Amarin Corporation plc. (AMRN) CEO John Thero Presents at 2019 BMO Prescription For Success Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Hello. President and CEO of Amarin, who'll give a presentation for about 15-20 minutes, I think, and then we'll follow-up with some Q&A. John has been at Amarin for almost 10 years, and CEO for the past five years, and I guess the old adage, patience is a virtue, couldn't be more fitting, considering the great results he got in the fall from the long-awaited REDUCE-IT outcomes study for your key product Vascepa, so congrats on that. We look forward to hearing about all that, and thank you so much for being here. So, hand it over to you.

John Thero

Thanks, Gary [ph], thanks for the welcome. As an adage I tend to like the one over here, if you follow the data it leads to good things, and particularly when you're working with excellent people, but I am here to talk about Amarin. I will be making forward-looking statements in conjunction with this presentation. Anybody considering investing in the company should review all risk factors and described in our SEC filings before investing. For those of you who have followed us for a while, we'll start with one comment which will be really the only update that I'll be providing here, which is the response to the question that I hear first from most investors today, the question of have we received any word from FDA with respect to a AdCom, and the answer to that is, no. It's been silent at this point in time. They've not told us whether they are considering one, whether they're not considering one, or maybe.

As a reminder, the sNDA that we filed with them was filed on late March, PDUFA date is September 28th, mid-cycle review is the 28th of this month, and while it is not without precedent for companies to be notified by FDA of an AdCom yea or nay before this, there is plenty of examples of companies being notified beyond this point in the review cycle, so Amarin continues to prepare for the potential AdCom. Some people would say, well, why would there be an AdCom. I would say because we're talking about the first therapy in a patient population that's measured in the millions -- potentially tens of millions of patient, and because there are some theses out there at, at least I could hypothetically come up with that the FDA might want to look at like such as emphasizing that the REDUCE-IT result is not a validation of triglyceride lowering, but rather what we studied is a patient population we elevated triglycerides and showed the multifactorial affect of Vascepa lowered cardiovascular risk, which we would agree with.

Or they might want to take on the fact that dietary supplement Omega-3's have repeatedly not worked, and want to emphasize that. The flipside of course is that Vascepa has already been in the market, been prescribed over five million times, and has had results of the study that's under review by the FDA published now into leading journals; the New England Journal of Medicine, and JAC. So we'll find out, in any case we continue to believe that we're in the range where it would be quite reasonable for the FDA to still declare an AdCom, so we are preparing, but the one update here is that we have not heard. The rest of what I will be commenting on in my prepared remarks, for those who've been following us, will not be new. I do look forward to Q&A afterwards.

As an overview, Amarin is working towards addressing a very large unmet medical need in cardiovascular risk. Cardiovascular disease, as you probably know, is an enormous and growing health burden. Current therapy, so the standard of care, whether that be for cholesterol management, blood pressure, diabetes, all are wonderful, but significant cardiovascular risk remains. We have been pioneering, as Gary has talked about, for 10 years a solution to this. Many companies have failed along the way. We, through a robust outcomes study, have shown that our drug, Vascepa, provides a very significant cardiovascular risk reduction beyond existing therapies.

As these results have been published we have submitted to the FDA for approval of this expanded indication to build upon the indication that we have in the marketplace place, which is an important but niche indication for treating patients with triglycerides of 500 mgs per deciliter or greater which is more of a pancreatitis rather than a cardiovascular indication. We believe that the opportunity to be first in the market to be -- is an opportunity to address millions if not tens of millions of patients, and is an opportunity to be measured in the billions.

In terms of recent highlights, I've a little bit about the sNDA already; this is under priority review with the FDA. Again, the PDUFA date is September 28th. We, after the results of REDUCE-IT were known we expanded our commercial presence a bit. We will be expanding our commercial presence further upon the expanded label continuing to review what that expansion should be, but envisioning it being in multiple steps of starting with and increasing our sales force in the United States to between 600 and 800 reps. So now we're currently at 400, so that would be up by another 50% or potentially a doubling, and then we would be promptly submitting to OPDP to allow for consumer promotion which in their normal course typically takes about five to six months, but we would be envisioning a substantial DTC commending on a branded basis in the second quarter of next year.

We, based upon the positive results of REDUCE-IT, we have seen significant prescription increases. Greater than 50% of our prescriptions currently are all off-label. Fortunately our managed care coverage is already good. I think it will get better upon label approval, but the approval rate of our prescriptions is at right around 80%. We look forward to continuing to see prescription growth here based upon the label, and then hopefully further upon label expansion in the DTC, so it's multiple points of inflection there, and very pleasing to me is that here, in approximately seven months, since the time when we had these results presented we've already seen a market shift from early months of people trying to understand, and I'm talking about KOLs here because most docs don't yet know Vascepa.

We're looking forward to that broader education, but docs who have studied the REDUCE-IT results early on tried to understand the multifactorial effect. I think they predominantly get it at this point in time, and that the conversations at society meetings has so shifted to not to does it work but rather how do we best implemented this in our practices as therapy sort of the next treatment beyond statins, and I am very happy to be American Diabetes Association here even before the label has been expanded has provided a type A recommendation which is the high evidence recommendation for the use of the active ingredient. Our drug recommends specific drug, but they recommend the use of the active ingredient of the drug for patients who are statin treated and continue to have triglyceride levels of 135 mg/dl or greater. So that transition here even before the label approval to adoption of Vascepa is happening.

Background, of course, cardiovascular risk is huge. I think people who have elevated LDL or bad cholesterol should get it managed. If you lower your cholesterol, you are lowering your cardiovascular risk by about 25% to 35%. That's great. Of course, that still leaves 65% to 75% of the risk remaining. Someone dies in the United States every 38 seconds from cardiovascular disease. It's number one cause of death more than all cancers combined.

Enormous cost here, and there is no proven therapy. We will be the first assuming that we get approved for this indication, so a huge need and huge opportunity. Identification of risk, LDL and triglycerides have been shown in various studies to be somewhat equal identifiers of risk. Lowering of LDL, bad cholesterol is shown to be directly co-related to lowering risk of -- lowering of triglycerides alone has not had as direct a correlation.

And as we get further into this presentation, you will see that we are using triglycerides as an identifier of risk, but with Vascepa addressing some of the underlying factors. You can see from this chart that risk begins to increase with triglyceride levels well below a 100 mgs/dl and then continues to go up. So, the most definitive way of evaluating the effectiveness of a therapy is through an outcome study.

And we conducted a very robust outcome study called the REDUCE-IT study which results were presented at the American Heart Association in November of last year and published in New England Journal of Medicine for Primary Results in Cardiology Watch called the number one story for 2018 in the cardiovascular area. This is a study where we took patients who were all treated with the current standard of care. So they were on statins, had their LDLs well controlled, baseline of 100 -- excuse me, 75 mg/dl. They were all below 100, and if they were diabetic, they were on diabetic meds. If they were hypertensive, they were on blood pressure meds et cetera. We took those patients, and if they had elevated triglycerides of 135 mg/dl or greater and other cardiovascular risk factors, we enrolled them in a study.

We randomized them on a one for one basis between staying on standard of care therapy plus Vascepa, or staying on standard of care therapy plus placebo, and we evaluated the results over what turned out to be an average of 4.9 years. Saw over 35,000 patients in years of study that was conducted under a special protocol assessment agreement with the FDA, and the results were terrific. So, the primary results were on the first occurrence of events. The primary endpoint was a composite 5-point MACE. So 5-point MACE consisting of heart attack, stroke, cardiovascular death, revascularization things like bypass and stents, or hospitalization for angina, and they have exceeded 25% relative risk reduction versus placebo and a lots of zeros in the P value. For those who like Hard MACE which is stroke, heart attack, and death, it jumps up to 26%, and if go to death which you don't see for most studies. In fact, you don't see in most of the statins study didn't the statistical significance on a SCV death reduction by 20%, statistically significant death, heart attack, down 31%; stroke down 28%.

The principal investigator for the study was Dr. Deepak Bhatt, out of Harvard. He has discussed these results as being the most significant breakthrough in preventive cardiovascular care since statin, so 25 years ago. For those who like this graphically see the divide occurred pretty early throughout the one year point and what you like to see is that consistent separation there afterwards number needed to treat 21, but the result continued. So if people had heart attack or stroke or other event and survived those might add another event. So there are second events 32% reduction, third event 31%, 48% beyond that on a relative basis for an overall reduction of 30% but this translates into one fewer major adverse cardiovascular event for every six patients treated over a five year period and for those of you who like it graphically see again divide occurred early and was consistent.

The results were consistent male, female, diabetic, non-diabetic, secondary and primary prevention. Just to put the number needed to treat into perspective and we're not competing with cholesterol management drugs but our number needed to treat at 21. If you look at Lipitor or Atorvastatin you know, there's 45. You look at Repatha PCSK9 there is 67 again, no head to head studies here, but this is an important result and again that those numbers are all against first occurrence of events we go for first and recurrent events down to one in six, not seen that anywhere else.

An interesting finding of the result and again sort of speaks to the fact that Vascepa is addressing underlying factors to triglycerides is that while all the patients in the study had elevated triglycerides, the reduction was relatively consistent across triglyceride levels whether the triglycerides were 135 to 150 or 150 and above, we had seen the Japanese study the same active ingredient that you had at 19% relative risk reduction slightly lower risk patient population with only a 6% change in triglycerides. We had a pretty good idea coming into the study that this was about more than just triglyceride reduction and for those who want to go on our Web site, we have a couple of dozen publications on mechanism of action that deal with effects on inflammation to endothelial cell function to plaque formation, plaque regression, oxidation, anti-platelet et cetera sort of multifactorial effect.

The safety profile of Vascepa is pretty well-established that the drug has been prescribed over five million times and in the REDUCE-IT study with 35,000 patient years of study. The overall event rate between the Vascepa arm of the study and the placebo arm of the study was similar. There were no events of serious adverse, no serious adverse events greater than 2% greater than placebo. Keep digging you have to show something in the New England Journal of Medicine had us keep digging and we did report a few events that they considered to be low but to sort of round out the picture but overall a safety profile that's placebo like.

Just to put into perspective, the accomplishment that we're showing here again statins, lower cardiovascular risk by about 25% to 35% before going generic that was an over $20 billion market in the U.S. alone over $30 billion. Globally many people have tried to show cardiovascular risk reduction beyond statins CETP inhibitors particularly niacin firebreaks all which have failed in studies saying CDL lowering drugs that we don't compete with them but you know, is that a PCSK9 that sixth and 15%, the Qantas study an interesting study on inflammation drug probably would never really be used for this purpose to its cost and safety profile but 15% Omega-3 mixtures whether that be Lovaza has a prescription therapy which completed two outcome studies last year failed them both or the dietary supplements have been shown not to work probably in part due to the LDL increasing effect of DHA which is included in those products, but the science goes beyond that.

The only success is sort of beyond the LDL lowering here has been with pure EPA both in the Japanese study and then very significantly in this robust study that I'm talking about reduced it with 25% risk reduction. So we think we're going to be able to help millions of patients with these results and the active ingredient is unique, it isn't ripe in nature but it's been declared a new chemical entity by FDA. It is a fragile molecule. Isolating it and keeping it stable is not a trivial exercise. We've put a lot of science into being able to do that. Its smaller size allows it get into the endothelial cell in a way that other Omega-3s and other agents haven't been shown to be able to do, which then improves endothelial cell function, endothelial cell signaling, which seems to have a downstream effect of lower inflammation and plaque formation, et cetera.

Conversely, something like DHA, which is a little bit longer, has a more difficult time getting into the endothelial cells and tends to be disruptive, doesn't have the reduction in inflation, doesn't have the -- in fact, ends up resulting in LDL going up, and I'll save time for Q&A here by not going into mechanism of action in more detail, but somebody who is interested in the multifactorial affect please look at our Web site, we have dozens of publications on these. This slide really lists the eight key steps in the formation of Atherosclerosis and EPA are their active ingredient. Eicosapentaenoic acid is the only molecule that's been shown to have a positive affect on all of these eight key factors.

Our primary focus today is the U.S. market. We have increased our sales presence modestly to start, this year. As I described earlier, we intend to increase it further, both in terms of the reach that we will have to docs, but also the frequency with which we're calling on physicians then to be complimented by DTC. The feedback we're hearing from physicians is very positive. Managed care coverage is already very good, and we look forward that to that expanding further upon our label approval expansion. We have been building our supply chain and staying out ahead of this, we came into this year with the guidance on revenues in which guidance was based upon assumed standard review of 10 months, rather than a priority review of revenues of $350 million, we came in with capacity to support about a billion dollars in revenue. So, from a supply perspective we're looking forward to expanding that and working with our suppliers to do so.

We've got now over 200 patents globally most with expiries in 2030, and internationally, we have a partner in Canada that has priority review there. We have some approvals in the Middle East that started, and other applications there, a trial going on with a partner in China where we're positioned to be first to market, and we're considering various pathways in Europe with an aim towards having a submission to EMA sometime around the end of this year, and just a sort of a near closing caption, so if we think about cholesterol management 25 years ago you're moving from resins and other therapies which weren't particularly convenient and weren't entirely proven without outcomes data to statin therapy. We think that the opportunity is similar here for risk management beyond LDL, and we're moving away from therapies that have been used for millions of patients but that haven't been proven successful, to now finally having a drug where there is a successful preventative result, and we've priced the drug affordably, like statins are with the hope that this can be a mass use to help millions of patients. Financially, we ended last quarter with about $211 million in cash. We do have a little bit of a royalty remaining, but no traditional debt, and we've got some loss carry forwards that are substantial, about $800 million, that I look forward to working through.

And with that I conclude my prepared comments, and I'll sit down and see what questions I might --

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, excellent. Thanks for that overview. John, that was great.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

So my first question is do you have a sense from FDA if you're going to have an advisory panel yet or not?

John Thero

Zero words so far.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm joking. You only said that for about five minutes.

John Thero

I spoke for a while. I thought maybe that was last of the music.

Unidentified Analyst

I was awake in the beginning. No, the real question is --

John Thero

I will by the way, just for the audience, comment that because we get this question almost daily. If we find out something definitive on that topic from the FDA we will let -- we will publicly state it, but until we have something definitive, you know.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The question is more around what is the likelihood that you do get the expanded indication? And like just looking at other analogues for other cardiovascular drugs or even drugs in other categories where they have outcomes studies, the kind of data that you have, is there precedent that makes you pretty confident that it's just a question of when and not if?

John Thero

So this trial was conducted under a special protocol assessment agreement with the FDA. They -- we along the way because we had a long trial reaffirm that SPA with them, and the results have now been presented in multiple scientific congresses, and published in two leading journals. We were taken over the coals with the reviewers at those various journals, I think we're in very good stead, but there's always the unknown, but we've got a high degree of confidence in the likely approval of this sNDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And you highlighted the prescription trends have accelerated very nicely, so it's being used off label. Physicians obviously are grabbing on to the data and a lot more comfortable with the benefits of Vascepa, but so even if you don't get the expanded label how much does that really matter? Obviously it helped, and then you could promote it more aggressively, but within the physician community it seems like it's out there.

John Thero

Physicians are beginning to learn about it, and as they are learning about it beginning to use it more. There's about 660,000 docs who prescribe statins, we're calling on a little over 50,000 of them. We look forward to being able to expand our promotion on call on more of them. The hypothetical of our not getting approved and what that would mean, I really can't go down that rabbit hole because I cant think of the reason why we wouldn't be approved, and not knowing what that reason is I'd have a hard time saying what the impact would be where -- we are planning for success, and we think that we're well positioned for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then you touched briefly on the patents that you have on the product, but maybe just spend another minute or so, just how comfortable you are? I forget if there are ANDA filers already on a product and you're in the middle of litigation. So just give us an update there, and is there actually any potential lifecycle extension beyond the REDUCE-IT data, which I'm sure you could try and file for patents around that I would imagine, but is there anything else in terms of the ingredient itself or things that you're working on to try and extend the lifecycle of the franchise even further?

John Thero

So regarding patents, the majority of our patents go to 2030, and some potentially beyond. Regarding the tail-end of your question about lifecycle management, we've got plenty of time to think about that. In terms of the here and now, there are ANDA filers, ironically sort of insulting if there wouldn't be ANDA filers around a good drug. There were four; Apotex sort of removed themselves from the process relatively early. Teva settled. They could come into the market with a generic in the second-half of 2029, so a little over 10 years from now. There are two remaining ANDA filers, Dr. Reddy's and Hikma. Claims, construction, the Markman hearings are done. We did very well in those, more recently procedurally. The court has allowed us to introduce the results of the REDUCE-IT study, which we think supports the uniqueness of Vascepa.

There is a court data scheduled for opening hearings on January 13th, if it goes to court then we likely would have a judgment coming out of that two to three months later. We've asserted 14 of our Orange Book list of patents, each have multiple claims and we intend to defend those vigorously.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. By the way, if there are any questions in the audience just raise your hand, we'll get a mic over to you. Or we have an app. You could always put it through the app. Okay, I will keep going. So, you also briefly touched on the manufacturing and the capacity, and you're working towards a billion. So, how much of a natural barrier is that, like how difficult is the manufacturing process see of you to get from where you are to the $1 billion, and then potentially to get to the next level in order to really satisfy the market?

John Thero

So learning -- and our manufacturing process is complex. So we've got a very fragile molecule and isolating it and keeping it stable, and we are very proud that we've got a proven four-year shelf life is important, right? So if somebody thinks about sort of normal fish oil, you open it and you then smell it, the odor you know, get a little bit of fishy taste, that's rotting basically, but it's oxidation and you tend to take a product from antioxidant or pro-oxidant which we don't think is necessarily helpful. Being able to isolate this unique molecule in a way that doesn't damage it and then being able to keep it stable over an extended period of time is tricky. You can think about a drug like Lovaza, which is easy to manufacture. They left in 16% of other stuff. Either they didn't know that that other stuff was not necessarily helpful or I think more likely it was just too difficult to remove.

Our view is this is a important drug and we shouldn't have 16% of other stuff in there. That volume in the body is important relative to our active ingredient. So, we want our drug to be all of this active ingredient. While many -- rather there is a limited number of companies in the world who can manufacture it, and some of those have failed as we have tried to work with them including some large industrial concerns. The companies that we have been working with are suppliers and now have been working with them multiple years have figured it out, and learning how to do it to begin with is tricky. Replicating it once you have figured it out seems to be relatively straightforward. So, we are using a model of having multiple suppliers competing with one another. We are pleased that they are each looking to find ways to continue to improve on the cost side of things although this is never going to be a cheap product to manufacture.

Our margins right now are around 76%, but also they are also trying to impress us with their ability to expand supply with the belief that if they are able to have more supply that we will commit to be purchasing greater percentages of them as we grow, and we are pleased to be working with such great suppliers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. On the commercial side, so you recently increased the sale force to 400 reps, and you are considering taking that up to 600 - 800. So how many -- so I think the target physician audience could be 50,000, right, or north of that, but how many of these incremental physicians are primary care? And how important is that segment for the overall use of the product going forward?

John Thero

So, what we are doing right now is continue to do analysis. We are seeing that with the doctors that we are calling on, which is today about 50,000 or little over 50,000, about 80% of those are primary care. About 12% of those are cardiologist. About 7% of those are endocrinologist, and then there is a rounding in there for other disciplines. Those who tend to the more data drive particularly the cardiologists and endocrinologists have shown the greatest percentage growth, but many of the GPs are showing growth as well. With our existing sales force, we are actually getting to see some of the no-see docs much more than what we were expecting. The overall balance is such that with our current staffing that many doctors have been to sort of our target of blocks me seven times to roughly the third quarter of this year.

So we are seeing growth for that is terrific, but we do think we need to have greater frequency of calls on our existing targets, and there are many additional targets out there that we are addressing. Some of those will be addressed through education -- medical education programs. Some of them addressed through digital means but we do think calling on additional docs. So we are seeing that there are trends. Urban docs tend to prescribe or change practice behaviors faster than suburban docs; group practice docs faster than single practitioners.

Younger docs tend to change faster than older docs, but there is exceptions to all these. We are trying to take all that data and figure out the best path is going forward, but the consistent feedback we are getting is that these results are robust and regularly hearing from docs that they want to use Vascepa on many of their patients. Some of them are doing it already. Others are looking for the label to be expanded before acting more aggressively.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And how much additional work needs to be done on the payer side? It sounds like it's been going through in most cases even if it's for off-label use, but do you need to get this expanded indication before I don't know, the gates really open up in terms of reimbursement? Or the way you described it, it sounds like really isn't that much pushback, and maybe just throw in there the price on a relative basis and how payers are thinking about that in the context of the whole pharmaco-economic analysis with this outcome study?

John Thero

So, we have been competing for six years against generic products, and our approval rate and coverage is pretty good, but there are opportunities for improvement. So, today greater than 50% of our prescriptions are off-label. The approval rate overall for our drug with managed care is just slightly below 80%, which is neck in neck with generics and of level that most drugs we are very pleased with.

In terms of coverage and Medicare Part D, we have got over 90% adult lives in the United States covered predominantly on tier 2 unrestricted and over 80% of commercial lives covered predominantly on tier 2 unrestricted, but within that, you have some holdouts and there are some managed care plans that just by their policies won't provide coverage until you have a label. So there is opportunity to improve there.

Many physicians are still very new to Vascepa, and where the drug is new to them, they will assume that coverage doesn't exist even if it does exist, and of course, if they have 10 patients and one doesn't get coverage, they remember the one that doesn't. So, I think -- I am on Vascepa. I have been taking it for six years now. Unfortunately off-label and my insurance company has never pushback on myself or my physician. I am happy to be taking it. Many payers are that way, but there are some that where coverage could improve, and we are looking forward to that happening.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just in terms of net pricing and I don't know there is a change at all given all the robustness of the data and the value prop that you could bring to the payers?

John Thero

There will likely be at least one if not two pharmaco-economic analyses presented this year. If those economic analysis are consistent with and some people argue whether they are always consistent or not, but if they are consistent with the methodologies that have used say for PCSK9s, where I price is about a fifth of where the PCSK9s were when those analysis were done and our number we didn't treat is considerable lower as we talk. Those analyses should turn out favorable.

That being said, our current pricing is similar to where statins were you to adjust for inflation. Like this is more like where Atorvastatin would be. A little bit lower than where Crestor or Rosuvastatin was, and we think by doing that, we are positioned for mass use as an affordable product, and this is much of a high volume opportunity than it is pricing opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Excellent. We will end on that note. Thank you so much for being here, John. We all appreciate it, and thanks everyone for coming. Enjoy the rest of the conference.

John Thero

Thanks everybody.