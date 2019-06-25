Hooker Furniture Should Be A Buy - But When?

First quarter performance from Hooker Furniture (HOFT) unquestionably was disappointing. Revenue fell 5.2%, with declines in all three of the company's segments. Earnings were barely one-quarter of what they were the year before. Tariffs added pressure. Apparent industry-wide demand weakness amplified that pressure. And Hooker threw in a seemingly large self-inflicted wound for good measure.

Hooker stock already had dropped 40% heading into the Q1 release - and then slid another 24%, touching a four-year low in the process. The stock now looks cheap on a trailing twelve-month basis: 4.6x EV/EBITDA and a P/E of about 6.5x (excluding non-cash intangible amortization). But this is a cyclical stock with FY19 (ending January) operating margins under 8%, tariff pressures on the way, and ongoing concerns in a key unit. 'Too cheap' isn't enough.

That said, I thought HOFT was a buy at $29 before the post-earnings plunge (and owned into the $40s last year before luckily moving on) - and I still like it here. Valuation has come in, even on an asset basis. The diversified nature of the business should provide some protection. And at least some of the issues in Q1 results (and choppy performance before that) can be fixed.

It's tough to pound the table too hard right now, given that Hooker itself isn't projecting a rebound until the end of the summer. Cyclical value plays in general have been hammered for some time now, and it's an open question as to when that reverses. Hooker should be able to work through most of its current problems - when HOFT stock reflects that, however, is a more difficult question to answer.

An Ugly Q1

Hooker's disappointing Q1 didn't necessarily come out of the blue. The company had tipped weak order numbers in its Q4 release in April, noting that orders had declined over 13% in February and March combined. On the Q4 call, the company also cited a "significant customer return" in the company's Home Meridian unit, which would wind up further impacting Q1 results. Pressure from tariffs affected margins in the first quarter as well - but it's not as if investors were unaware of the U.S.-China trade war.

Still, the impact of those pressures in total seemed underappreciated by investors, myself included. (It's worth noting that the sole analyst covering the stock seemed to be in the ballpark, however, with Hooker's revenue actually significantly exceeding the model.) And the total impact was huge, most notably in terms of GAAP operating margins, which dropped from 6.56% in Q1 FY19 to 2.14% in this period. Meanwhile, the company's outlook for Q2 likely added to the selling pressure, with CEO Paul Toms in the Q1 release anticipating a weak summer along with "disruptions" from the second wave of tariffs.

Q1 almost seems like a "kitchen sink" quarter - with the notable distinction that Hooker didn't try to get as much as bad news into the quarter, as a new CEO might. Rather, seemingly everything went wrong. The question looking forward, particularly with HOFT at the lows, is how much can be fixed, and when.

Hooker's Many Problems

1. Home Meridian

Hooker acquired Home Meridian in early 2016, in a deal that investors initially liked. The $100 million price was right, and HMI added diversification through its 'mega-accounts' (which appear to include Costco (COST), Home Depot (HD) and others) along with growth opportunities in hospitality. HOFT gave back initial gains after an earnings stumble, but from those lows the stock would rise 150% in less than two years. HMI's continued growth and margin expansion was a key driver in those gains.

HMI did hit a rough patch in Q4 FY18 and Q1 FY19, with year-over-year revenue declines in both quarters. But tough comparisons (particularly in the aforementioned fourth quarter) and some one-time impacts (including a fire at one of the unit's vendors) explained some of the weakness, and the business performed well for the full year in fiscal 2019. Revenue rose 6%; gross margins were pressured (in part due to tariffs), but EBIT margins held up relative to the prior year.

Q1, however, was a disaster. The company booked a $2.1 million chargeback due to the return cited in Q4 - which presumably is a one-time issue that's been fixed. The problem is that even excluding that effect, the quarter looks hugely disappointing. The chargeback accounted for less than half of an operating loss expansion from $300K to nearly $5 million. Volumes fell 8.2%, per the 10-Q, and a 4.2% decline in revenue still would have been a ~1.2% drop without the quality issue.

Sales to both major chains and 'mega accounts' declined, per the Q - which per the Q1 call came from "rebalancing of inventories" at some of those customers. Margins were further pressured by higher freight and storage costs as HMI built products that weren't delivered. Those costs should ease - but tariffs and key customer demand remain issues going forward.

Home Meridian's added loss of ~$4.7 million drove about two-thirds of the consolidated decline in EPS. And a good chunk of that expanded loss came from the chargeback and from inventory costs, both of which should be one-time. But there's more going on here: HMI results would have been negative even without the one-time effects, and that against a soft comparison.

And so there are concerns about the business going forward, even assuming the issues in the quarter are mitigated. HMI's former head, George Rivington, left a little over a year ago after 18 years at the company - and execution has seemed a bit choppy since then. Tariff pressures are a huge concern: HMI's operating margins are under 5% (that includes allocated corporate costs) and a good chunk of its sales are in the clubs/mega business, where customers are exceedingly cost-sensitive. (That's true both of the actual customers and the end customers, given that HMI plays mostly on the lower end.) Does HMI get squeezed, with costs going up but pricing power limited, particularly with tariffs going to 25% from the 10% seen in the first quarter?

The company is looking to mitigate the tariff issue by moving Home Meridian production out of China as the year goes on. 90% of production from the Prime Resources upholstery division should "be in non-tariff countries by the fall", per the Q1 call. Other divisions are making smaller moves. Still, tariffs are going up from levels that significantly impacted Q1 earnings for the business. And there well may be higher production costs in those new markets going forward even beyond the spend required to make those changes. (Presumably, China originally was chosen as the lowest-cost option.)

Home Meridian accounted for ~36% of segment-level income in fiscal 2019. Concerns that the business may have to see a step down in profitability thus are material, particularly considering how narrow margins are. If the 'new normal' suggests operating margins are even 100 bps lower, that in turn reduces Hooker's consolidated earnings power by close to 10%. But it's also important in terms of the story here, as the lower-end exposure gave some protection against cyclical moves and also against a possible demographic/cultural shift away from higher-end furniture.

Some of the issues here can and likely will be fixed. But, particularly if tariffs are kept in place, there's a sense that expectations for HMI's profitability going forward have to come down - and that matters for HOFT stock both fundamentally and qualitatively.

2. Hooker Branded and All Other

The weakness in the HMI business wasn't just a matter of one-time effects - and the disappointment in Hooker's quarter as a whole doesn't come down just to Home Meridian. The Hooker Branded segment, which includes casegoods and upholstery, saw revenue decline 7.4% year-over-year, on the back of a 10.3% decrease in volume. Margins were pressured as well, with gross margins off 200 bps and operating income down 16%+.

In this business, at least, the pressures are external. Tariffs were a factor here as well, and management said that in casegoods, in particular, the ability to move production in response will be constrained. The company thus has taken price increases and is adding a surcharge reversible when tariffs are removed or reduced.

The problem is that Hooker thus is raising prices into what looks like an awfully weak demand environment. Hooker management admitted as such on the Q1 call. La-Z-Boy (LZB) executives said much the same on their fiscal Q4 call last week; even Costco CFO Richard Galanti recently called the category "a little soft".

There were hopes in the industry - as with much of retail - that the December stock market sell-off and difficult winter weather across the U.S. were driving short-term demand weakness. It's getting tougher to make that case six months into 2019. Hooker did see some pockets of growth in the quarter, with Hooker Upholstery sales up 3%, HMI hospitality business doubling revenue, and H Contract (which targets senior living) sales up 40%.

But overall, whether it's HMI, Hooker Branded, or the domestic upholstery and outdoor furniture businesses in the All Other segment (whose sales and profits also declined), demand just isn't there. CEO Toms argued for a rebound by Labor Day, and when asked on the call why he picked that date, pointed to green shoots around Memorial Day demand and the fact that the September holiday historically sees a sales increase. Whether that will be the case remains to be seen - and is a key question for HOFT stock.

3. Cyclical - and secular - questions

HOFT now is a cyclical value play. And that matters from both a near-term and a mid-/long-term standpoint.

The near-term risk is that the market as a whole doesn't like cyclicals or value plays, both of which are trading at historic discounts to the market as a whole. That raises the question of why investors need to own HOFT now, in a market that likely is going to give little credit to any improvements.

Indeed, even before the demand weakness of late, most of the 'middle class' residential plays had managed to grow earnings - yet that has done nothing for returns:

Data by YCharts

La-Z-Boy probably has been the most consistent performer on an operational business - and its stock has returned something like 4% a year even including dividends.

The big catalyst problem with HOFT is that it needs the economy to stay at least reasonably strong to offset tariff concerns and keep earnings relatively stable. If that happens, however, the broad market probably doesn't come down, and HOFT and its peers may continue to underperform. Unless HOFT is just too cheap (more on this later), there seemingly are more attractive ways to leverage a stronger-than-expected economy.

The longer-term concern is: what if the market is right? Investors clearly are discounting long-term growth for the entire industry - and there are reasons to do so. Millennials seemingly get blamed at least in part for the relative valuation of almost every value play - but, honestly, are they going to buy furniture when they're worried they can't buy houses? If they do, will they choose to (or will they be forced to) focus on lower-end, lower-margin products?

Meanwhile, Wayfair (W) is generating $7 billion a year in sales. Amazon.com (AMZN) looms. The very concept of selling household furniture in brick-and-mortar stores that should last for decades at a 40% markup may be outdated - a problem for a company like Hooker that supplies many of those retailers, particularly on the branded side. If that concept does fade, HOFT and its peers are presumably at the tail end of a cycle - and facing secular pressure as well. In that scenario, the downside risk here isn't that FY19's GAAP EPS of $3.38 isn't just a cyclical peak - but a peak for good.

Valuation

What makes HOFT difficult to understand, and to value, at the moment is that all of these risks are intertwined. The removal of tariffs - whether by President Trump or potentially a new Administration down the line - might be good news. But it's not all that material if demand keeps slipping, or if it takes a recession to get to that point. The existing tariffs are likely exacerbating demand weakness - but is the 'inventory rebalancing' at key customers a response to that lower demand, or perhaps a sign that those customers overbuilt inventory in previous quarters to get ahead of tariff-related price hikes? That would mean that FY19 earnings were potentially inflated, particularly in what looked like a very strong Q4. Is there a secular decline underlying all of these issues, or can Hooker can back to $3+ in earnings power in a normalized trade environment underpinned by a decent economy?

As far as HOFT stock goes, at the moment that's not necessarily a bad thing. In the wake of the Q1 report, in particular, HOFT could easily go into an investor's 'too hard' pile. Value investors are supposed to be targeting stocks and sectors that are out of favor (as painful as that strategy has been in recent years) - and HOFT and its peers no doubt qualify. There is some amount of noise in the Q1 results, in particular, that will be resolved in coming quarters and in coming years.

There's enough in that argument to see HOFT at $20 as likely undervalued. Tangible book value, for what it's worth, is a touch over $16. Even assuming tariffs permanently lower profitability (which seems unlikely), 'mid-cycle' earnings still should be in the range of $1.50-2 (a ~50% discount to last year's results, again backing out intangible amortization), suggesting a potential single-digit P/E multiple. The balance sheet is fine, with net debt minimal. Hooker maintained its commitment to a dividend that yields 3%, and the news should get better at some point in coming quarters if only from simply being not quite as bad as Q1 and likely Q2 results suggest.

But there are longer-term risks here - and a significant catalyst problem. Hooker itself seems to be bracing for a difficult second quarter. I'm personally skeptical of any tariff relief in the interim (which likely would provide a pop for HOFT and the sector, at least initially). Housing stocks generally have rallied this year, which normally is good news for the furniture sector, but even with those gains there's a lid on valuations in that space as well.

HOFT truly is a contrarian play at this point - which may entice some investors. But in the market of the past few years, contrarian plays seemingly have rarely worked out. The easy money has been where the easy money seemingly has already been made. That may change at some point, and when it does HOFT can rally. Until then, however, investors should stay patient - and watch closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.