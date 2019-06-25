AMD: Forced Out Of China

The China joint venture is kaput. The U.S. government has all but shut down the joint venture.

AMD Exits China - What Happened?

Silicon Valley has an unhealthy relationship with many nations that do not have the best interests of America in mind. Take AMD (AMD) for example: Years back, they signed a strange CPU deal where China and AMD would make an odd joint venture server CPU. While I personally think this is a terrible idea for America, I'm not in a position to change things. However, President Trump and Congress are. It appears they have seen the folly in giving potentially hostile nations access to advanced x86 CPU technology and have all but severed the relationship.

Paul Alcorn of Tomshardware reports:

"AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed to Tom's Hardware at Computex 2019 that the company isn't licensing further chip designs to its China-backed joint venture. That means that AMD's chip-producing joint venture in China will be confined to the Zen architecture that debuted in first-gen Ryzen and EPYC Naples processors, but will not move forward with designs based on AMD's new Zen 2 microarchitecture that powers the third-gen Ryzen and EPYC Rome processors."

By confining the Chinese ventures to the Epyc design (and not the upcoming Rome server CPU design) China will be hampered in its ambitions for a domestic server chip. Does It Matter for Investors?

Back when the 2016 deal was originally signed, AMD was in dire financial straits. The Bulldozer CPU line had almost destroyed the company; AMD had been selling off various parts of the company in a bid to cut costs. The GPU division was a mess. Fast forward a few years and currently, the CPU division is on fire with the Ryzen line of CPUs. The GPU division is releasing the Navi GPU - destined to steal market share from the gross margin rich, high end GPU market from Nvidia (NVDA). Future console wins via Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox are guaranteed money-in-the bank via millions of sales and who knows what GPU Nintendo goes with in the next round. Frankly, AMD no longer needs the foreign deal, and while the deal might still yield some income - it never truly panned out fully - nor will it now.

Per the SEC:

In February 2016, the Company (AMD) licensed certain of its intellectual property (Licensed IP) to the THATIC JV for a total of $293 million in license fees payable over several years contingent upon achievement of certain milestones. The Company also expects to receive a royalty based on the sales of the THATIC JV’s products to be developed on the basis of such Licensed IP. The Company classifies Licensed IP income and royalty income, associated with the February 2016 agreement, as licensing gain within other operating income. For the three months ended March 30, 2019, the Company recognized $60 million as licensing gain associated with the Licensed IP. In March 2017, the Company entered into a development and intellectual property agreement (Development and IP) with the THATIC JV, and also expects to receive a royalty based on the sales of the THATIC JV’s products to be developed on the basis of such agreement. The Company classifies Development and IP income and royalty income, associated with the March 2017 agreement, as revenue once earned. In addition, from time to time, the Company enters into certain agreements with the THATIC JV to provide other services primarily related to research and development. The Company’s receivable from the THATIC JV for the above agreements was $13 million and $18 million as of March 30, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively, included in Prepayment and receivables—related parties on its condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Per the above, AMD has received some licensing revenue and some revenue for R&D performed, but overall the amounts are not earth-shattering - this is not a massive set back for AMD. The market is over reacting to the news which presents an opportunity for us.

How We Are Playing AMD

Consider this a situational awareness article... but be prepared for the long game. With the CPU division executing perfectly and the GPU making progress, we can expect to see AMD start posting better numbers in future quarters. AMD is launching Ryzen 3000 and GPU Navi very soon (early July) followed by earnings in late July. These come with higher gross margins.

Given the recent drop in stock price, we are nibbling at long-term options in the $30-35 range for January, 2021. This gives us plenty of time for the AMD story to develop as well as time for things to pan out. If we are incorrect we wait for the stock to make a comeback. Yet do realize that this is a speculative venture. The stock market is a fickle place where the unexpected does happen. This strategy carries risk. If you do not know what you are doing please consult a reputable broker before making any decisions.

Also, since we are taking our time to acquire options and stock - if AMD continues to drop we have plenty of powder left over to discover the bottom. If AMD rises we will profit. Pretty simple, and given the catalysts it's an easy play if you are a patient person.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We also own AMD long calls.