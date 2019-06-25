FedEx Will Fail To Deliver

Source: CNBC

Federal Express (FDX) reports quarterly earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to deliver revenue of $17.88 billion and EPS of $4.93. The revenue estimate implies 5% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Pricing Power

The U.S. economy has expanded for over a decade. Was the expansion organic or was it stimulus-induced? I do not believe the economy can grow in perpetuity. If the GOP tax cuts marked the end of government stimulus for a while, then the economy has likely peaked. Rail traffic is in decline, which portends businesses are shipping fewer goods and services cross country. If FedEx does not exhibit strong growth this quarter or if management gives weak guidance, then it could be another data point suggesting the economy is slowing. A decline in mailings of business material or sensitive documents could portend a fall-off in business activity.

In its most recent quarter, FedEx generated total revenue of $17.0 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Revenue from FedEx Express fell 1%; revenue from FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight both grew in the high single-digit range. FedEx Express was negatively affected by lower international priority and international domestic package revenue. FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight revenue were driven by higher volume and higher yields.

FedEx Express represents over 50% of total revenue. The segment could be a proxy for business activity since businesses oftentimes rely on FedEx for their most-sensitive documents. If the segment falters this quarter, then it could portend the next recession is near. Market chatter also suggests the company could be slashing prices to fill up its planes:

FedEx Corp. is offering big discounts to woo online merchants to its air network as it seeks to refashion a delivery system ill-equipped for the rise of e-commerce. The shipping giant FDX, -2.69%, which is ending an air-shipping contract with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +0.14% later this month, is cutting prices for some customers of its Express network, according to people familiar with the matter. That includes offering guaranteed two-day air service for the same price as shipping items through its Ground division, the people said. The deals are being given to try to win over shippers from FedEx rival United Parcel Service Inc. and to get them to switch from what has historically been a lower-price shipping option in FedEx Ground, these people said.

This could imply that pricing for FedEx Express could tumble. Whether the company can offset the price cuts with more volume remains to be seen. We also do not know if UPS (UPS) will respond with price cuts of its own. This could lead to a spiraling down of prices in what could be a slumping business environment.

Can FedEx Maintain Margins?

The company's total costs did not rise in concert with its 3% revenue gain. Salaries and benefits actually fell 1% Y/Y and represented about 38% of total operating costs. I expect management to try to contain costs going forward and this could be a large expense bucket the company can control. Expenses for purchased transportation rose 8% Y/Y due to higher volumes across all transportation segments, increased rates, and increased fuel costs. Tight labor markets could be driving rates higher. The fall out was that EBITDA grew 7% on a 50 basis point increase in EBITDA margin.

If the company offers discounts to online merchants, then FedEx could potentially drive more volume at lower rates, while the costs of purchased services are rising. I expect margins to be in line this quarter. However, margins for the second half of 2019 could shrink. This is important as it could potentially impact FedEx's valuation. With an enterprise value of $57 billion, FDX trades at just over 8x EBITDA. The stock appears to be fairly valued, assuming it can maintain EBITDA at current levels. That could be difficult to do if its pricing power declines.

Conclusion

The economy appears to have peaked, which does not bode well for FDX. The stock is down over 25% Y/Y. Weak guidance could cause FDX to fall further. Sell FDX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.