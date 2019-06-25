Electronic Arts: Company Needs Mobile Gaming Help

Electronic Arts (EA) stock rose after the surprise release and the initial success of Apex Legends in February 2019. Better than expected Q4 FY19 results helped sustain those gains. However, that euphoria faded as the realization set in that the success of Apex Legends is not guaranteed and some of EA’s big releases such as Anthem are struggling. While there are expectations that season 2 of Apex Legends may do well, at this point, the future of EA looks quite murky. A predictably-growing stream of gaming revenue is what the market would like to see. This requires EA to transition from the current model of mostly standalone or single purchase games to generate more of its revenue through live operations with in-game transactions and subscriptions. If EA can navigate this transition successfully, then EA stock could become a compelling buy. However, this change is not as easy as exemplified by EA’s missteps with its Star Wars franchise. One way to ease this transition is by growing mobile gaming revenue. Giving games for free and making money through ongoing in-game purchases (also referred to as freemium model) is well established in mobile gaming. Unfortunately, mobile gaming within EA is struggling in recent years and is in very much in need of complete reset and revival.

Electronic Arts announced its full-year FY19 results in early May. The results were very well received. Total net revenue for the whole year FY19 was $4.95B, down 3.9% YoY, and for the quarter Q4’19, it was $1.24B, down 3.4% YoY. Even with this revenue decline, EA beat analysts’ expectations.

Tucked in the overall good results was mobile gaming revenue. It was down for the quarter by a whopping 23% YoY and by 13% for the trailing 12 months.

This decline is even more dramatic in the context of double-digit growth in global mobile gaming revenue, with mobile gaming being the fastest-growing segment of the gaming industry in the last few years. Recently, revenue from mobile gaming has surpassed the combined gaming revenue from both console and PC.

The decline in mobile revenue for EA was not a surprise for many analysts as this has been the trend for the past few quarters. Here's what EA COO Blake Jorgensen had to say during EA’s recent earnings call: "Mobile delivered net bookings of $135 million, down 23% year-on-year, with declines from aging titles across our portfolio not offset by growth from our new title, Command & Conquer: Rivals...”. Mobile booking for EA is expected to continue the decline by 10% to 15% for this year.

It's important to note that this is not an industry-wide trend. In the US, the pure-play mobile gaming companies such as Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), have seen their revenue grow at a tremendous pace in the last few years. EA also was doing well in mobile gaming just a few years back. EA still has some quality mobile assets. FIFA, NFL Madden, Sims and Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, to name a few.

With the management and the whole company focusing on console games and associated live ops, it's possible that mobile gaming is not receiving the love it deserves at EA. It's also worth noting that on the published list of executives reporting to the CEO, there's no representation for mobile gaming.

The decline of mobile gaming at EA seems to have started a couple of years back with the departure of their core mobile team. Nick Earl and Frank Gibeau, who were heading the mobile gaming at EA successively, left EA and ended up as CEOs of Glu Mobile and Zynga respectively. Also, Mike Olsen, who was leading the team developing the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, moved to Glu Mobile and took his whole team along with him. This is the team that has been working on Disney: Sorcerers Arena, an RPG game at Glu Mobile, which is about to be released.

Mobile Gaming Revenue is Important

Revenue of Mobile gaming companies used to be unpredictable and swung up and down with the release of each new title. However, in the last few years, this trend has changed with the introduction of freemium growth games, which have continuous updates and live operations. Both Zynga and Glu Mobile seem to have mastered the art of bringing in a potential growth game and increase the revenue year after year by adding new features and live operations support.

The following chart shows why mobile gaming revenue is essential for EA.

While Glu Mobile and Zynga have grown their revenue at a tremendous pace, revenue growth for EA looks like a sawtooth. Granted that the revenue for EA is 10 times that of Glu Mobile and about four times that of Zynga. However, still, having steady and consistently growing mobile revenue could smoothen the edges of the sawtooth. Having consistent growth in mobile gaming requires sophisticated delivery platforms that could be tweaked and fine tuned for better user experience, gaming economics, advertisements, and UA spend. This is where Zynga and Glu Mobile excel at, where EA seems to be lagging.

Mobile Gaming Revival Through Acquisition

Adding a mobile game here or acquiring a small company, there's not going to help EA. Their mobile gaming division needs a full reset and revival. EA is working on mobile support for Anthem and similar games. The success of Fortnite in mobile is forcing EA to invest there. While it will likely succeed, it also might take the focus further away from their pure mobile games. There are not many gaming companies with full-fledged live operations and associated systems that could meet the needs of EA. The top two publicly-traded gaming companies in the US that make the cut are Zynga and Glu Mobile. There might be other privately-held companies with similar

Zynga made some key acquisitions which have just started bearing fruit. Zynga also is accumulating cash with the sale of its building and through a recent debt offering. This capital raise seems to imply that Zynga is preparing for further acquisitions. Zynga wants to be the top dog in the mobile gaming space. So the interest level for getting acquired could be fairly low at Zynga. Also, at this point, the market cap of Zynga is just under $6B. With some added premium, Zynga might be too expensive for EA.

Glu Mobile, on the other hand, has been tightening its operations by closing down some of the studios. It has consolidated the operations around just three studios (San Francisco, Toronto, and India). Glu Mobile stock has been on a tear for the last two years but recently has pulled back from its highs. The market cap of Glu mobile currently is just around $1B, which is much more affordable for EA, even with a premium.

Target Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile has more of a creative focus than a business one. Launch of their two major games, WWE Universe and Disney: Sorcerers Arena, will be completed in the next two months. After the launch, the Glu Mobile team needs to grind out the monetization from these titles. The other new games in the plans are not as big or as exciting. As they look for other creative challenges, getting access to and reviving the EA games could be very attractive to the talented Glu Mobile team. They also are intimately familiar with some of these titles and would love to take on the challenge of bringing titles such as Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes back to glory.

For EA, an acquisition such as Glu Mobile will not only directly add to the topline revenue but also could help stabilize and even grow the current mobile titles at EA. EA could offload all their pesky little mobile gaming titles and focus solely on the big games such as Anthem and live operations along with mobile support for their console games.

So, how much would EA have to pay to acquire a company such as Glu Mobile? For 2019, Glu Mobile has guided $450M as the midpoint of revenue. The starting point for the offer could be calculated by just applying the revenue multiple of EA to that of Glu Mobile.

Market Cap Projected Revenue Revenue Multiple Valuation Based on Multiple Corresponding Stock Price EA $29.3B $5.4B 5.4 GLUU $1.0B $450M $2.44B $17

The guided revenue from Glu Mobile with the revenue multiple of EA gives a purchase valuation of approximately $2.44B. This could form the starting pointing for the valuation.

Bold Action Requires Courageous Leadership

In the mobile gaming space, one of the most significant acquisitions so far is Activision Blizzard acquiring King Entertainment for $5.9B in 2016. At the time of the purchase, it was clear that King had almost reached the peak of revenue generation. ATVI was acquiring King primarily for their revenue and cash generation along with its massive user base. Recently as Activision Blizzard has stumbled, Candy Crush games from King have provided stability and are still one of the significant contributors to revenue for ATVI.

EA has a mixed track record in its 25 year-plus history of acquisitions. The most recent one is EA Respawn Entertainment in 2017 which is the studio behind Apex Legends. EA is a relatively conservative company that has never made huge acquisitions in its history. The mobile asset that EA needs is much more than just a revenue-generating machine as we have seen in the previous sections. This is a crucial acquisition that could completely transform and revitalize EA's mobile gaming operations. It also may end up being the largest acquisition in EA history. Such bold action requires courageous leadership as there's always the risk with such large acquisitions. EA does have a massive cash hoard of about $5B, which they could deploy for such acquisitions. In fact, EA has been returning money to stockholders through stock repurchases. Last year alone, EA repurchased over $1.1B worth of their stock.

Acquiring a company such as Glu Mobile would be a much better way to spend those dollars. It would add a lot more shareholder value than the traditional stock repurchase. Such an acquisition would not only stabilize and grow their mobile revenue but also bring more predictability to their overall revenue, it also will assure a larger presence for EA in the increasingly important mobile gaming space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.