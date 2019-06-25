Lamb Weston - The Shorts Are Right

Lamb Weston(LW) may look like an attractive investment, with its dividend and reasonable earnings multiple(26.6x vs 21x for the S&P 500) compared to the rest of the market, but its not the secular growth company that most investors likely think it is, but rather a cyclical commodities company. This means that Lamb Weston deserves a much lower multiple, and is higher risk, than most investors think.

Overall, Lamb Weston may be a great company, but it was, and still is, overvalued.

What is Lamb Weston?

Lamb Weston is a commodity company, even if it may not seem like one. It processes potatoes to create products like french fries, wedges, mashed potatoes and other value added products. It pretty much either cuts or physically alters the potato in some other way, without adding much value. It then sells these products to fast food restaurants, retailers, and other institutions. It does sell other foods as well, but these make up a smaller percentage of its revenues.

Market dynamics

Like most commodity sellers, Lamb Weston is highly vulnerable to market fluctuations. As demand for potato products have been high and growing in the last few years, Lamb Weston has been able to grow revenues accordingly.

Now turning to our operating environment, in North America, we expect the environment to remain generally favorable through the rest of fiscal 2019 as demand growth continues to be solid. Q3 2019 call

Cost inflation has also been quite low, especially production and logistics costs. This has helped Lamb Weston continuously grow profits despite higher potato costs.

In addition, as Rob will discuss later, despite higher potato costs, we expect inflation will remain modest as a result of lower than anticipated production and logistics costs. Q3 2019 call

These two factors together have created a great environment for Lamb Weston and Lamb Weston has thrived, with double digit growth in revenues and profit in the last few years.

There are already signs of trouble on the horizon, however. Europe recently had one of its worst potato crops in decades, leading to a shortage in supply. This has led to higher costs for Lamb Weston's Europe JV. Even with the efficiencies stated earlier, management is still expecting modest cost inflation in the next few years, which could pressure profits.

In Europe, the effect of the historically poor potato crop on the operating environment is playing out largely as we expected. The short crop has resulted in sharply higher potato costs for our Lamb Weston/Meijer joint venture and for the industry and that will persist through fiscal 2019 and in the first half of physical 2020. Q3 2019 call

Although it may not seem like a major problem, European countries frequently make up the top 3 in both raw and processed potato exports, so a European shortage could very well lead to a world shortage of potatoes.

Lamb Weston also operates in a very competitive industry with very little product differentiation. We don't believe Lamb Weston has any competitive advantages over peers like McCain or Aviko. For example, when Lamb Weston unveiled its crispy on delivery fries, Aviko already was producing supercrunch fries. It is therefore unlikely that Lamb Weston has a premium product here, or can pass on higher costs to consumers.

In the worst case, and quite plausible scenario, Lamb Weston could be stuck with a declining supply of potatoes at higher prices without being able to pass on costs. This could cause profits to decline significantly.

Financials

Lamb Weston's financials, especially its balance sheet, are another major reason why investors should avoid it.

As you can see, the balance sheet is very concerning, especially for a cyclical company. Lamb Weston has over $2.3bil in long term debt and a stockholder's deficit of $56.2mil. At its current FCF level, it would take years to pay off that debt, which means during those years capital returns to shareholders are likely to be minimal. If Lamb Weston doesn't pay off the debt, it will be more vulnerable to the cyclical commodities market and will be less able to return cash to shareholders as it will be unable to stretch its balance sheet too much.

Earnings and cash flow are decent though. Lamb Weston is currently earning around $141mil per quarter in net income and around $66mil in FCF.

Valuation

Valuation is the number one reason to avoid Lamb Weston. Despite being a commodity company, Lamb Weston is trading at a 19.6x P/E ratio. Other commodity food processors with few competitive advantages like Archer Daniels Midland or Tyson Foods are trading at a 13-14x P/E and. We believe there should be an additional discount for the risky balance sheet, and that a 10-12x P/E is warranted. At this multiple, Lamb Weston should trade at $32-$38 per share, substantially below the current price. We don't believe higher growth warrants a higher multiple as this higher growth is likely unsustainable due to strong competition and rising costs.

Lamb Weston is neither a growth or a value investment at the moment, and the high price is likely due to investor confusion over whether Lamb Weston is a commodities company and due to the dividend that Lamb Weston pays out every quarter. Following our analysis, we see very little upside and significant potential downside with this valuation.

Takeaway

In the end, Lamb Weston is not all it seems - risks are significant and upside is limited. Investors should avoid Lamb Weston, even at this lowered price, and it may make a viable short. Even with a dividend and share repurchases, Lamb Weston represents too risky a purchase.

