Key Factors Aligning To Short Pharmaceuticals

Today it seems there are very few areas for which Democrats and Republicans agree. On most issues Americans have come to expect little change by congress due to extreme levels of partisanship. One of the few areas where bipartisan consensus is growing is that Pharmaceutical firms are a primary culprit in growing exorbitant healthcare costs.

Currently, roughly 20% of the United States’ GDP goes to Healthcare which is about twice as much as other developed nations. About a quarter of that healthcare bill goes directly into prescription drugs. It seems likely that going into the 2020 Election cycle all major parties will turn against the companies within the pharmaceutical industry.

Regulatory risk for companies like those within SPDR’s Pharmaceutical ETF XPH is at an all time high and growing. The companies have little to no future top line growth potential due to a coming patent cliff that will culminate in 2023 and are at a great technical setup for a risk-tolerant short seller.

Declining Revenue Growth Potential

The industry as a whole has seen very high top line growth rates over the past decades as the U.S population has aged and as new technologies have boosted the need for strong patent protection. This is visualized best in a measure of total drug expenditures as a factor of real GDP per capita as shown below:

Source: Federal Reserve

As you can see, the cost of drugs has risen dramatically since the 1970's. Fueled by the birth and rapid expansion of the modern Biotechnology sector the need for stronger patent protection rose dramatically. The primary reason for high drug prices in the United States is this economic monopoly expansion.

It has likely been a beneficial factor in causing the nation to become a leader in medicinal technological development as it helps allow for 25%+ operating margins, but it may come back to bite the firms as their patents reach expiration. According to Evaluate Pharma $251 Billion in sales will be at risk by 2024 as patents created in the late 1990s and early 2000s finally expire (most notably Humira and Stelara). This can be compared to an expected $124 Billion revenue increase from new products.

The largest year of sales risk is expected to be 2023 with $67 Billion at risk and second is this year at $43B. Evaluate expects Gilead Sciences (GILD) to see the largest sales decline among the top 20 firms with a -4% revenue CAGR.

Unlike us and despite the patent cliff, EvaluatePharma expects strong sales growth primarily due to a surge in demand for Oncology drugs. While we understand their reasoning (ongoing successful drug development and an aging population), it seems that political pressure will turn against those leading companies like Merck & Co MRK.

A Crescendo of Political Pressure

As mentioned above, many analysts expect oncology drugs to be the primary driver of continued top line growth for these firms. But remember, nearly all cancer drugs already cost over $100,000 or more. They are a prime target for government intervention, particularly when Research and Development costs are far below that figure.

This is not intended to be a political piece, but politics are an extremely important variable for investors in this day and age so its important to keep an eye on trends within Congress. As you may have realized global political division today has seemingly shifted away from “Left vs Right” to “Populist vs Establishment” and, like it or not, the Populists do appear to be in the lead. This means that the power of lobbyists in Washington is, albeit slowly, on the decline and the Pharmaceutical industry is by far the largest lobbying group. In 2018 Pharmaceutical firms spent $282M on lobbying, next was Insurance at $158M and after that Electronics Manufactures at $146M. In our opinion, these expenses may not be a wise choice as bipartisan congressional pressure against the practice is growing. However, what has worked in the past may continue into the future.

Last month a drug price bill that is currently in the works by House Democrats came out that would require Federal price negotiation on 25 drugs per year and refusing companies would be slapped with a 50% tax on sales of that drug (on top of usual taxes). On top of that, all drugs under Medicare parts B & D could not be subject to future price increases (or be met with a 100% tax). That in itself is a relatively extreme bill and much of the interested public complained it did not go far enough. While the full details of the bill are still not public, they may become even more stringent.

The attack is coming not only from Democrats, U.S President Donald Trump this month said that he planned on issuing an executive order that would force Pharmaceutical companies to be transparent and disclose drug prices in Television advertising. Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY) are already suing him over the order that is expected to go into effect this summer. In other words, they are getting scared.

A Short Opportunity

Here is a chart of XPH over the past three years with its technical trends overlaid:

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, both short sellers nor buyers have been rewarded over the past three years but today it appears XPH is in a tight downtrend. It is nearing its channel resistance in a descending trend and will likely soon reach the $35 support level. If political drug price warring continues to fire up this summer, short sellers can expect to be rewarded as the ETF breaks down below $35. If one is bearish on the industry, now is the time to strike.

Risks and Rewards

Short selling is dangerous and particularly for high variance investments like XPH. Further, this ETF is highly exposed to political risks in both directions. While it appears to us that growing bi-partisan consensus is about to culminate against the industry, Trump may have to take back his executive order for constitutional reasons. While congress has been talking tough against “Big Pharma” they have been doing so for many years. Today they seem to be doing so more than ever and seem ready to act, they have shown to be quite flaky when it comes to passing Bills. If political trends turn in favor of XPH then the ETF will likely rally up above the $42 handle and perhaps higher. Further, XPH is an equity and a large blow off top in the equity market may cause the fund to launch even higher and burn short sellers.

If expected events come to fruition then we could see XPH to fall to $30-$35 (a 20%-35% profit for sellers) as investors realize 25% R&D adjusted margins could be cut to 20% or lower. Political pressure will likely rise until the end of 2020, so a one an a half year time frame could be used. However, a more efficient approach may be a two month time frame to take advantage of current catalysts followed by an indefinite "wait and see" for a better price point. Without a doubt we expect drug prices to be a key issue for all major candidates in both parties and for that to tangibly affect the pharmaceutical industry. While the short selling opportunity is risky, it seems that being long is a poor risk to reward trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MRK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.