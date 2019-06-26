EPR Properties: Whether Or Not You're A Movie-Goer, This Monthly Dividend Payer Could Be For You

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple net lease REIT with a diversified portfolio of Recreation, Education, and Entertainment real estate assets. One of the major industry-specific tailwinds for the company is that Millennials are not as materialistic as previous generations and are driving demand for experiential real estate combined with robust macroeconomic growth of the U.S.

The company is also doing an excellent job diversifying away from a previously highly concentrated tenant base while t he current investment-grade balance sheet supports future acquisitions and development activities. EPR Properties is one of the few triple net lease REITs to pay its shareholders consistent monthly dividend s. The company pays a 5.6% dividend yield at the moment and has largely outperformed its benchmarks S&P 500 and MSCI U.S REIT index over the last 5 years.

Business Overview

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

EPR Properties was founded in 1997 and its properties include amusement parks, megaplex theaters, ski areas, golf complexes, public charter schools, and even casinos. Management is focusing on under-served real estate segments and the company incorporates a strategy of investing in a limited number of segments to develop strong expertise of finding hidden gems within particular segments but still maintain portfolio diversity. At the moment, the company is highly exposed to three-segment s with 43% in Entertainment, 33% in Recreation and 21% in Education.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Management expects positive trends in consumer demand related to experiential real estate, driven by the largest population segment or so-called Millennials. They value experience over ownership and we believe Millennials they will be a major factor to shape our economy in the foreseeable future. Arts, Entertainment and Recreation industries are well positioned to capitalize on this trend and increase its percentage of total US GDP Output (4.1% in 2015).

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

According to the figure above, management has done an excellent job reducing tenant concentration of top 5 tenants from 64% to 50%. We believe it will continue with its diversification strategy by property type and geographic location as well and look towards specialty business operators to effectively manage its properties. What makes this company a compelling investment is its distinctive lease structure, with an average duration of 14 years combined with strong rent coverage.

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

Looking at the segment mix, the recreation segment has been increasing its portfolio share over the last decade compared to education and entertainment. We believe that recreation represents an excellent opportunity to capitalize on the "Experience" Economy and offer unique new features for Millennials. The education segment has represented a steady share in the portfolio while the entertainment segment has been in continuous decline from over 80% before the financial crisis in 2007 driven by technological disruptions of the movie business.

Entertainment Opportunity

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

The Entertainment segment has been performing exceptionally well in 2018, however, with record box office revenues reaching $11.9 billion in FY 18 or up 7% Y/Y. Even though theater attendances face very strong competition from movie-streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime, attendance was up over 6% Y/Y. Furthermore, it clearly indicates that going to the theater still remains a popular entertainment option among Millennials. As of December 31, 2018, the entertainment segment consists of approximately $3 billion of total investments and 170 properties. The occupancy rate is very strong at 98% with an outstanding rent coverage of 1.92x. In terms of investments, they totaled approximately $27.2 million, primarily consisting of a $14.9 million theater acquisition and several expansion projects of family & retail entertainment centers. Management expects increasing investments and acquisitions in the entertainment segment in 2019 driven by new experiential opportunities. For instance, the properties that own their own" beachfront", allow the ability to take advantage of food & beverage services (60% of revenues) combined with entertainment.

Recreation Opportunity

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

In the Recreation segment, ski tenants have been performing exceptionally well because of a challenging winter season with sustained snow. Investment spending has been robust at approximately $44 million (down from $160 million in Q4) and the most important was a unique $68.5 million investment in two recreation anchor lodging properties in St. Pete Beach Florida. Furthermore, the company invested in both properties by creating a Joint Venture to diversify away risks by bringing in a partner with strong lodging experience. Management anticipates a rent coverage around 2.0x from the St. Pete Beach transaction so it should immediately contribute to strong free cash flow generation.

However, the company doesn't plan to become a lodging REIT in the near future or to enter into foreign markets with lodging opportunities like Caribbean or Mexican all-inclusive resorts. Nevertheless, we believe that if investments like S t. Pete turn out to be very profitable, management will most likely pursue additional JV opportunities.

The Education Opportunity

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

The company received disposition proceeds of $42.3 million in Q4 18 and signed important triple net lease agreements with Children's Learning Adventure (CLA) related to the purchase & sale of certain assets because of CLA's bankruptcy. CLA has agreed to lease and operate each of the 21 properties for a total of $1 million per month or till each individual property is transferred. By March 31, 2020 schools should transfer to a replacement operator called Crème de la Crème - a top notch operator in the space. Management is optimistic that it will be able to grow the rental stream from the $1 million per month to a significantly higher number.

Guidance

Source: Investor Presentation, Q1 2019

The company provided guidance for FFO between $5.30 - $5.50 - in line with last quarter's guidance. If we take the midpoint value of $5.40 vs reported number of $6.10 in FY18 investors might not be impressed with the guidance. However, keep in mind that 2018 was affected by one-time items. Adjusted FFO per share last fiscal year was higher because of the non-education related prepayment fees of $0.93 per share in 2018 and management still anticipates 4% Y/Y FFO growth excluding this item. In terms of transition of Crème de la Crème from CLA, the company has included $12 million in rental revenue in 2019 FFO guidance and transactions costs of $11 million, which will not be included in adjusted FFO per share basis. Additionally, the company's investment spending guidance range is $600 million to $800 million, with disposition guidance recently increasing to $300 million to $400 million.

Valuation

On a Price/AFFO, the stock trades at 13.5x, which is in line with its historical average of 13.1x. Interestingly, 2019 analyst estimates are for FFO of $4.50 which presumably do not include adjustments that bring the estimate in line with the company's FFOAA of $5.30 to $5.50.

EPR has a dividend yield of 5.7% - which is attractive in light of the fact that the stock has been on a tear since early 2019. At 89%, the payout ratio looks a bit high, but with the adjustments and one-time items, this figure looks misleading. At an FFO of $5.42 (analyst consensus for 2019) and a dividend payment of $4.50, the payout ratio is 83% - not great, but much safer than the current payout ratio would imply.

We see the share price trading range bound although the recent success of several blockbuster films could give investors a 'vote of confidence' that people still like to see certain movies that the theater. Avengers: Endgame has grossed $830 million through June 17th, while Captain Marvel has grossed $426 million and Aladdin has grossed $264 million.

Takeaways

The stock price hasn't achieved its full potential in 2019 because of investors concerns over the movie theater business and we expect this concern to persist in the near future, although a few more blockbusters could change their minds. However, the company is increasing its investments into the recreational segment and it is well positioned to take advantage of U.S. experiential growth opportunities. With lease agreements with an average duration of 14 years, the portfolio should be well insulated barring a major catastrophe to any of its tenants.

Management has done an excellent job of improving portfolio and credit quality over the last 5 years and we believe the company is on an excellent track with the robust pipeline of projects to continue with this trend. Planned new expansions combined with growth in external acquisitions can contribute to strong cash flow generation and profitability over the next several years. Shareholders have been highly rewarded by consistent high single-digit dividend increases and strong stock price performance over the last decade and we believe that the company will maintain strong cash flow generation and payout ratio from smart investments.

Because of the apparent decline in AFFO in 2019 compared to 2018, we believe the stock is getting overlooked. Analysts estimates are for $5.41 AFFO for FY2019 compared to $6.17 in FY2018. But one time items make this headline number misleading. At a monthly paying dividend yield of 5.7% and some small upside surprise price potential driven by sentiment, we really like the name. We also see the potential for another dividend hike to about $4.60, from $4.32. We currently rate the stock Neutral and it remains in our Stable Monthly Income Portfolio.

We provide portfolio strategies and investment ideas to income investors and retirees. Our asset allocation strategies guide investors on where to find the best income generating ideas and we provide individual security coverage on REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferred Equity, Bonds, BDCs, ETFs, and Closed End Funds. Join us get access to our research and portfolios, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)





Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.