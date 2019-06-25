A Competing Offer For Sotheby's Is Not Unlikely

However there may be a competing offer in the making according to information obtained by the New York Post.

Last week auction house Sotheby's (BID) agreed to an offer to be acquired by BidFair USA an entity wholly owned by Patrick Drahi the chairman and largest shareholder of both Altice Europe NV (OTCPK:ALVVF;OTCPK:ALLVF;OTCPK:ALTCY) and Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). Under the proposal, shareholders would receive $57 per share which equals a more than 60 percent premium on its share price prior to the announcement (closing price on June 14th). Including debt the deal would reach a total volume of about $3.7 billion.

However, the stock trades slightly above that level following speculation that there may be one or several higher offers for the company. The New York Post reports that "a New York-based bidding bloc of deep-pocketed art aficionados" is forming in order to submit a higher bid citing sources close to the talks.

Patrick Drahi; source: Sotheby's

Valuation

I believe it would be best to determine what Sotheby's might be realistically worth to begin with. As the only publicly traded auction house of its kind Sotheby's has no listed peers. That makes it harder to find the appropriate valuation. I will however try to lay out some thoughts in the following focusing solely on the economic value of the company (I will come to more irrational factors later).

First let us take a look at Sotheby's financial results. For 2018 Sotheby's reported about $1,035 million in revenue most of which (nearly $892 million) from auction fees and agency commissions. Another $80 million of revenue was generated through inventory sales and almost $44 million by the finance segment Sotheby's Financial Services which primarily makes loans with art works serving as collateral. The company reported EBITDA of $201.85 million and net income of $108.63 million. Sotheby's was able to achieve those numbers at aggregate auction sales (based on the hammer prices) of about $5,25 billion (slightly below $4.4 billion excluding inventory sales). In addition to that it facilitated private sales of just above $1 billion.

Given the kind of customers it serves and the objects that it handles, one might easily be tempted to view Sotheby's as a luxury company thus justifying relatively higher earnings multiples. There is however a crucial difference between Sotheby's and companies such as LVMH SE (OTCPK:LVMHF;OTCPK:LVMUY), Hermès International (OTCPK:HESAF;OTCPK:HESAY) and the likes: an auction house is not a producer but merely an intermediary between buyer and seller regardless of whether it specializes in high prized items or others. The lower profit margins further underline this.

The brand name certainly has some value as demonstrated by the licensing fees collected from Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) for the use of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Those fees amounted to $10.9 million in 2018. The long term licensing agreement entered into in 2004 has a 50-year term with a 50-year renewal option. The strength of the brand is further underlined by RM Auctions - in which the company acquired a25 percent stake - decision to rebrand itself RM Sotheby's.

Yet all in all it is still the specific object that attracts the buyer not which auction house it is sold at. What will admittedly benefit Sotheby's is that due to its size and leading market position it might attract sellers of said objects more successfully than smaller competitors.

When it comes to the broader art market - in which I will allow myself to include jewels, watches and the likes for the sake of simplicity at this point - auction volumes are volatile and can be influenced by unpredictable events such as the death (or costly divorce for that matter) of important collectors or a large diamond or gemstone being mined which makes exceptional pieces available. Thus I think that any valuation attempt should take into account that there might be a certain portion of unpredictable spikes in volume in one or another direction.

One should also not forget that Sotheby's has net debt in excess of $1 billion. While still sustainable this is surely a less than optimal grade of indebtedness. Notably, the company has been placed on review for a potential downgrade of its credit rating by Moody's.

All in all I believe that a price of $57 per share is not a cheap valuation for Sotheby's but still within a reasonable range, albeit towards the upper end of it.

The Potential Buyers

After discussing the valuation for the company it is now time to have a closer look at who might be potential buyers. While the New York Post article states that the "identity of the prospective bidding partners couldn't immediately be learned" there is speculation that Kenneth Griffin, Steven Cohen and Henry Kravis are be among them.

These gentleman are surely people who know a thing or two about how to make money on an investment. They are however also - and in this case more importantly I believe - known as passionate collectors of art.

So in the case of a potential bid for Sotheby's irrational factors may play the dominant role. Here we have a group of individuals who each individually have demonstrated their passion for art and their willingness to spend significant amounts of money on their expensive hobby. A name like Sotheby's and the "glamour factor" associated to it surely secures a great deal of bragging rights. Since Christie's already is in the hands of Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF;OTCPK:PPRUY) founder Francois Pinault through closely held Groupe Artemis Sotheby's may be the only opportunity for those people to ever acquire such a company.

There might also be some portion of patriotism involved (although this is purely speculation on my part): Sotheby's -while of British origin- is headquartered in New York City. Wealthy American collectors living and/or working in New York might take a certain pride in keeping it in American hands rather than to see another important auction house go into French ownership (Mr. Drahi is an Israeli and Portuguese citizen as well who lives in Switzerland).

For the reasons presented above I think that it is possible that the group of "art aficionados" will be willing to pay more for Sotheby's than the business would be worth in purely economical terms - which assuming that the information regarding the members of the group are correct they certainly have the financial means to do.

Taikang

Chinese insurance and financial services company Taikang Life Insurance Co. Ltd. which through Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. is the largest Sotheby's shareholder is apparently considering an offer as well.

Notably, Chinese auction house China Guardian Auctions Co. Ltd. owns 24 percent of Taikang making it the largest shareholder. Both companies have been founded by Chen Dongsheng, Taikang's chairman and CEO. So while an acquisition of Sotheby's may not necessarily be economically viable for Taikang itself, it might be in the interest of an influential shareholder. And it would not be the first Chinese company to diversify into businesses far off its core competences in order to execute on a broader vision of an (informal) group.

As neither Taikang nor China Guardian Auctions are listed I do not have access to enough information to be able to make any valid assumptions about their financial firepower. I do however believe that unlike the American bidding bloc they would have to be more careful with regard to a reasonable price. On the other hand Taikang does already own a substantial stake of Sotheby's. This would make any acquisition less costly due to fewer shares being left to be bought. It also means that it might be in the company's interest to at least try to drive the price as high as possible if it cannot acquire Sotheby's itself in order to maximize its returns on the investment.

While I do believe that at this point a takeover by Taikang is the least likely option I would not absolutely rule it out categorically. I could imagine there at least to be an offer at slightly above the price offered by BidFair.

Will Drahi Increase His Offer?

If there will be a higher offer this would of course not necessarily mean that Patrick Drahi would be out of the race. He might in turn increase his offer.

The main question is why Mr. Drahi wants to buy Sotheby's and how much he would be willing to pay maximum. Not much is known about his private life which does not make it easier to determine the motivation behind the offer. However he apparently is a passionate art collector. It is rumored that his private art collection includes works of Picasso, Matisse and Chagall. So it is not unlikely that he wants to own Sotheby's as a trophy asset.

Given his career background however I could also imagine that Mr. Drahi sees an opportunity to help the auction house to growth its business through technological innovation. In that case I believe that the right price would be of higher importance. According to a Form 8K filed with the SEC BidFair would collect a termination fee in excess of $110million if Sotheby's was to accept a higher bid. The perspective of being paid that kind of money could make it attractive to let another bidder or group acquire Sotheby's especially if their offer would be significantly higher than the $57 per share on the table.

On the other hand BidFair will be required to pay a termination fee of $221.71 million if it will be unable to obtain the debt financing which clearly proves that there is determination to proceed with the acquisition. Notably, the proposed takeover price is below the stock's 52 week high of $59.88 per share. This could be a sign that there has deliberately been left some room for an increase.

Conclusion

All in all I believe that it is not unlikely that there will be one or several competing offers for Sotheby's. Depending on Patrick Drahi's motivation behind his offer this might result in a bidding war which could drive the price up. If I would have to guess in who's hands the auction house might end up, I would possibly say that the New York bidding bloc has the deepest pockets if they want to (after all its several billionaires against "only" one).

For investors however it does not really matter who is the winner of a bidding war. As - somewhat ironically - is often the case at art auctions the real winner would be the owner of the auctioned object (in that case existing Sotheby's shareholders). The potential of such bidding war adds potential upside to the stock. While it is naturally risky to speculate on higher offers, there is somewhat of a safety net at $57 per share. So any investor who is willing to take the risk might net a gain in the short term if there will indeed be a higher offer and even more if that offer will be countered.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.