resultant fall in gross and operating margins, either in that quarter or the following, as soon as the impairment charge was booked. (To understand the accounting, please refer to this instablog.)

Although the inventory days appears high (134 days vs. a peak of 140 day in Q2 F’2000), this has to considered in the correct context.

Distinguishing Memory’s Past from the Future

Now to the most important point distinguishing the past from the present/future. In the past, quantum leaps in all aspects of memory design and manufacturing permitted massive cost improvements every year: In areal density (cells compressed in a wafer of silicon, including yield improvements in the silicon substrate), design and circuitry (e.g. going from single Dimensional wafers to two-thirds D, higher bandwidth through innovations in circuit design, using lithographic cutting tools (cf magnetic cutters) to reduce waste… the rate of technological progress in digital memory was so rapid that if a supplier couldn’t get its inventory out of the door in a given quarter, it was virtually worthless in the next because some other supplier that had kept pace with the digital beat offered a superior product at a lower price. After all, the customer’s survival too depended on keeping his product current (be it a laptop/PC, data centre server or smartphone), and the DRAM/NAND within (both in terms of price and performance) was a crucial feature. As a result, in the past, the pace of innovation rendered inventory obsolete in a matter of weeks if it wasn’t sold.

The graph below illustrates the frenetic pace of cost declines. More importantly the graph also shows how the pace of innovation and manufacturing progress has decelerated. The three global DRAM suppliers estimate the current rate of improvement in cost/gigabyte is 5% pa. Why? Simply because the industry is reaching the upper bounds in miniaturisation, wafer yields, material physics... It’s a perfect example of the law of diminishing productivity: In the early stages of a product lifecycle, the cost improvements are massive, but later, constraints in manufacturing, design and even the natural laws of material physics lead to smaller and less frequent improvements.

The Consequence: The Shelf Life of Memory is Far Longer!

Following the trend in the graph, the current rate of cost improvement has slowed to about 5% per annum!

This is precisely why Micron’s inventory from the last quarter still has value for the next few quarters. If the industry can only improve the cost/gigabyte by 5% pa, the other suppliers no longer have a desperate need to liquidate inventory at bargain-basement prices – they can hold surplus stock, knowing the worst-case scenario is just some slippage in margin.

This point could not be overstated. The boom/bust cycles that characterized the past are history, as inventory has a much longer shelf life. Another critical point: There's simply no need to chase business by under cutting a competitor, because only a handful of memory players (three DRAM and five NAND) have survived due to enormous R&D and capex budgets necessary to remain in the race.

In addition, Micron has Transformed its Cost Curve and Demand Profile

Five years ago, Micron was mediocre in cost competitiveness and offered a rather generic product range. From a recent Micron Presentation, Micron estimates it has the lowest cost curve (of the three oligopolists) in DRAM, while making enormous strides in increasing the proportion of higher margin, differentiated NAND products in the sales mix.

The higher value-add proportion of NAND in Micron’s sales mix was explicitly referenced in the last conference call by the CEO

Turning to high-value solutions, more than two-thirds of NAND revenues in the first half of fiscal 2019 were from high-value solutions, up from 55% in the first half of 2018. This increased mix of high-value solutions, combined with our competitive cost structure, enabled us to deliver fiscal Q2 NAND gross margin in the high 30s despite steep price declines in the industry. We expect this trend to continue.

Conclusion: Do Not Expect An Inventory Impairment

During the fiscal second quarter 2019 conference call analysts probed deeply about the prospects of an impairment charge – they revisited the issue four times. But each time management repeated, as the shelf life of inventory is much longer, Micron had opted to hold the inventory, liquidate it as their customers were obliged to replenish their stock.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO during 2q f19 conference call

So, I think, as Dave had previously mentioned in one of the earnings calls, that about 150 days of inventory is something that we are comfortable with. And when we really look at our demand at this time and look at our production output, we think it is important for us to bring our supply to be in line with the expected demand for the year. And it provides us obvious benefits in terms of managing our inventories more effectively, managing our cash flow effectively as well and really managing our business in a healthy fashion. Of course, our inventory is at good cost, there is no obsolescence issue with this inventory at all.

But this view diverges from industry watchers. Just last month, TrendForce points out

... that the chance of DRAM prices dropping below suppliers' fully-loaded costs was originally predicted to be extremely slim under the premises that the competition only consisted of three giants, and that DRAM production processes were nearing physical limits. Yet a heated US -China trade war may send demand in the second half of this year into quick freeze, with the increasingly looming uncertainty compelling data centres to make reductions to capex. Fragile DRAM suppliers may have to admit current inventory casualties on the books by the end of this year, and officially modify their financial statements to report losses.

In conclusion, I concur with Micron’s CEO that they will NOT be forced to take an inventory charge either in F’19 or F’20. Naturally this hinges on the length of uncertainty created by the trade spat. See below why, despite the tweetstorm, I believe we will soon reach a globally beneficial outcome.

Earnings for the 3q F’19 and Fiscal Year ‘19

There’s no doubt since May 2019, the memory industry has been turned upside down. Huawei’s embargo (13% of Micron's sales and a leading 5G & smartphone supplier), plus the tech industry waiting for some clarity after the trade war, has come to a virtual standstill. This has resulted in a steep slide in DRAM/NAND prices in the since March.

On June 25, Micron will release its earnings for the May third quarter F’19. This was their last guidance during the 2Q F’19 CC

I believe the quarter’s actual results will fall slightly short.

My forecast for 3Q EPS is $0.75 a figure, that I’ve maintained since my previous Micron Article, whilst the street consensus fell from $1.23 to $0.83 in the last three months.

What it will be in the trough this cycle? I estimate the low will be in Q4 F'19 (quarter to August '19), where I assume further slippage from the May quarter (gross margin guidance 37-40%) to a trough of 32% gross, and 14% operating. This yields a q4 F’19 eps of $0.60

Note the street consensus for q4 F’19 stands at $0.78, My lower estimates assumes further ASP slippage and adjustments required for Huawei sales to find another home (remember, Huawei's loss in smartphone market share will be another brand's gain. That brand will need the additional memory for higher smartphone units). So, guidance for Fiscal ‘19 is likely to be trimmed marginally lower during the CC on June 25.

The crucial divergence between the street and Micron guidance is on the ASP recovery. During the April CC the CEO stated he expects a “pricing recovery in 2H Calendar ’19 as Micron’s traverses the demand air-pocket. In particular, we expect robust DRAM bit demand growth in fiscal 2020, bouncing back from a weak fiscal 2019.’

This is in stark contrast to the street consensus where there’s been a wave of recent Micron sell recommendations, where ASPs are estimated to fall further and a recovery pushed out as far as 2H ‘20. The industry divergence is best illustrated by Yole Research, a respected independent forecaster the downgraded their DRAM/NAND outlook only last week:

DRAM prices are projected to decline by around 40% this year and are not likely to increase again until 2020, says Yole. For NAND, hopes of a second-half 2019 market rebound are shrinking as the anticipated demand recovery continues to be elusive and supplier inventory levels remain elevated.

The Bilateral Trade War

This article has taken two months to write, as it followed the daily tweetstorm, looking for some conclusion. Alas, there has been none. Micron’s fiscal Q3 2019 Conference call occurs after close-of-trading this evening, and the G20 talks in Japan begin this weekend.

Nonetheless some definitive statements can be made:

-The aspiration for China to become a global high-tech powerhouse are inextricably tied to the issue. The "Made in China 2025" is a blueprint endorsed by the commanding Communist Party that outlines aspirations for high-tech manufacturing and advanced technologies. Specifically with respect to Micron, China aims to achieve a self-sufficiency rate of forty percent for semiconductors (memory chips being a subset) by 2020 and seventy percent by 2025. Today, roughly 16 percent of semiconductors used in China are produced in-country.

-This appears in direct conflict to US policy where Trump has explicitly said he intends to maintain US pre-eminence in technology. Since launching his trade war with China, Trump and his team have repeatedly claimed forced technology transfers to China must be ruled out. In addition, China’s subsidies and financing for state-owned or favoured enterprises continue to be seen as creating an uneven playing field for foreign investors and the private sector. Under sustained pressure from heightened tariffs, and an "all bets are off" US attitude, which has also emboldened European critics, China may have finally begun to address these fears.

-The above delineates the conflict. It seems obvious that the US cannot dictate its lead in technology while embracing free market capitalism. In the same vein, China cannot enter a global market economy by ignoring IP rights as well as providing hidden subsidies to its companies.

The WTO (Word Trade Organisation), the Benefits and Required Reform

Most countries are signatories to the WTO (created 1995), the framework which governs global trade, examines tariffs and their fairness via an independent oversight pane to ensure compliance by member state. All disagreements between countries are adjudicated here, and the panel’s ruling has been invariably been implemented. The US allies have urged the US to ensure trade disputes are resolved within the WTO framework. The US Unilateral action on China risks unravelling the existing framework for - if unchecked it could jeopardize the interdependent health of the world economy

Both the US and China stand to lose enormously from a bilateral trade war. The ascent of US multinationals has only been possible by a global integrated supply chain, where China’s low-cost and productive work force is the manufacturing epicenter of many conglomerates. According to a report compiled by the Conference Board of World Enterprises, the average rate of return on capital for American multinationals in China was 33 percent.

More than 600 U.S. companies urged Trump to the resolve trade dispute with China, “We remain concerned about the escalation of tit-for-tat tariffs,” the letter sent on Thursday said. “Broadly applied tariffs are not an effective tool to change China’s unfair trade practices. Tariffs are taxes paid directly by U.S. companies ... not China.”

In turn, the paralysis of Huawei (global number two smartphone brand in 2018) indicates just how much power the US yields when it commands US companies to stop dealing with a potential security threat.

However, no system is perfect. As summarized in a research paper from the highly-respected Cato Research Institute (my emboldened italics):

While it is true that China’s rise poses a unique challenge to the WTO-based world trading system, and there are limits to what can be done to counter China’s mercantilist and protectionist practices under existing WTO rules through dispute settlement, this paper makes the case that WTO dispute settlement has considerably more potential than the Trump administration thinks, and it offers, over the long term, a far more effective means of responding to protectionist Chinese trade policies than the current Trump policy of applying illegal unilateral tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese products entering the U.S. market—and threatening hundreds of billions more. While WTO complaints alone cannot solve all of America’s commercial problems related to China, they can be a crucial part of the ongoing effort to encourage China to see that the best way for it to rise is not by the mercantilism and protectionism of state-managed trade but, instead, by becoming a market-oriented, rule-following, fully developed nation.

This is not to say that China is deaf to WTO calls to reform. Zhou Xiaochuan, the former governor of China’s central bank, acknowledged that some of the criticisms brought up by the US were valid. “We have substantially reduced market distortions and unreasonable subsidies (in moving from a planned economy to a market economy), but because this is a process of transformation, it is necessary that it has taken many years, so some distortions will remain,” he said during a panel discussion on WTO reforms.

A key way forward would be to reconfigure the WTO rules to accommodate China’s unique economic structure, such that hidden governmental support is accounted for.

It also seems imperative that intellectual property rights are royalties are easily addressed within the WTO framework, along with a mechanism to penalise malfeasance. This appears to be the key concern for the US complaint. It’s worth drawing attention to a recent IP theft case, where a DRAM Chinese company, Fujian Jinhua, was accused of stealing Micron’s design and manufacturing patents via the recruitment of a Micron engineer. As a result in 2017, in October the US Commerce Department banned exports and technology transfers to Jinhua. The company has, since 2018, abandoned its DRAM production efforts.

Both are eminently feasible when compared to the alternative of a full-scale bilateral trade war. The tweetstorm could be calmed as quickly as it arose. Just as ZTE was embargoed by the US and as it approached insolvency, negotiations between Premier Xi and President Trump lifted the embargo and restored ZTE's life. In the same vein, there appears to be no substantive basis for the embargo on Huawei on allegations of spy espionage. Huawei is also a Chinese government-supported powerhouse and key to China's aspirations. In fact the US is facing formidable resistance, even from its allies to ban Huawei. I'm confident that Hauwei's future will be also be resuscitated during US/China trade negotiations, a bargaining chip (pun intended) for the US to enforce IP rights in China.

A major positive development announced on June 14, a suspension of the US/Chine WTO litigation on IP implies a resolution is being negotiated under the tweet hysteria! Mr Market seems oblivious of this first step.

United States suspends WTO intellectual property litigation against China

The United States has halted a World Trade Organization dispute over China’s treatment of intellectual property rights until Dec. 31, the WTO dispute panel hearing the case said in a statement published on Friday. The panel of three adjudicators said the United States asked for the suspension on June 3 and China agreed the next day.

I believe the suspension of litigation paves the way for some agreement on IP within the WTO. This would be a major breakthrough. The sanctity of IP rights is the most important prerequisite for a rosy Micron future. From Micron’s Annual Report, “We are a recognized leader in per capita and quality of patents issued. As of August 30, 2018, we owned approximately 13,750 active U.S. patents and 5,000 active foreign patents.

Back to Micron

These are turbulent times indeed, and tonight’s conference call for Q3 F’19 results will no doubt reveal more on this fascinating saga.

As long as a path is paved for proper discourse within the WTO framework at the G-20 summit, and Micron does NOT impair its inventory, we should see a sharp reversal in Micron’s valuation metrics (see graph below): Profit margins are close to historic highs (but will decline over the next two quarters), the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at a historic low. I'm confident reason will soon prevail, leading to agreements within the WTO multilateral framework. As soon as some degree of normality is restored, tech business will surge as quickly as it collapsed in the last three months, and DRAM/NAND ASPs will follow a V-curve. Buy Micron despite the current uncertainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.