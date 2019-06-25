The Yellow Submarine Fantasy (Part I): What If We Actually Tried To Solve Our Economic Problems?

A substantial recession is on the way in the short term; in the long run, we will face a debt and currency crisis of global proportions. Investors should own WHOSX, TLT, and IAU for now; when the bigger crisis comes, it will make sense to hold IAU, XLRE, XME, and XLE.

"Let the people on both sides keep their self-possession, and just as other clouds have cleared away in due time, so will this, and this great nation shall continue to prosper as before."

Abraham Lincoln (BrainyQuote.com, 2019)

"This great nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

Franklin D. Roosevelt (AZ Quotes.com, 2019)

"Gentlemen, if we don't cut spending we will be bankrupt. Yes, the medicine is harsh, but the patient requires it in order to live. Should we withhold the medicine? No. We are not wrong. We did not seek election and win in order to manage the decline of a great nation."

Margaret Thatcher (AZ Quotes.com, 2019)

Introduction

America is often perceived as being in secular decline, both economically and politically (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2017a, and references therein; Kevin Wilson, 2017b; Kevin Wilson, 2017c, and references therein; Kevin Wilson, 2018a, and references therein; Kevin Wilson, 2018b, and references therein; Kevin Wilson, 2019a, and references therein). Our internal leadership in matters economic has been more or less terrible for decades, with the result that our Middle Class is being hollowed out over time, and our overall economy is gradually drowning under a deluge of unproductive debt. Government is (in my opinion) far too big and incompetent, and far too caught up in micro-managing both the short-run economy and many details of our daily lives (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019b). The Administrative State is a modern invention similar in nature to Dr. Frankenstein’s creation, and it is achieving far too little (in my opinion) while trampling on our freedoms, including the placing of severe limitations on price discovery in the so-called “free markets.”

Our unfunded liabilities for welfare, healthcare, and social security are so tremendous that our promises to our citizens cannot possibly be kept; so they absolutely won’t be. No ridiculous money printing theory (i.e., Modern Monetary Theory, or “MMT”) is going to save us, because it is simply adding inflation and more debt to the problem, not solving it for good (cf. Paul Krugman, 2011; John Mauldin, 2019a; John Hussman, 2019a; Cullen Roche, 2019; Robert P. Murphy, 2019); Jeffrey Rogers Hummel, 2019). Something else will happen, and it seems quite realistic to surmise that the “something else” might involve fundamental changes to our nation.

We can look forward to an almost perpetual cascading economic and market crisis as the limits to our "kick the can" strategies on a whole range of problems are exceeded. For example, there will be shortfalls in funding for Medicare and Social Security beginning in 2026 and 2035, respectively (Associated Press, 2018; Alan Rappeport, 2019). Congress is acting like these projected insolvencies don't matter, but to investors there might be some risks to watch out for and they should make plans accordingly. If Medicare and Social Security funding are to be fixed, either: 1) taxes must be raised; 2) budget deficits must be monetized by the Fed; or 3) benefits must be cut. It is politically unacceptable to both parties to try approach number three. Approach number one won't happen unless Democrats make a clean sweep of the House, the Senate, and the White House in 2020.

Approach number two has already been done once, for a short time, and the coming recession will almost certainly trigger another instance of deficit monetization by the Fed as the "QE" program is reinstated. A "QE-4" episode next year as the recession deepens will hit investors with sharply rising yields on the 10-year Treasury, just as it did in all three previous "QE" episodes (Jill Mislinski, 2019). This would directly lead to sell-offs in long bonds (e.g., iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT); Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund (MUTF:WHOSX)). It would also likely lead to a big stock market rally, as it has three times before; thus, we should see the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) soar in the short run.

If we had any real political leadership, these funding problems would be solved (or at least brought under control) in a decade or two in relatively logical ways. This might involve some shared pain over time, but it would also involve long-term solutions for the ultimate benefit of all. In my opinion, our problems have almost entirely been cooked up by the well-meaning but wrong-headed ideas and programs of: 1) unaccountable government technocrats (e.g., the Fed, the Dept. of HUD, etc.); 2) wildly theoretical academic economists (who’ve given us the theories behind, for example, the ineffectual welfare system, massive deficit spending, and the Fed’s inflation targeting, etc.); and 3) both openly socialist and “closet” socialist politicians from both parties (with a dash of seasoning from an appallingly ignorant, complacent and greedy, but thankfully still minor, component of our citizenry). Almost half of us (i.e., 44%) don’t pay any federal income taxes nowadays (Quentin Fottrell, 2019), and yet at least 55% of us have received a government check at some point in our lives (Derek Thompson, 2012). This is a state of affairs that can only lead to deep political troubles of the type we now see and that were predicted by Alexis deTocqueville back in 1835 (Wikipedia, 2019a).

We have choices as to how we can proceed as we attempt to avoid economic self-destruction in the coming years, and some of these choices have enough promise that they could possibly restore our economic and political fabric to its former relative strength (Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Op. cit.). However, democracies have a strong tendency to drift aimlessly until a crisis focuses the public mind (Wikipedia, 2019b). There are two kinds of crisis that we will likely face in the coming quarters and years: 1) a short-term crisis that will be brought on by the end of the current credit cycle and the collapse of our corporate debt bubble as we head into a global recession by late this year (Kevin Wilson, 2018c; Kevin Wilson, 2019c); and 2) a long-term debt crisis leading to global default, brought on at some future date by the ever-burgeoning unproductive global debt overhang (Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Op. cit.; John Mauldin, 2019b).

In Part I of this two-part series, we will discuss changing the US Constitution and reforming the welfare state as the first two major (fantasy) solutions to our real problems. I call them fantasy solutions not because they couldn’t work, but because our corrupt, decrepit, intellectually bankrupt, polarized, and practically useless modern political class is incapable of fixing anything important under current conditions (cf. John McCormick, 2019). But I look forward (in a way) to the day when the inevitable severe economic crisis of the not-so-distant future finally hits us as a result of this dysfunctional political system’s cumulative economic blunders. In crisis there is opportunity, or so I hear. Since this future crisis won’t be avoided, the resultant suffering associated with it will cause the public to seek radical solutions. I am hopeful that when that time comes, the best solutions will then be deemed to include: 1) radical reform of both our now-distorted representative democracy; and 2) radical reform of our modern no-competition version of “capitalism.” I would prefer these reforms in order to avoid a descent into a “socialist” revolution. Part II of this series will discuss two additional fantasy solutions: 1) reforming the Federal Reserve and banking system; and 2) solving some of "capitalism’s" current problems.

Chart 1: Debt vs. GDP for Major Economies

The Yellow Submarine Fantasy

Our leaders have already shown that although they can sort-of steer us through a short-term crisis like the troubles in 2008-2009, they really do not function well at all in the resolution of the fundamental causes of such crises. This has left us more or less condemned to repeat our history of economic failure at periodic intervals (Kevin Wilson, 2019d). I wish we had more effective and serious people in the upper ranks of government service, but apparently we do not. I wish that legislators’ votes could not be bought, but currently the entire government is apparently for sale to the highest bidder, and the starting price for the auction is shockingly low, given the money at stake. So what can we do in light of this? Obviously, we should elect better people, and the elected officials should pick better government economic advisers. But assuming we did those things, what should we ask them all to do? Let’s take a look at a fantasy world where some of the right things actually happen once in a while. We’ll take as our starting point the metaphor of the “Yellow Submarine Fantasy.”

In 1968, the animated musical fantasy film, “Yellow Submarine,” inspired by and developed with the music of the Beatles, was released by United Artists and King Features Syndicate (Wikipedia, 2019c); it was a big hit with young audiences. An album (movie soundtrack) with the same title was released by producer George Martin in early 1969 (Wikipedia, 2019d);and this too did very well. The story line for the fantasy involves a kingdom called Pepperland at the bottom of the sea, where everything is lovely until the Blue Meanies attack, draining all color and beauty from the land and freezing the people like statues. The heroes are the Beatles (Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Band), who are exiled to Liverpool, but then are persuaded to navigate their way back to Pepperland in the Yellow Submarine, singing all the way. Upon their return to Pepperland, the Beatles lead a rebellion and the Blue Meanies are expelled; all beauty and color return to the land, and the people are freed.

As a mental exercise, I wonder what would happen if we could (like the Beatles) magically drive off the “Blue Meanies” (i.e., the “bad ideas of technocrats, economists, and politicians”) driving our weakening economic and political situations, and thus restore the American economy to its former relatively high levels of strength and fairness. What would we choose to eliminate from our current policies, what new policies would we undertake, how would we change the overall system, and what might the results of these changes be? I have already made some efforts to answer some of these questions (e.g., Kevin Wilson, 2017a; 2017b; 2017c; 2019a; 2019b; Op. cit.; Kevin Wilson, 2019e).

In the following, I will make an attempt to handle the big picture going forward in a more comprehensive way, bringing together the variety of answers I’ve already explored, and throwing in a few additional suggestions. This review is not intended as anything more than food for thought, for use in the event that a future crisis eventually focuses people’s minds and galvanizes them into meaningful action. Those investors who are concerned with the future of the American economy may find some of these ideas worth considering. In keeping with the story of the Yellow Submarine, my suggestions will be fantasies (i.e., not practicable in the short run, although always possible to some degree in the long run); but the whole point is to ask what would happen if we made fundamental changes based on some of the key principles of both modified (partially regulated) capitalism and representative democracy. The value of this discussion (if any) would come from the thought process involved, not necessarily from any of the specific proposed answers. Not that some of them couldn't prove very effective, but they are likely to be greatly modified even if their basic concepts are used at some point. What I envision then is a post-future-crisis world in which all concerned are so motivated to fix what’s wrong that a number of good things actually happen, just as they did in the depths of the Great Depression.

First, We Should Consider Changing the Constitution

If we just do nothing about the swamp (as we already have for many years), what could go wrong? Well, we are having increasing problems getting budgets passed, and there is another big fight coming again this fall (Tara Golshan, 2019). We could see yet another major impasse as failure to set new budget caps by October 1st would trigger an immediate $120 billion cut in government spending, and failure to increase the debt ceiling might trigger another downgrade in US debt by the rating agencies. When that problem last happened (in 2011), the S&P 500 (SPY) fell almost 20%, although bond yields dropped sharply as well, setting up short-term gains for long bonds (e.g., TLT and WHOSX). A short-term fix will merely "kick the can down the road" as usual, but I'm not so sure we can rely on this in an election campaign as bitter as this one is likely to be. A long-term fix would require some very big changes indeed.

First and foremost, I would call for an Article Five Constitutional Convention (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2017a), and in my fantasy scenario, at least 35 states would agree to one that would at a minimum: 1) promulgate a 28th amendment to the Constitution requiring a federally balanced budget starting in four years, with commitment immediately to a rigorously defined set of budget guidelines and rules; 2) promulgate another constitutional amendment (the 29th) that would require Congress to set up (and annually budget for) a “Federal Debt Sinking Fund” to reduce the national debt; 3) promulgate a third constitutional amendment (the 30th) that would federally fund, on a sliding scale (i.e., $2 million for the House, $10 million for the Senate, and $500 million for the presidency), the campaigns of all political candidates for national office who have polled at least 5% of the vote during the first quarter of the election year; this amendment would also include a provision that would prohibit campaign donations from any source (or related organizations) exceeding $5,000 per election cycle, and limit the total allowed per campaign to $200,000 for the House, $1,000,000 for the Senate, and $50,000,000 for the presidency; and 4) promulgate a fourth constitutional amendment (the 31st) that would eliminate the gerrymandered (anti-competitive) House districts of the present day and replace them (effective at the next midterm election) with an arbitrary grid system that would take as its baseline the NE corner of each state, with all congressional districts required to take shapes corresponding as closely as possible to rectangles or polygons. The last three of these amendments would be critical to any efforts to drain the swamp in Washington DC.

The Balanced Budget (28th) Amendment would have to have safeguards built in to prevent bipartisan (or partisan) gaming of the system by legislators, who really have shown no restraint on spending whatsoever in recent decades (Chart 2). The “Federal Debt Sinking Fund” (29th Amendment) would operate like the ones used by William Pitt the Younger in England and Alexander Hamilton in America two centuries ago (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2017b). The entire national debt should be targeted to decline to near zero in about 200 years or so. Even if we assume that the federal budget permanently freezes at the level it’s reached four years from now, and we also assume a starting burden (cumulative national debt plus unfunded liabilities) four years from now of about $157 trillion (Myra Adams, 2019), it would take a sinking fund contribution of about $785 billion per year to retire the whole thing in 200 years, assuming no interest on the fund.

Chart 2: Soaring Real Federal Spending Since 1962

Even in my fantasy Yellow Submarine world, that’s just not going to happen. So for purposes of discussion, let’s assume we completely reform the welfare state (discussed below) and cut the total target burden in half (i.e., we reduce it to only $78.5 trillion). We would still have to set aside some $392 billion per year into the sinking fund in order to theoretically retire it in 200 years, but I think that this amount is something that could actually be done. Naturally the sinking fund contribution would have to be cut out of other parts of the annual budget. Perhaps we could (in our fantasy world) cut corporate welfare (tax giveaways) by that amount (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2017b; 2017c; Op. cit.). But don’t worry, that would still leave corporations with about $900 billion per year in tax preference items (cf. Annette Nellen, 2016). Or we could close down offshore tax havens and shut down tax frauds through enforcement actions, which might save as much as $150 billion and $450 billion, respectively, that is lost to these two issues annually (Wikipedia, 2019e). Alternatively, we could impose a 9% annual budget reduction (or $370 billion) on the entire federal government and its aggregate programs, to be divvied up as Congress and the Executive see fit. This would be tough to do, but what isn’t at this stage?

Federal campaign funding for all congressional candidates polling with at least 5% of the vote (under the proposed 30th Amendment) would total some $2.61 billion per election for the House, assuming three candidates qualify per seat. Funding for contested Senate seats would total about $1.02 billion per election (note that only a third of the Senate faces an election every two years). The presidential races would cost about $1.50 billion each cycle, assuming three candidates that qualify. Total federal budget costs in a six-year election cycle would reach something like $12.39 billion; compare this to the average expenditure on sales and marketing of $12.58 billion per firm, for the top five big pharma firms in 2015 (German Lopez, 2015). Not really that expensive, is it? And imagine what would happen if Congress no longer sold itself to the highest bidders. It would transform us back to competency and no doubt cause massive reductions in the federal budget over time, as representation switched back to the people.

Taken together, these five proposed constitutional measures (which in my fantasy world would be approved by Congress and then ratified by at least 35 states) would eventually put a stop to runaway federal spending and ever-increasing unfunded mandates and liabilities; these changes would also get Congress moving again on solving the country’s other problems. Congress would of course be forced over the years to make a number of difficult choices in this scenario, but that is really what they’re supposed to be doing in the first place. The passage of these five amendments would cause the US dollar index (i.e., DXY) to soar by as much as 60% (i.e., up to the 1984 level; Earn Forex blog, 2015), or even more. Investors in the US dollar (e.g., Invesco DB USD Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)) would fare well in this event, as would the US consumer. It is also likely that the falling supply of US Treasuries in the long run would drive long-term bond (e.g., WHOSX; TLT) yields higher (and prices lower) as the economy gradually strengthens. Tax revenues would increase over time as well, helping with the budget overhang. This array of results would in turn restore the viability of public and private pension funds and boost the retirement income of the over-65 population. Such a change would be very good for the economy, just as its absence has been and will continue to be a drain on the economy (John Mauldin, 2017a; John Mauldin, 2017b).

Second, We Should Reform the Welfare State

Lack of reform for the welfare state really means business as usual. Most market players think that there is no downside to this scenario. However, there are increasing risks to investors, in my opinion. As our unfunded liabilities soar and our budget deficits flood the market with Treasury bond supply, we become increasingly dependent upon the kindness of strangers and even adversaries. Someone must buy all this new debt, or the Fed must monetize it. I have already said that I think "QE-4" is on the way next year as the expected recession really takes hold. But when would that episode of Fed intervention in the markets come to an end? In one scenario, it wouldn't, at least not for years. That is, we know that the Fed utilized direct interventions from 2009 to 2014, and didn't raise rates until 2015, about six years after the Great Financial Crisis ended. If the Fed overdoes it again, which they have an inclination to do, then we can count on the 10-year Treasury yield continuing to fall until it reaches near-zero, as it long ago did in Japan and the Eurozone. This will greatly concern the markets at some point. The consequences might include soaring capital gains for long bonds (e.g., WHOSX and TLT), along with yet another asset bubble (SPY, etc.) if recent history is any guide, but this time it might be marked by even less rational behavior than we saw in 2009-2019. Note, however, that retirees will continue to be punished as they already have been for a decade, and that can't be good for the economy. Expect economic growth to continue its secular decline (Van R. Hoisington & Lacy Hunt, 2019) and expect great market volatility over time. Avoiding this bubble-collapse cycle would require fundamental changes.

Thus, the second major item on my fantasy list would be to ask Congress (and in my fantasy scenario there would be bipartisan agreement) to massively reform the welfare system, the Medicare and Medicaid systems, the Affordable Care Act (“ACA”), and Social Security. These are the main culprits that are busting the federal budget as their respective costs explode upwards in the coming years (Charts 3 and 4). Instead of the traditional and ineffective welfare system we now have, we could put in place (for example) a guaranteed wage system that would employ able-bodied workers (now on welfare) in a “federal works administration” similar to some of the New Deal programs used to fight the Great Depression. In order for this to operate effectively, we would have to change the law and require the Federal Reserve to replace the “NAIRU” or inflation-targeting concept favored by the Neoliberal consensus (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Op. cit.), with something called “NAIBER” (Non-Accelerating Inflation Buffer Employment Ratio), which targets labor instead. This system, which would not directly affect Medicaid benefits, would range in cost from about $200 billion in good years, to about $499 billion during recession years. But the welfare system (minus Medicaid) as it currently stands costs about $356 billion in a good year, so this would likely be a big improvement.

Chart 3: Exponential Growth of Federal Transfer Payments to Individuals

Source

Chart 4: Entitlement Spending Will Destroy the Federal Budget

Medicaid and Medicare would be reformed by Congress to conform to a sustainable path for each, since both are headed for insolvency in the not too distant future. Medicaid has grown from covering 2% of the population in 1965 to over 22% now. Medicare covers another 15% of the population. Projected federal costs for these two programs will reach $688 billion and $1.2 trillion, respectively, by 2027 (Kevin Wilson, 2017c), with projected additional state costs for Medicaid adding another $269 billion to overall Medicaid spending by 2027. So making this all sustainable seems like a pretty tall order. The “ACA” also needs serious reform, with projected costs for health insurance subsidies (exclusive of the subsidized Medicaid/”CHIP” and Medicare parts of the “ACA”) amounting to some $585 billion by 2029 (Congressional Budget Office, 2019); thus, we will have to make some tough decisions there as well. It has often been argued that reforming this complex federal healthcare liability mess necessarily means cutting back on both lifetime benefits and the number of patients covered under the various programs, compared to the huge and unlimited amounts spent now on an ever-increasing patient base (e.g., Sean Williams, 2016). It has also been argued that large tax increases might also be necessary to support these three healthcare programs. However, there may be other ways to reform these programs without dramatically cutting benefits, and in my fantasy world these will all be tried out first.

For example, in our fantasy world, we could use the same approach nationally for Medicaid that Indiana did in a pilot Medicaid program (i.e., the “Healthy Indiana Plan”) that ran from 2007 to 2012 (Ken Fisher, 2018; Avik Roy, 2011). Under this plan the poor were allowed to manage their own healthcare benefits and preventive care. Each participant received a lump sum starting deposit into a health savings account, each was charged up to $92/month for insurance, and each was also provided with health insurance subsidies under a means-tested system, eliminating the so-called “welfare cliff.” In order for participants to receive insurance funding for the following year, preventive care of some type had to be obtained under the plan. The plan was extremely popular, with emergency room visits dropping, some 90% of enrollees making their monthly contributions, and about 70% meeting the preventive care requirement. Naturally the feds ignored this success and the program lost its “Obamacare” waiver.

Medicare could also be reformed in ways that would limit costs without necessarily cutting benefits. For example, cutting hospital readmissions and avoiding unnecessary complications could save $10 billion per year, and reduction of the payments for graduate medical education could save another $15 billion or more (CRFB.org, 2017). Reducing Medicare’s coverage of bad debts would cut about $15 billion or more from annual costs, and the adoption of competitive bidding for Medicare Advantage would potentially save another $25 billion or more. Some $50 billion or more could be saved by phasing out rebates paid by Medicare to pharmacy benefit managers, although there is disagreement on whether this would work as planned (Alison Kodjak, 2019). Restrictions to supplemental coverage could cut another $50 billion or more from the Medicare budget, and limitations on medical malpractice claims could cut as much as an additional $70 billion in costs. A range of other program changes could cut an additional $80 billion from annual costs. The potential total cost cuts under these reforms could amount to a minimum of $315 billion per year – that’s not chicken feed.

The “ACA” (“Obamacare”), which was itself a reform passed by Congress in 2010, is already in the process of being massively reformed by the Trump Administration (John C. Goodman, 2018; Alex M. Azar II, et al., 2018). The goal is to limit or remove a range of unwise government policies, in the hopes of supporting a far more efficient and sustainable private insurance system that would be operated within a “liberated” medical marketplace. Short-term private insurance has already been reinstated; in addition, access to and provisions for Health Savings Accounts would be expanded, and healthcare competition would presumably be enhanced under these reforms. In our fantasy world, “Obamacare” would keep its protections (such as portability and coverage for pre-existing conditions) for workers while actually lowering costs; not only that, but the patient’s choice of which personal physicians they work with would be honored, as was originally promised.

Social Security reform is absolutely required due to its impending insolvency within a few years (Alan Rappeport, 2019). Democratic Representative John Larson has reintroduced his Social Security 2100 Act in Congress as an attempt at reform (Mary Beth Franklin, 2019). This would raise payroll taxes by 0.10% per year for 24 years (ending at a 14.8% rate) for those earning less than $133,000, and also add new “FICA” taxation to all earned income rising above $400,000. It would also raise the income threshold for taxing 85% of benefits to $100,000 for married couples and $50,000 for singles. Because of the generally regressive nature of the payroll taxes, Republicans don’t like this plan. There are many other proposals from members of both parties that have been assessed for their impacts (Social Security Administration, 2019), but most of them just tinker with parts of the formula, while a few actually significantly cut benefits and/or substantially raise taxes.

In the fantasy world of the Yellow Submarine, Social Security would become means tested at a threshold of, say, an average annual income over five years of $300,000. This would reduce benefits for the high income group but not eliminate them, as we would still need the payroll tax revenue from the well-off to keep the system solvent. The Yellow Submarine plan would also require the full retirement age to be extended over 10 years, from 67 to 72, with everyone 50 or over grandfathered in under the old system. In addition, early retirement would be even more severely penalized (than it is now), with substantially lower benefits. Double-dipping would be outlawed for government employees in the interests of fairness, since private sector employees are not allowed to double-dip. This practice should also be ended because it is clearly not in the public interest for government to make retired federal or state employees wealthy at taxpayer expense (cf. Carolyn Schuk, 2018). Federal payroll taxes would not increase under the fantasy Social Security system, and it should even be possible to bump the threshold for the taxation of benefits up to $100,000 for a married couple and $50,000 for singles.

Qualification requirements for Social Security Disability (“SSDI”) would be modified to exclude easily abused and/or poorly defined maladies that have been exploited by opportunistic claimants and their legal advisers for many years (cf. Chart 5). Indeed, something called “common sense” would be employed regarding “SSDI” claims in my fantasy world, so we would not accept that an enormous 53% of claimants are actually substantially disabled by mental health or back pain issues, and we would raise our standards of proof for these claims (cf. Avik Roy, 2013). Claims made while claimants are newly unemployed should also be rejected out of hand (cf. correlation shown in Chart 6). Unemployment should be handled instead by the “federal works administration” jobs (proposed above) that will replace most of the current welfare system in my fantasy world. Future appeals on disability rulings and the resubmittal of claims would also be limited in number to minimize the “shopping” aspect of the current system. This combination of reforms would ensure that retirement and disability benefits continue to be paid for many decades without making the budget situation any worse.

Chart 5: Many Are Gaming the “SSDI” System

Chart 6: Correlation of “SSDI” Claims and Unemployment

What Will Happen in the Real World If We Fail to Make Changes?

The short-run risk of a prolonged and deep recession mentioned in the Introduction will boost long-term Treasuries (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund; iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF) as 10-year yields fall all the way down to around 1.00% or less (Lacy Hunt, quoted by John Mauldin, 2019; David Rosenberg, 2019). The recession and its related drop in corporate earnings will likely cut equity prices (e.g., SPDR S&P 500 ETF) by 50-60% or more, for at least three reasons: 1) in part because of unresolved problems left over from the Great Financial Crisis; 2) in part because of declining trade, consumption and profits; and 3) in part because of extreme asset valuations being undercut by the end of the credit cycle (Kevin Wilson, 2017d; Kevin Wilson, 2018c; John Hussman, 2019b). Gold (e.g., the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU)) will do well because the Fed and other central banks will drop rates and restart “QE.”

The long-run debt and currency crisis mentioned in the Introduction will likely be delayed until exorbitant debt has diminished GDP growth in many countries to near zero, just as it has in Japan over the last three decades (Chart 1). At some point then, perhaps in just a few more years, fierce competition for trade under very bad economic conditions will likely bring on a global economic crisis similar in some ways to that of the Great Depression (Kevin Wilson, 2016b; Kevin Wilson, 2017e; Kevin Wilson, 2017f; John Mauldin, 2018). One possible negative outcome in the long run might be the widespread occurrence of sovereign and private sector debt defaults, as national debt in many large countries is monetized to cover massive unfunded liabilities and burgeoning deficits. The widespread use of “NIRP” by central banks will allow private sector debt to continue exploding upwards (and keep bond yields suppressed) until it too can no longer be supported. Helicopter money drops will likely become standard at some point, with the probable result that “NIRP” is eventually replaced by global hyper-inflation as debt monetization reaches its limits (Kevin Wilson, 2016c; Kevin Wilson, 2016d; Kevin Wilson, 2016e).

The end result of all this might be an episode of coordinated (or even worse, uncoordinated) global currency devaluations which could come close to producing conditions resembling the Great Depression (Kevin Wilson, 2016f). Stocks (e.g., SPDR S&P 500 ETF) would decline by up to 90%, and long-term Treasuries (e.g., Wasatch-Hoisington US Treasury Fund; iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF), which would at first do well in the deflationary phase of the crisis, would eventually sell-off badly due to the later hyper-inflationary devaluation event. The best things to own would be real assets like the iShares Gold Trust ETF, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

Conclusions

If we are to avoid the huge suffering and disruptions outlined above, we may need to call on the Yellow Submarine, or some other fantasy, to save us. This is because we have collectively lost all sense of proportion, and we have denied that there are any consequences, in our self-destructive embrace of the welfare state and our tolerance for a dysfunctional political system. In the absence of crisis, nothing substantial will be done to turn the ship of state away from the giant iceberg that lies in our path. But when the inevitable crises finally arrive, we can use the moment to finally address our problems. Alternatively, we can embrace yet another failed theory of economics and government, the Chimera of “socialism.”

