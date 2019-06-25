Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Beaten-Down Orphan Drug Company And A Contrarian Buy

FDA’s decision to approve Ruzurgi seemed clearly biased by the ongoing political debate over controlling high drug prices, though these costs are not passed on to the covered patients.

Despite being priced at $375K/year, insurers cover the cost of Firdapse, and covered patients pay just $10/month out of the pocket.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) stock is cut in more than half after FDA approved rival Jacobus's therapy Ruzurgi (3,4-DAP) in treating pediatric Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, LEMS. Investors feared two things: (1) Prescribing clinicians may prefer to prescribe Ruzurgi as off-label even in adult LEMS (both Firdapse (amifampridine) and Ruzurgi have 3,4-DAP); and (2) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals may be forced to lower the price for Firdapse significantly to compete with Jacobus, which was previously giving away 3,4-DAP for free as compassionate use in LEMS. However, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals management pursuing litigation against the FDA to prevent Ruzurgi from off-label use in adult LEMS, and Jacobus pricing its drug Ruzurgi higher than expected ($204K/year at 80 mg/day dose vs. earlier giving it away almost free under FDA's compassionate use program), Firdapse has a good shot of continuing the upward sales momentum and gaining market share in adult LEMS, which is a bigger target market than pediatric LEMS (95% of all LEMS cases are adults).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a good shot at winning the filed litigation as Firdapse is protected under the Orphan Drug Exclusivity Program. I attended the management's breakout Q&A session at the recent Jefferies Healthcare Investors Conference, where they mentioned the possibility of pursuing legal action route against FDA's decision to approve Ruzurgi in pediatric LEMS based on adult LEMS data (the litigation was announced recently). Firdapse is stable at room temperature, while Ruzurgi needs refrigeration, thus giving Catalyst Pharmaceuticals an advantage in the ease of administration in this rivalry.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a good shot at winning the filed litigation as Firdapse is protected under the Orphan Drug Exclusivity Program. I attended the management’s breakout Q&A session at the recent Jefferies Healthcare Investors Conference, where they mentioned the possibility of pursuing legal action route against FDA’s decision to approve Ruzurgi in pediatric LEMS based on adult LEMS data (the litigation was announced recently). Firdapse is stable at room temperature, while Ruzurgi needs refrigeration, thus giving Catalyst Pharmaceuticals an advantage in the ease of administration in this rivalry.

The management’s execution in the commercial launch of Firdapse has been good, with quarterly revenue exceeding expectations ($12.4M in Q1, beating the consensus estimate of $1.4M by a wide margin), increasing conversion of patients from 3,4-DAP to Firdapse, and increasing number of new patients on the drug.

The stock also has been recovering at high volume recently, thus indicating investor interest. The stock is a basement value at the present with a market cap of $390M, peak Firdapse sales estimate of $310M, and cash reserves of $50.6M (at Q1, 2019 end), with no debt. The ongoing litigation is very likely to prevent rival Jacobus from trying to market its therapy off-label to prescribing clinicians in adult LEMS, and insurers are most likely not going to take the legal risk of approving Ruzurgi in adult LEMS, even if a clinician wants to prescribe it off-label (when an FDA-approved therapy Firdapse is available). Moreover, compared to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, which is a public company with more resources and an existing marketing infrastructure in place, family-run, privately-owned Jacobus most likely will not be able to compete on the commercial launch and marketing/sales front with its bigger rival. Also, Jacobus cannot openly advertise or push clinicians to prescribe Ruzurgi off-label in adult LEMS (it will also be a legal risk for the prescribing clinician).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also has two Phase 3 data readouts later this year, in Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes, CMS, and MuSK-positive Myasthenia Gravis, MG, which could continue to provide upward momentum to the stock price at this beaten-down level.

Background on Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome and existing treatment landscape:

Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, LEMS is a neuromuscular disease that is caused by autoantibodies that block the calcium channels on the surface of neurons at the neuromuscular junction, thus preventing calcium from entering the nerve terminals and reduce the acetylcholine release. This results in reduced acetylcholine at the neuromuscular junction and causes muscle weakness. The disease onset is in the adults in the prime of their life. Most commonly, muscle weakness is seen in proximal muscles like hips, thighs, shoulders and chest, but may extend to cause eyelid drooping as seen in classic myasthenia gravis.

The global prevalence of LEMS is 3 per million people according to FDA’s database. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals estimates that there are 3,000 adult LEMS patients. Only 1,500 adult LEMS patients have been diagnosed so far in the U.S. by claims data, according to the company. Approximately 50% cases have autoimmune basis, while the rest may be associated with paraneoplastic syndromes in cancers, like small cell lung cancer.

There are no FDA-approved therapies to treat LEMS. Approximately 200 LEMS patients in the U.S. were receiving free base form of 3,4-diaminopyridine, or 3,4-DAP free of cost from New Jersey-based Jacobus Pharmaceuticals and few other compounding pharmacies under FDA’s Investigational New Drug, IND, program for almost 30 years in the absence of other therapies (though not FDA approved). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was also supplying amifampridine phosphate free of cost to many LEMS patients for 5 years after licensing it under FDA’s IND program.

(Source)

Firdapse was successful in two Phase 3, placebo-controlled trials in total 64 LEMS patients, as shown by a significant improvement in the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis score (a 13-item physician-rated categorical scale assessing muscle weakness) and the Subject Global Impression (a seven-point scale on which patients rated their overall impression of the effects of the study treatment on their physical well-being) compared to placebo. FDA granted Firdapse Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations in LEMS, based on the excellent clinical efficacy.

Timeline of recent events:

October 2012: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals licenses rights to amifampridine phosphate from BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) (its active ingredient is 3,4-diaminopyridine, or 3,4-DAP), and conducts clinical trials over the next few years in adult LEMS.

November 28, 2018: FDA approved Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' Firdapse for treating adult LEMS after successful clinical trials (the first FDA approved treatment for the disease). FDA approval was based on data from more than 70 non-clinical and clinical studies and two Phase 3 clinical trials. The therapy had earlier received Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from FDA in this indication.

December 13, 2018: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced $375K/year price for Firdapse, which is in line with drugs for other ultra-orphan diseases (for 80 mg/day dose, though the cost per year is based on drug's dose according to the patient’s body weight). The company announced that, after insurance coverage and patient financial assistance programs, the patients will pay a minimal cost out of the pocket.

February 6, 2019: Senator Bernie Sanders criticizes Catalyst Pharmaceuticals over high price of Firdapse. Some LEMS patients who were receiving Jacobus's drug earlier criticize the pricing of Firdapse.

February 21, 2019: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals releases a six-page letter in response, asserting that thousands of LEMS patients in the US would now have access to an FDA-approved therapy, compared to only 200 patient who were earlier receiving Jacobus’s treatment, and that the drug’s price would be already 15-20% discounted under Medicare or Medicaid. Covered patients would pay only $10/month out of the pocket. The management also asserts that Firdapse in a New Chemical Entity per the FDA and not an old or repurposed drug.

February 28, 2019: Patient for Affordable Drugs Group writes a letter to the industry group for biotech companies, BIO's chief, Jim Greenwood to denounce Catalyst Pharmaceuticals over the pricing of Firdapse.

March 19, 2019: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' stock rises 14% after the company discloses a strong commercial launch for Firdapse, treating 240 adult LEMS patients already. The company also mentions that the covered patients were paying average only $7/month through its Catalyst pathway (50% of the treated patients were paying zero costs), and the drug was well-covered by the payers.

May 6, 2019: FDA approves Jacobus Pharmaceuticals Ruzurgi (3,4-DAP) for treating children with age 6-17 years and LEMS. FDA approval was, however, based on clinical trials data in adult LEMS patients, and the adult LEMS data was extrapolated for pediatric approval. Jacobus had treated just 15 pediatric LEMS patients over past years. Jacobus is still required to conduct certain studies, including toxicology studies and clinical studies as a part of post-marketing commitment. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' stock falls >40% on the news as investors were concerned if the company will be able to maintain the Orphan Drug pricing for Firdapse, and if prescribing clinicians will get a turnaround to prescribe Ruzurgi off-label even in adult LEMS, though not FDA approved in this indication.

May 13, 2019: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces quarterly corporate update. Net Q1 revenue was $12.4M (beating estimates by $5.4M), and the company had $50.4M in cash reserves at the quarter end. 409 unique adult LEMS patients had been prescribed Firdapse till May 9, and 81 of these were totally naive to any form of amifampridine. Through its Catalyst program, the mean patient copay was only $5.60/month, and the median patient copay was zero/month. Bridge programs were assisting the patients in obtaining the drug while waiting for coverage decisions. Patient Assistance Programs were supplying the drug free of cost to uninsured patients.

In the second half of the year, the company plans to ramp up its commercialization efforts by increasing physician awareness about the disease in an attempt to reach undiagnosed or misdiagnosed patients.

(Catalyst Pathways commercialization program for Firdapse, source)

The management also mentioned that they were surprised by the FDA’s decision to approve Ruzurgi and were exploring their available options, including legal options. Legal experts questioned if Catalyst Pharmaceuticals can pursue litigation on the basis that the company was not treated fairly under the Administrative Procedures Act, which requires the government agencies to act uniformly and impartially (since Jacobus has not conducted all FDA required clinical trials in LEMS yet) and if the FDA’s decision breaches Firdapse’s exclusivity rights based on the Orphan Drugs Act.

May 30, 2019: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces that it has expanded its license for Firdapse (from BioMarin) to include Japan, and the license would extend to most of Asia and South America after completing a certain milestone in Japan.

June 6, 2019: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presents at the annual Jefferies Healthcare Investors Conference. The management mentions that they are open to pursuing the legal options route on discussion with the analysts.

June 10, 2019: Jacobus prices Ruzurgi at $175K/year for 60 mg/day dose.

June 12, 2019: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces that it has filed a Federal lawsuit against the FDA and several related parties in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, challenging the recent FDA s decision to approve Jacobus's drug Ruzurgi for treating pediatric LEMS. The lawsuit mentions that, "the defendants violated multiple provisions of FDA regulations regarding labeling, resulting in misbranding in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA); violated Catalyst’s statutory rights to Orphan Drug Exclusivity and to the New Chemical Entity Exclusivity under the FDCA; and was in multiple other respects arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to law, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act." Catalyst’s management mentions that

“New chemical entities (drugs) are required to go through the full drug approval process which requires demonstration of safety and efficacy. We believe the FDA has misapplied its regulations, contradicting decades of precedent and has undercut Catalyst’s orphan drug exclusivity. We are compelled to bring this action, to preserve the specialized regulatory framework provided by the Orphan Drug legislation, and the prospect of future rare disease drug development for all rare disease patients in need of an approved treatment.” Among other remedies, the lawsuit seeks an order vacating the FDA's approval of Ruzurgi. Piper Jaffray analyst writes that, "we think that establishing a precedent that finds Ruzurgi’s approval acceptable could nullify many of the incentives in the Orphan Drug Act to develop drugs for orphan indications with unmet need."

Upcoming milestones

Expect top-line results from Phase 3 trial for MuSK-MG in the second half of 2019.

Expect top-line results from Phase 3 trial for CMS in the second half of 2019.

Expect top-line results for SMA Type 3 proof-of-concept trial in the first half of 2020.

Target markets for ongoing clinical trials for Firdapse:

Congenital Myasthenic Syndromes, CMS = 1,000 to 1,500 patients. FDA. Orphan drug designation. No FDA. approved therapies.

MuSK antibody positive Myasthenia Gravis= 3,000 to 4,800 patients. FDA Orphan drug designation. No FD.A. approved therapies.

Spinal muscular atrophy, type 3= 2,000 to 2,500 patients. Biogen's (BIIB) Spinraza is FDA approved for this indication.

(Source)

Key takeaways:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is also planning to launch a sustained release form of Firdapse, which may increase patient convenience (it is dosed 3-4 times daily at present).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals owns commercial rights for Firdapse outside the U.S. as well (in Japan), and planning to expand the license to most of Asia and South America. The company estimates at least 1,000-1,300 additional LEMS patients in Japan.

Firdapse is not only targeted at LEMS, where Jacobus is competing with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. The company is also testing Firdapse in three other clinical indications besides adult LEMS (mentioned above) which may increase its target market by another 3 times from the currently estimated 3,000 adult LEMS patients.

(Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Pipeline)

I am leaning towards a favorable legal decision in the favor of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing litigation. The litigation and the management’s tough stance is very likely to prevent clinicians from off-label prescription of Jacobus’s Ruzurgi, and the insurers from covering it, since it is not FDA. approved for adult LEMS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock is up approx. 20% in a week since the news of the lawsuit was announced. Investor reaction to the news of litigation has been positive. I saw a lot of institutional investor interest in the company during the recent Jefferies conference.

The three key data releases over the next 12 months in above-mentioned clinical indications, including 2 key Phase 3 trials are likely to continue the investor interest in the company and accumulation at these beaten down level. In MuSK+ MG, Firdapse was successful in a proof-of-concept Phase 2b trial, showing significant improvement in Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living, MG-ADL scale (p=0.0006), thus increasing the probability of success in the Phase 3 trial. CMS is a disease that is similar in mechanism to LEMS (reduced acetylcholine release), and Firdapse has been successful in various case reports and a blinded study. I am optimistic about a positive outcome in both these Phase 3 trials.

Compared to peak sales estimate of $310M (2024), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' stock is trading at just market cap of $377M (with cash reserves of $50.4M) and no debt. I consider the common stock a multi-bagger potential (3-4x) contrarian investment in a few years time-frame.

Insider buying supports the bullish investment thesis. The CEO bought another $81K of common stock earlier this month and owns 4.7M shares now. He has a significant skin in the game and is willing to take a tough stance like pursuing litigation to protect shareholder rights if needed.

Rating Catalyst Pharmaceuticals common stock a Buy.

Data by YCharts

Risks in this investment: Investors should also be aware of the risks in this investment. Firdapse may not be able to gain market share in adult LEMS compared to Ruzurgi. The company may also need to raise more capital to commercialize and market Firdapse, and fund its ongoing R&D programs in other indications. The ongoing trials of Firdapse in other indications like CMS, MuSK+MG may fail and the stock may fall further. Firdapse may not be able to achieve its peak sales estimates. Investors in small cap biotechnology/ pharmaceutical companies should be aware of these risks, and that it is possible to lose the entire capital invested. I usually invest up to 2% of capital in an investment idea like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and spread my risk across at least 35-40 different companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially developmental-stage biotechnology stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.