Oil - If Refinery Throughput Disappointed, Then Why Aren't Product Storage Lower?

So next time someone asks, just show them the 4-week moving average chart of US gasoline/distillate/jet fuel product imports.

As US refinery ramps up throughput and global products-on-water low, US will likely export more products and import less resulting in tight product storage.

Demand has held up fine despite flooding in the Midwest that dampened distillate demand and likely some gasoline demand.

The recent spike in product imports came from elevated gasoline imports, but with gasoline/naphtha-on-water low, future US gasoline/naphtha imports will be lower.

US product (gasoline + jet fuel + distillate) storages aren't lower than where they are today because of elevated product imports.

In part 2 of this week's WCTW, we will explain why product storage isn't lower. In the case of this article, we will be focusing on gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel.

In part 1 of this week's WCTW, we said that just lower refinery throughput YTD versus 2018 resulted in 36.96 million bbls of difference in crude storage change.

Given that 85-87% of the refinery throughput yield is towards gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel, why aren't products proportionally lower by that much? In this case:

36.96 million bbls x 86% = 31.79 million bbls

At the moment, gasoline + distillate + jet fuel is slightly higher than 2018. While we started the year at a higher base, the YTD storage drawdown has been similar in size:

But the one component everyone isn't paying attention to is how much gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel the US imported this year:

As you can see, imports have been elevated for the combined 3 products. Here's the numerical breakdown of the higher imports:

On a y-o-y basis, total imports for all 3 products are ~22.8 million bbls higher.

This means that all things equal, gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel storage would've been ~22.8 million bbls lower.

But that's not all. If we take a look at products-on-water, we see a decrease of 65 million barrels since the end of March. And if we broke it down further, most of the recent drop has come in the form of gasoline and naphtha. The decline was around 35 million barrels.

This makes a lot of sense because from what we are seeing, distillate and jet fuel availability on the water is now limited. The last surplus was gasoline/naphtha which has now been sucked away.

This is also why if you breakdown US product imports by category, you can see the dramatic import drop in jet fuel and distillate since the start of the year, and another reason why both of those storage categories have surprised to the downside:

Jet Fuel

Distillate

And with gasoline imports expected to move lower going forward, we should see this translate into lower gasoline storage despite refinery throughput starts to ramp-up.

Demand also explains the variance...

But understanding product storage goes into more than just imports and throughput. The other key variable is end-user demand. We know the flooding over the last 2-months has impacted Midwest distillate demand. You can see this in the implied demand figures:

But if we look at the three demand categories together, we don't see any persistent weakness in demand:

While we don't know how much of the flooding reduced distillate demand in the last 2-months, we know that despite the loss in demand, product storage remains low. And with products-on-water moving lower and future product imports heading lower, US product storage may remain tight even in the face of higher refinery throughput.

Imports... it's really that simple

So next time someone asks you why US product (namely gasoline, jet fuel, and distillate) storages aren't lower, just show them this chart:

