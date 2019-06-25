A Few Dodgy Customers Don't Necessarily Make Pareteum A Fraud

If the company would not publish backlog figures, the whole problem wouldn't even exist and the shares would likely trade much higher.

The share valuation already reflects that investors assume serious backlog problems, discounting much of the company's spectacular revenue growth.

Given the booming industry, rapid revenue and customer growth, happy existing customers willing to buy more, critics want you to believe the company can only attract dodgy new customers.

But for a short thesis to pan out, most of its backlog has to be dud, just a few dodgy customers is no proof of that.

As management implicitly admits, the company has a few 'dodgy' customers, start-ups that might not produce revenues, hence not all of its $1B backlog will convert into revenues.

While we were among the first longs who admitted publicly that Pareteum (TEUM) might have a backlog quality issue (and got vilified for it), we think the critics are making way too much of this.

We'll try to show that in order for the short thesis to pan out, that problem needs to be absolutely massive. There is no data that supports such an interpretation, and quite a lot that makes it very unlikely (albeit not entirely impossible).

Quality of the backlog

The 800 pound gorilla in the room and the prime reason the company has attracted critics and shorts. There are two competing narratives:

The company's critics and shorts argue the company has greatly overstated its backlog numbers.

Management argues that not all backlog is going to convert (guiding for a convergence rate between 75%-80% this year) due to some of its customers being startups and not all are going to make it.

There are indeed several examples of companies that have signed contracts but are unlikely to be able to fulfill these contracts; for the sake of clarity, let's call these "dodgy" customers.

From these examples, the critics and shorts argue that much of the whole backlog is suspect and massively overstates future revenues. While only a few of their customers are known by name and nobody who has not seen all these contracts (and that includes us) can give absolute guarantees, this seems like a jump to us, for the following reasons.

The dodgy customers are not necessarily that material

The PRs that reveal dodgy customers also contain other, seemingly bona-fide customers and these PRs give a single backlog figure that is ascribed to the combined companies in the PR, so the 'dodgy' part might only be very small, see fellow SA contributor Profiteer23 for a more extensive treatment.

The number of dodgy customers needs to be enormous

The company reports nearly $1B (and counting) in backlog, an amazing number. Cut it in half and it's still $500M, and ask yourself if doing that would seriously affect the company's prospects. The simple answer is no.

Given that the dodgy customers are likely to have signed up for small contract, this leaves bona-fide customers responsible for the big contracts. That necessarily means that for the backlog to be seriously compromised, most if not all of its new customers have to be dodgy.

Now ask yourself this. Why would a company with big, bona-fide and happy customers (see below) in a new and very fast growing market not be able to sign up viable new customers?

Management itself argues that not all backlog will convert

The company argues that exactly because it offers a low-entry barrier way into the MVNO market, it has signed up some small entrepreneurial outfits who might not make it into becoming fully operational companies.

This is also why they have guided backlog conversion rates down. So far, the company was able to convert 100% of backlog into revenues, but they have guided that down to 75%-80% for this year (which they were still comfortably able to beat in Q1 at well over 90%).

That is, what the critics and shorts argue is something management itself readily admits, not all backlog is going to convert into revenue. Is that a disaster?

Only if they're not able to attract any viable new customers, only dodgy ones, which seems very unlikely to us given the happy customers they have.

The company isn't valued according to its backlog

After good Q1 figures, management guided 2019 revenue upwards to $115M-$125M. At midpoint, the company is valued at less than 3x sales, which for a fast growing SaaS company operating in a fast growing market is distinctly modest, if not downright cheap.

Again, this underscores what we're trying to argue above, the backlog quality problem needs to be very large for any short thesis to materialize. A considerable amount of backlog problem is already priced into the shares.

The problem wouldn't exist if the company didn't publish backlog figures

Imagine for a moment that Pareteum would not have published any backlog numbers. It is unlikely that anyone would accuse the company of any kind of fraud or making up numbers.

In fact, what we would have is a company which operates in a very fast growing sector and which grows revenues very fast as well, nothing seemingly dodgy.

In fact, organic revenue growth (discarding the acquisitions) in Q1 was nearly 50% over Q4 2018. As a company with a SaaS platform that grows at nearly 50% sequentially, Pareteum would likely have commanded a much higher valuation compared to the rather modest valuation of today.

There are no signs the company is running out of backlog to convert

Pointing to a few dodgy customers isn't enough as management itself argues not all backlog will convert. The problem needs to be seriously big, as the backlog number itself is seriously big ($1B).

But given the torrent growth of the company even organically (nearly 50% sequential growth) and the 2019 revenue guidance increase, there still seems to be plenty of good backlog for the company to convert into revenues. This isn't surprising as:

The company does have bona-fide customers

The company has both actual revenue numbers (and especially the growth of these) and customers like Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Telenet. In fact, quite a few of these actually gave testimonies during the recent company investor day, from the deck:

There are no less than 15 other customer testimonials in the initiation report from Lake Street (see here, pdf), which investors do well to read as it's one of the best explanations of what the company does.

What one can safely conclude from the above panel is that the company has bona-fide products and bona-fide customers producing bona-fide backlog and are happy to buy more and testify in public to the quality of the product.

Even when not all backlog is going to convert, it certainly doesn't look like the outright "uninvestable" scam Aurelius (the short seller outfit) claims it is.

Insiders

Apart from the rapidly rising revenue and the customer panel at the investor day, there are a few other data points investors can take solace from. Hoving Partners is a Swiss wealth manager managed by Jean-Paul Menke, who used to be a non-executive director at Artilium, a company that Pareteum acquired in September last year, so he can be considered an insider.

It turns out Hoving Partners has 12.1M shares in Pareteum at year-end 2018, and for all we know, they're still sitting on these. Backlog was already rapidly rising in 2018 (from $157M to $600M or so), so if there were any serious problems with that, they would have noticed.

Analysts

There are a number of sell-side analysts who have a positive outlook on the company. Now, we know that isn't necessarily decisive, but it's notable that they stand by the company despite the accusations.

Perhaps most prominent of these is Timoty Horan from Oppenheimer who argued after the Aurelius report came out (Benzinga, our emphasis):

"Oppenheimer conducted “extensive due diligence” prior to initiating coverage of Pareteum six weeks ago and believes the short report is in error, Horan said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) “Our channel checks give us strong confidence in the integrity and competence of management and the quality and satisfaction of its customer base,” the analyst said. “The company is in rapid growth mode, and we expect over 35 percent per year revenue growth on expanding margins in the next few years.”... Horan countered that Pareteum’s two largest customers are well-established companies — Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) 0.8% and Telenet — and that less than 20 percent of the backlog is from startups."

That is a pretty robust defense and Horan is anything but a joker, given his track record. We especially like that less than 20% of backlog being from startups as:

Management has argued that not all backlog will convert, but they argue this is due to some customers being startups.

This jibes with the fact that the services that Pareteum offers allow small companies to start an MVNO business with very little capital.

We now have a third party arguing that only 20% of their backlog consists of startups (and these don't necessarily all fail either).

That is, we have some third-party testimony to the quality of their backlog. SA Contributor Henrik Alex, in a comment to his latest article, whisks this away with a general broadside:

"They all just initiated sell-side coverage, hoping to provide further assistance in future capital raises. It would be dumb to change their opinion too early and shut themselves out from doing investment banking services for TEUM."

But the analysts didn't have to come out in strong defense after Aurelius came out with their short report. More importantly, if the likes of Oppenheimer's Timothy Horan routinely wrote reports just to solicit investment bank opportunities for his company, his track record wouldn't be as stellar as it is.

He is ranked 24th out of 5,201 analysts on Tip Ranks, with an average success rate of his recommendations of 77% and an average one-year return of his recommendations of 17.1%. That doesn't strike us as a guy who's just soliciting business.

New customers not converting

Henrik Alex argued that very little revenue comes from new customers and he takes this as evidence for the backlog to be seriously compromised and conversion rates to start plummeting in earnest in the near future. We showed that he was not taking into account:

The rapidly declining share in revenue from its existing top customers which he ignored.

The number of customers is rapidly rising, but ramping revenues from new customers is a slow process, with up to 6 months of customization work and revenues only ramping gradually after that (typically on 15% in the first year, 30% in the second).

In fact, Alex himself acknowledged in his article:

"According to management, Pareteum signed 112 contracts since January 2017 which constitute the company's stated 36-month-backlog of $938 million as of the end of Q1/2019, but only 53 have been fully implemented so far. Of these 53 contracts, 38 have been in service for only 12 months or less which clearly shows the company's still heavy dependence on just a couple of legacy contracts."

He doesn't provide any data about the size of these 38 new customers that have been in service, so we don't understand on the basis of what he concludes that these are insignificant.

What's more, he implicitly acknowledges that the number of customers is increasing. So why not also acknowledge the rapid declining share of its top customers and the fact that it simply takes time for the new ones to ramp.

We couldn't discern any new data in his new article to back up the claim that Pareteum will continue to fail to get significant revenue from new customers, despite the rapid declining share of legacy ones, a data point which he doesn't address in both articles.

In that article, he simply argues that he expects Pareteum to thrive on its existing customers for some time to come, even predicting good Q2 results (in a comment). We're not sure how much sense this makes:

The company serves big legacy customers that are happy to buy more (given the rapid rise in revenues and dollar net expansion rate of 140+) and testify about the quality of the products.

As the whole sector is booming, why would Pareteum not be able to gain new customers if it has happy existing customers buying more?

Indeed, the company is actually gaining new customers, although it takes time to ramp up revenues from these which Alex takes as evidence that they are dodgy, ignoring data that points to a rapidly declining revenue share of legacy customers.

actually gaining new customers, although it takes time to ramp up revenues from these which Alex takes as evidence that they are dodgy, ignoring data that points to a rapidly declining revenue share of legacy customers. As management readily admits, a few of these new customers might not contribute to conversion, but the critics want you to believe that most of the new customers and backlog is dodgy. There is simply no data that supports that thesis. Pointing to a few dodgy customers really isn't enough.

Needless to say, we're not impressed, rather that the company is still heavily dependent on legacy customers, their share is rapidly declining.

Account receivables

Much has been made of the rise in receivables as an early indication of rising backlog quality. The company is supposed to just collect monthly fees, according to the critics. There shouldn't be a receivables problem.

Well, not necessarily, as the company also charges connection fees and fees for customization, here is Profiteer23 on SA:

"What Aurelius fails to acknowledge is that in addition to monthly subscription revenue billing, Pareteum also issues bills for things such as initial/enablement costs, which may be difficult for some startups to pay until their product is up and running. Prior to 2018, Pareteum considered these revenues from initial billings “deferred” as opposed to “accounts receivable,” which would suggest an extended time-frame for collection of enablement-related revenues. The change in handling of these revenues to recognition as "accounts receivable" can be attributed to the fact that on January 1st, 2018, Pareteum adopted ASC 606 as its accounting standard."

The Profiteer23 blog also takes on some other claims from Aurelius, especially where they seem to make the most of little hard evidence connecting some of the officials to Barry Honig and efforts to pin down the bankruptcy of PacWest Telecom in 2013 on Pareteum CEO Hal Turner.

Conclusions

There are two competing narratives with respect to the quality of the backlog of the company. Critics and shorts point to some customers which will be unlikely to produce the revenue they signed up to and investors should take this as a sign that the backlog numbers are hugely and fraudulently inflated.

Management actually readily admits that not all backlog will convert as their platforms offer a very low-barrier entry for customers to establish themselves and so they have start-up companies, not all of which are going to make it.

Given the modest valuation of the shares and the enormous amount of backlog (nearly $1B), the issue is not that the company has a few dodgy customers, the majority of their customers and backlog need to be dodgy for this to become a drag on backlog conversion in the future. How likely is that?

Well, the company does have bona-fide products and bona-fide customers, even big ones and ones that have been willing to buy more and even testify to the quality of the company's products, so at least a significant part of their backlog is bona-fide .

. Growth re-accelerated to nearly 50% organic sequential growth in Q1 and management increased 2019 revenue guidance by $10M. If they're running out of quality backlog to convert, it isn't showing up in the figures.

and management increased 2019 revenue guidance by $10M. If they're running out of quality backlog to convert, it isn't showing up in the figures. The dependency on big legacy customers is rapidly decreasing , unlike what some of the critics want you to believe.

, unlike what some of the critics want you to believe. There are insiders and at least one analyst who has done serious DD, and analysts have come out in defense of the company while insiders aren't selling.

As the fraud has to be large in order for the short thesis to pan out, it's unlikely that only a handful of people are aware of it which implies that numerous people have to be complicit.

In short, given the booming industry, rapidly rising revenue, happy existing customers willing to testify and buy more, and a rapidly rising number of new customers, we see no reason why the company would only be able to attract dodgy new customers and hence that most of their backlog being dud.

Can we exclude that entirely? No, we are not privy to all their new customer contracts, but it would require a pretty comprehensive fraud with numerous people in the know.

The question is not whether there are some dodgy customers, there are, as management readily admits (although in different language). The question is whether these make up most of the backlog because only then would the company deserve its modest valuation.

But there are no data points to confirm such a hypothesis and quite a number that point to the unlikeliness of this.

