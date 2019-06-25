Sunrun: Why I Bought, Why I Sold, And What I Think Going Forward

Thesis

Sunrun (RUN) is the leader in residential solar installations in the United States. I purchased the stock for around $8.50 and sold out for between $13-14. Following the broader market pullback, Sunrun has rallied to all time highs close to $18.50 per share. With such a dramatic move to the upside I have decide to reevaluate the company to see if I missed something and if there could still be opportunity going forward.

Why I Bought and Sold

My thesis for buying Sunrun was quite simple. Sunrun is gaining market share in residential solar thanks to its leasing model and traded below book value when I bought shares.

Currently, the company has almost 4 billion dollars' worth of solar systems on its balance sheet. Considering these assets are how Sunrun generates revenue, I felt confident that shares were not correctly priced. The company has about 1.4 billion in net earning assets which equates to about $13 per share, I felt like I was exiting the position at the correct time. Considering the company loses money through operations, I reasoned that the company was only as valuable as its assets. The nature of Sunrun's model ensure these assets are what will generate future value for shareholders.

The company has significant cash burn that made uncomfortable to continue to hold shares as prices rose above book value and net earning assets. I don't believe the company is worth more than the present value of these assets and chose to sell after believing the market recognizes the inefficient pricing of Sunrun's assets.

According to the latest investor presentation, the present value of the company's current deployed assets is approximately $13 per share. By taking into consideration the gross assets that generate Sunrun's revenue and accounting for expenses such as debt, I believe this gives investors a sense of what future cash flows from the business should be.

The company defines "cash flow positive" as growing the amount of cash on the balance sheet. This is very misleading. Companies can easily grow cash flow on the balance sheet by issuing debt. The extra 6 million dollars on the balance sheet is meaningless. The company issued 182 million in non-recourse debt in Q1 2019 as opposed to 96 million in Q1 2018. It's rather concerning as an investor to see rudimentary metrics like cash flow tilted in such a way. If the company is manipulating how it defines cash flow, what story are other financials telling us?

Operating losses have narrowed over the past several years yet cash burn has continued at a rate just under 900 million dollars per year. Sunrun's optimism seems to neglect the challenge of high up front costs which delays future earnings. I would expect high cash burn to continue through at least 2021 when the solar tax credits expire as the company races to benefit from these tax credits. Concerning the period of expected continued cash burn, I think the opportunity costs outweigh the benefits of investing in this business at these levels.

On a GAAP basis, the company has been profitable for the past three years despite operating losses. This is due to losses attributed to non-controlling interests from the solar tax credits.

The Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests is primarily driven by our monetization of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) with our Tax Equity partners with partnership flip structures. Assume a tax investor contributes about ~$1.8 per watt in cash and then immediately receives back a tax credit worth $1.3 per watt. After receipt of the tax credit, the investor's remaining non-controlling interest in Sunrun's solar facility is now only $0.5 per watt, which is repaid over about 6 years through cash distributions and depreciation deductions. Like the elimination of a liability, the reduction in the tax investor's non-controlling interest from ~$1.8 per watt to ~$0.5 per watt is income to Sunrun common shareholders. Because Sunrun received this $1.3 per watt in cash through a partnership, this income is accounted for under GAAP using the hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) method as a "loss attributable to non-controlling interests," rather than revenue. Source

Sunrun is only profitable when considering investments related to tax credits. With residential solar tax credits set to expire in 2022, this will no longer be a benefit to Sunrun. In fact it could be detrimental to the business. The company is "cash flow positive" due to the 152 million in contributions from non-controlling interests. Its definition of cash flow positive is different from mine and the rest of the investing world, as noted. If non-controlling interests are not receiving the tax credit upfront, the investment is not nearly as appealing. While Sunrun is powering homes, Sunrun is being powered by tax credits and debt. Sunrun is a bird tied to a cinder block that's trying to fly. In the scenario above, the non-controlling interests benefit from the tax credits by being able to recapture much of their initial investment because of tax incentives.

The company is able to post significant revenue growth because the company's offerings are much more compelling to homeowners than to shareholders. Homeowners essentially pay off the system over a period of 20-30 years. Sunrun foots the bill for the upfront costs through a combination of tax credits and debt. This article from Bloomberg gives a homeowner's perspective. In this particular case, this person's electricity bill went from averaging $115 per month to $92 with a Sunrun leased system. This is a compelling proposition in the short term, but much of the savings over the long term is assumed based on the increase in electricity costs. Forecasting how these prices will change over a 20-30 year period is impossible. In some estimates the author of the Bloomberg article makes, the cost may actually be higher by going solar over the long run.

Sunrun has to increase its net earning assets in order to increase the value of the company. I think Sunrun is in a race against the clock to grow before the bell strikes midnight on the solar tax credits. The tax credits are what enables Sunrun to fund projects, without it the company may struggle to afford new projects. Sunrun's leasing model is really what has enabled it to stand out from the rest of the pack. The residential solar industry is highly competitive, Sunrun's no upfront costs and promise of cheaper electricity bills have been what has enabled the business to rise above the competition. New solar tax credits would change the story a lot.

Sunrun could benefit from new regulation such as California's "Solar Bill of Rights" that requires solar panels on all new houses starting in 2020. But, the industry is highly competitive and home builders may opt to just purchase solar systems rather than leasing from Sunrun, to which the options are vast.

All of this considers a positive regulatory environment as well. Stricter net metering policies could also be a negative to Sunrun's business. Net metering is a supply-side market failure. Solar companies are not paying for the full costs if electricity is returning to the grid which was built, owned, and maintained by someone else. Given that solar companies have historically been subsidized by the government, I suspect the heavily regulated utilities will have to foot the bill for the electricity that residential solar produces. Sunrun also has home storage batteries called Bright Box. Home storage would reduce the amount of electricity returning to the grid and insulate the company from potential charges relating to net metering.

Conclusion

There are too many potential issues with Sunrun's future that would make me uncomfortable owning the company as a "set it and forget it" part of my portfolio. I think I have more searching to do to find a lucrative play on the energy revolution away from dirty power generation through means such as fossil fuels and coal.

Solar stocks have performed very well, and I suspect the optimism has exceeded Sunrun's valuation. Based on the company's poor operating metrics and assumptions of future asset values, I can't reason why the stock should be worth more than my $13 price target. Despite owning the stock and missing out on a large run, I think I made the correct decision. The stock appears to me to be overvalued at $18.50 and I would expect the stock to correct to its fair value over time. Sunrun's revenue growth is impressive because of its short-term value proposition to homeowners. But, that value forces the company to take on huge upfront costs. The company has massive cash burn, poor financials, and faces numerous challenges in the coming years.

I do admire Sunrun management's creativity in reimagining solar through its leasing model. It has certainly improved the economics for homeowners but the high upfront costs are a burden for the company.

I expect over time there will be opportunity in alternative energy. The high upfront costs and long payback periods associated with residential solar have me convinced that residential solar is not the best play for an energy revolution over the long term. Sunrun offered an opportunity to buy undervalued assets, but after the stock's incredible run, that opportunity has vanished.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.