Franco-Nevada Is A Safe Way To Play The Gold Bull Market

To be clear, almost all precious metal and miner investment will do well in a new gold bull market, but Franco-Nevada offers a greater margin of safety.

Franco-Nevada is the leading gold royalty and streaming stock. The article describes the royalty and streaming business model and why it is a safer investment approach.

There are many ways to play this sector, including more aggressive approaches in junior miners, but this article describes a safer way to invest in this sector.

With the gold price soaring, central banks easing, interest rates falling, and geopolitical and trade tensions rising, many investors are taking a fresh look at gold and precious metals.

With the gold price (NYSEARCA:GLD) (NYSEARCA:PHYS) suddenly soaring over $1,400 an ounce for the first time since 2013, with global central banks' monetary easing policies and lower interest rates set to be the new course for the foreseeable future, and with heightened geopolitical tensions and trade disputes causing investors to seek out safe haven assets - many investors are now turning to the gold and precious metals sector (GDX) (GDXJ) and taking a closer look for the first time in a long time.

There are many ways to play this sector, and you will find more aggressive approaches in junior gold miner stock investments, such as I analyze in-depth in my subscription service the Stock & Gold Market Report. But in this article, I want to talk about a safer approach and a safer stock, which will still perform well in this new gold bull market: Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV). It may not deliver the triple-digit annual gains that are possible in the junior miners sector, but it offers a safe and reliable way to participate in some of the gains when the gold price rises and this sector rallies.

Franco-Nevada is a royalty and streaming company. That means it makes investments in many precious metal mining companies, and in return, it receives either a royalty payment on every ounce of metal the miners produce and sell, or it obtains the right to acquire a certain amount of the metal at a bargain below-market price.

How The Gold Royalty Business Model Works

If you have ever watched Shark Tank, you know that "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary loves to make these royalty deals when he makes an offer to invest in a company. Rather than take an equity percentage stake in a small company, he receives a royalty percentage payment on every item the company sells. This guarantees him an income stream as long as the company is selling its product. This way, the company's overhead and other costs, which may reduce, eliminate, or delay the company's profitability, do not affect the income that the investor receives from his royalty.

Kevin O'Leary is Canadian, and he probably learned about royalty investing from Canada's gold and precious metal mining industry. Franco-Nevada is the biggest such gold royalty company, it is one of the oldest in the industry, and it has the best reputation as the industry leader.

The royalty business model is especially successful in the gold and precious metal mining industry because there is always a market for the companies' products: gold, silver, and precious metal bullion. Unlike other industries, gold miners never have to worry about their finished product sitting as unsold inventory in a warehouse. They don't even have to worry about being undersold by competitors with lower prices, because the price of gold per ounce is standard throughout the world. As soon as they get the gold out of the ground, it will sell at the standard spot price, and the royalty company will collect its payment.

There is another huge advantage for the royalty business model: the mining business can be difficult, and companies can incur high costs at every step along the way. This means that it may take a while for a gold mining company to become profitable, even after it begins mining, producing, refining, and delivering the gold from its mine. But gold miners' high costs and delayed profitability do not affect the income that is streaming into the royalty companies as soon as the miner begins producing and selling its gold.

Royalty Stocks vs. Senior Miners

For all of these reasons, over the long term, the royalty business model is the best and most successful strategy in the gold and precious metal mining industry. For illustration, here is a chart of the stock performance of Franco-Nevada vs. 3 major gold mining companies since November 21, 2008 (when both the broader stock market and gold mining stocks were at a low point):

The red line is Franco-Nevada. The blue, pink, and green lines are Newmont (now Newmont Goldcorp) (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and Barrick Gold (GOLD).

The superiority and outperformance of Franco-Nevada's royalty business model over the senior gold mining stocks for the past decade is clear.

Now, keep in mind, I am not at all saying that the senior gold miner stocks are bad investments during this new gold bull market itself. Not at all. On the contrary, they should also be good investments for as long as this gold bull market continues. Almost all precious metal and miner investments will do well in such a bull market.

But Franco-Nevada has a margin of safety that the other mining companies do not, due to its business model and its long-term performance throughout all kinds of bull markets, bear markets, and flat markets.

Summary of Franco-Nevada's Assets

Franco-Nevada owns royalty and streaming deals on no less than 80 gold and precious metal assets around the world. This page provides the impressive full list of them:

(Source: franco-nevada.com)

Franco-Nevada's corporate presentation provides more details on the company's largest core assets:

(Source: franco-nevada.com)

And, the company also provides a summary of the long list of all the portfolio growth it expects to take place over the next two years:

(Source: franco-nevada.com)

Conclusion

Franco-Nevada will not be the biggest percentage gainer in the gold and precious metals sector in this new bull market. For that, you will need to be more aggressive and look elsewhere, such as junior gold miner stocks, as I have described in this recent article: "Junior Gold Miners: Gold Price Rally Is Perfect Timing For Summer Drilling Season".

But Franco-Nevada and its royalty business model are safe, reliable, successful, and it is a good first step for new investors looking to gain their first exposure to the gold and precious metals sector as this new bull market begins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long many junior gold miner stocks. Further details are available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.