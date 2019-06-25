EDV: Increase Exposure If Global Economic Uncertainties Persist

The fund provides investors protection in an economic downturn and is sensitive to the rise and fall of interest rates.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) focuses on extended-duration government bonds in the United States. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. The fund invests in Treasury securities that will mature 20 years or later. EDV has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are U.S. Treasury bonds. Hence, it offers investors good protection in an economic downturn. However, the fund has a much higher interest rate risk due to the fact that its portfolio of bonds has a very long average duration to maturity. The ETF offers a 2.6%-yielding dividend. The ETF is a good investment choice for investors seeking safety in an economic downturn.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Low credit risk

EDV has a very low credit risk because all of its bonds that it invests are U.S. Treasury bonds. These bonds are backed by the credit of the U.S. government. At the moment, U.S. government bonds have credit ratings of AA+ stable (S&P) and AAA stable (Fitch, and DBRS). Therefore, we do not foresee any credit risk at all even in an economic downturn.

High interest rate risk

Most of EDV's bonds are extended-duration bonds with maturities over 20 years. As can be seen from the table below, about 99.8% of its portfolio of bonds will mature about 20-30 years from now. EDV's average maturity duration is 24.2 years. This lengthy maturity duration means that its fund performance can be very sensitive to the change of interest rates.

Source: The Vanguard Group

As can be seen from the chart below, EDV's fund performance is inversely correlated to the interest rate.

Data by YCharts

Very low management expense ratio

Vanguard charges a very low management expense ratio of 0.07% for EDV. This MER is lower than many other funds. Other funds such as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) charges an MER of 0.15%. Its sibling fund Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) also charges an MER of 0.07%. As can be seen from the chart below, EDV outperformed TLT and VGLT in the past 5 years. EDV's return of 21.5% in the past 5 years is nearly 4 percentage points higher than TLT's performance of 17.6%.

Data by YCharts

A 2.6%-yielding dividend

VGLT investors will receive dividends with an annualized yield of about 2.6% on a trailing 12-month basis. This yield is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are already in the late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late cycle environment. EDV's fund performance should do well in an economic recession as investors will switch funds from riskier assets towards safe assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds.

Should be safe to hold on to EDV in the near term

Looking forward, Federal Reserve will more than likely cut its key interest rate than raising its key interest rate in the second half of 2019. If the economy deteriorates further (e.g. due to a full-blown trade war), we think Fed may have to aggressively cut its key interest rate in order to stimulate the economy. Therefore, we think it is safe to hold on to EDV and other U.S. treasury bonds ETFs.

Medium to Long-term outlook: Low inflation environment may persist

While it is difficult to predict what the economy will be like 3 to 5 years from now, we think we are now entering an era of low inflation environment. Interest rates will still go up, but they will not return to the levels 20-30 years ago. This low interest environment will have a tremendous impact on Treasury bond ETFs like EDV. A low interest rate environment means that Treasury yield will remain low as well. This means that prices of funds like EDV will likely face less downward pressure. The reason we believe we are now in an era of low interest rate environment is because inflation will likely remain low. In the past, inflation is often driven by energy prices as well as labor wage growth. However, years of investments in renewable energy coupled with technologies that help to use energy more efficiently should keep energy prices low. In addition, the advancement in technology also helps to keep costs down for many products and services (e.g., e-commerce, cloud computing, etc.). Therefore, we think inflation will remain low. This will result in lower Treasury yield and elevated bond prices.

Investor Takeaway

We think EDV is a good ETF to be included in one's portfolio as it provides downside risk protection vs equity ETFs. In addition, it provides a solid 2.6%-yielding dividend. Since we are already in the late stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should continue to hold or perhaps increase exposure to EDV or other U.S. Treasury bonds ETFs.

