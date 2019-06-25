Inflation is cycling lower creating an environment of growth slowing and inflation slowing, the best situation for a long position in XLU.

Growth has been decelerating since early 2018 yet consensus is just coming around to that view as the Fed gears up to lower interest rates.

Utilities perform best in an environment of growth slowing and inflation slowing.

Despite The Lofty Valuation, Utilities Have Been A Top Performer - Here's Why

The utility sector (XLU) has been one of the best performing areas of the equity market over the past year. Despite the most common criticism of the market leader, a lofty valuation defined by the forward P/E ratio, XLU continues to outperform other cyclical sectors and will likely continue to do so.

The best environment for XLU is an economic regime of decelerating growth expectations and falling inflation expectations and that is exactly the environment we have been in over the past year.

Many analysts who missed the rally in utility stocks will try and explain away the performance with overused cliches such as "a hunt for yield" or "there is no alternative" but a simple historical analysis shows that it is perfectly logical for XLU to be an outperforming sector.

Over the past year, XLU has gained over 24% in total return terms compared to a return of just 8% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

XLU Vs. SPY Total Return:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Along the way, nearly every month, popular analysts and TV pundits would scream about how expensive utilities were (and still are) relative to the broader market yet the sector continued to outperform. Why?

Valuation is never a short-term catalyst.

Dating back to the 1990s, with over 20 years of data, we can test the relative performance of each equity sector and various asset classes in different economic environments.

One of the themes that we have been covering at length at EPB Macro Research is the ongoing deceleration in inflation expectations that started in May of 2018.

Inflation expectations, defined by the 5-year breakeven inflation rate, have fallen over 50bps in the past year.

5-Year Breakeven Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Dating back to the 1990s, we can test the monthly relative performance (performance over the S&P 500) of every sector when inflation expectations are falling and when inflation expectations are rising.

The results are very clear and logical.

When inflation expectations are declining, as they have been since May 2018, XLU is the best equity sector on a relative basis with an average monthly excess return of 0.38% over the S&P 500.

Average Excess Return Over S&P 500 When Inflation Expectations Are Falling:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The beautiful part of this analysis is that it is not subjective. Inflation expectations are empirically coming down which is why XLU has performed well. We can debate the future trend in inflation expectations which is one critical part of the future outperformance of various sectors.

While I will not cover the leading indicators of inflation in this note, the cyclical drivers of inflation continue to point lower which makes an acceleration in inflation expectations, baring an oil shock, an unlikely event.

We can run this same analysis for growth expectations too and understand the relative performance of various sectors through the lens of accelerating growth expectations and decelerating growth expectations.

Using the ISM PMI as a growth proxy, a highly trusted data point, we can again empirically see that growth expectations are decelerating.

ISM PMI:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In a chart that will be provided to members, we can see that when we are in an economic environment of inflation expectations declining and growth expectations declining, the monthly excess performance of XLU jumps from 0.38% to a massive 0.93%.

The data clearly shows that the best environment for XLU is a period of growth slowing and inflation slowing which we have been empirically located. This is not debatable like the future direction is. This is why XLU has performed so strongly.

Using leading indicators of growth and leading indicators of inflation, coupled with the data to support which sectors perform best in each environment, we can reliably beat the crowd to these winning sectors (and stay away from the losers as we did with KRE).

Will valuation eventually catch up with XLU? Sure.

Valuation is not a short-term catalyst and while in the right economic regime, an expensive valuation can get more expensive. When the leading indicators suggest inflation expectations will trend higher and/or growth expectations will reverse, then I'd expect XLU to underperform over a long-term trending basis.

Despite the lofty valuation, as long as growth continues to decelerate and inflation expectations continue to trend lower, XLU will likely remain an outperformer relative to more cyclical sectors that will lead the pack when the trend in growth/inflation inflect higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an underweight position in SPY



I am short KRE