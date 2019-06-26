Why It's Time To Bank Gains From MHD

In our series on municipal closed-end funds (CEFs), we have highlighted consistently what investors should be looking for when investing so as to avoid the nasty distribution cut surprise. We analyze the muni space each month based on the financials that are newly released by the fund sponsors, and the dividend announcements that come out, usually on the first of every month.

What are we looking for?

Essentially, we want to find high quality funds that report their EPS and UNII data at least quarterly (preferably monthly) and meet the characteristics that we seek. Those characteristics include but are not limited to:

Higher yield

Coverage > 98%

UNII > 0

Positive period-to-period trends for both of these figures

Portfolio quality not too heavily invested in unrated issues

Duration management, preferably less than 10

No return of capital

Undervalued in terms of premium/discount as determined by our regression modeling

Most importantly, a favorable call schedule

It can be hard for the average investor to go through all those factors and then pick one fund. The modeling and analysis that goes into digging through each of these data points, weighing them against others, and making a determination can be extensive. Obviously, there is no perfect fund so you always have a negative to contend with that you must determine if it outweighs the positives.

The funds that we think exhibit the characteristics we are looking for are called "Top Conviction Funds." They are your longer-term buy-and-holders that you can purchase and simply collect tax-free income. But we also have "Muni Convergence Trades" which are funds that are likely to not only generate tax-free income but we expect will close the discount by at least a couple of points. This can turn a 4.75% tax free income stream into a 7% total return (and favorably taxed) opportunity. Those convergence opportunities are more trading oriented in order to generate short-term alpha.

Back in our March muni market update, we highlighted three new 'Top Conviction' funds but also several new 'Convergence' funds as well.

Here are the conclusions from that report to members (only):

Top Ideas: NMZ, DMB, and MMD remain top choices

RMI is a fund-of-funds and looks very attractive

CXE/CMU remain good options to avoid the BIG distribution cut

NEA/NAD could be the next NMZ but it's very early here

New 'Top Conviction' choices include: BKN, MQY, and MQT

New 'Convergence' choices: MEN, MHD

MHF looks very good here for unlevered exposure

BFY remains top NY choice

Some of our fund choices have changed as markets have moved a lot in the last three months. One of those was MHD.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Funds (MHD)

The fund cut its distribution back in December by 3.6% to $0.0675 from $0.07. This can often be a buying opportunity as investors tend to dump funds after distribution reductions, possibly creating an oversold situation. This was MHD's second cut in the last two years -- the previous time was from $0.0745 to $0.07, a 6% decline.

Below is the distribution history of the fund going back to the inception in 1997. The downward trend in the rate has only been in effect for the last 5 years. Still, the tax-free yield is fairly compelling for the current muni CEF environment at 4.89%.

The Portfolio

The holdings in the fund are decidedly on the safer side with 15% of the fund in AAA-rated, another 27.5% in AA-rated, and 22% in A-rated issues. With two-thirds of their positions holding some variant of an A credit rating from the ratings agencies, you have to come to the conclusion that it is a defensive and safer overall fund. Just 10% of the fund is in non-investment grade issues.

(Source: Blackrock)

In terms of state breakdown, the largest allocation is to very in-demand California issues at 10% of all assets. Illinois, New York, and Texas are the next three positions at 9.9%, 9.5%, and 8.8% of assets, respectively. Troubled New Jersey rounds out the top 5 at 6.8% of the fund.

Transportation (typically revenue bonds) is the largest sector at 18.5% with 12.2% in state-backed general obligation bonds. Healthcare, often a source for high yield (non-investment grade) exposure is just 10% of the assets. Tobacco, another source for riskier exposure, is just 7.1%.

A large portion of the fund is long-dated meaning the time to maturity is greater than 15 years. In fact, nearly half of the portfolio doesn't mature for more than 25 years.

The fund has a 97% coverage ratio with UNII slightly above zero. So what's the problem(s)?

MHD's first problem is coverage and UNII erosion. In the first table below, you can see that coverage ratios were stable or rising through the end of 2018 and into 2019. Since January, however, the ratio has turned south. In the second table, we show the UNII balance and the percentage change from one month to the next. The negative percentage changes are high simply because the numbers are getting close to zero, but the unfavorable direction is clear. UNII has not stabilized since the December cut which makes us fear that another is going to be needed. By now, with four months of data available to us since that last cut, we would typically see a slowdown in the UNII decline and even a full reversal. That hasn't happened yet. Can we expect a turnaround?

MHD's second problem, related to the first, is the call exposure as shown in the chart below. 11.2% of the portfolio is callable in the next 12 months or currently. Another 10.3% will be callable in the following 13-24 months. Nearly one-quarter of the portfolio is likely to turn over in the next two years. In speaking with portfolio managers who specialize in the municipal bond space, they note that any long high-coupon muni bond that is beyond its call-protection period will likely be called in the current environment. The combination of high demand for munis and the lack of significant supply - a large reason being that the new tax law eliminated advanced refundings which were a big component of new supply - means that you do not need much of a drop in rates to induce refinancing. What does that mean to the fund? That means older, higher yielding bonds in the fund are being called and replaced with lower yielding ones. And that pressures the fund's ability to hold the distribution at current levels, especially if UNII reserves are low or non-existent.

In addition to call exposure, over 15% of the portfolio matures in the next three years. These are primarily prerefunded/escrowed bonds.

(Source: Blackrock)

So while coverage in April remained above 97%, as those calls start filtering through, earnings (EPS) will continue to erode, sending that coverage ratio lower. Blackrock tends to have fairly formulaic guidelines as to when they cut the distribution. We've determined that UNII erosion is the trigger. It often only takes three straight months of significant percentage declines in the fund's UNII balance to set off the alarm bells. (If the fund cut recently, BR allows for more time to course-correct.) As coverage starts falling to the low-mid 90's, the UNII decline accelerates. Unlike Nuveen, Blackrock will rarely allow UNII to go much into negative territory with their muni CEFs.

MHD likely still has some time left. But for how long? Who can know except the portfolio managers who can see the called bonds get ripped out of the fund one-by-one. Because the fund is trading at a high valuation and the large discounts that were available in late 2018 or even just a few months ago have evaporated, we advised our members to sell.

Concluding Thoughts

We didn't hold MHD very long, but it did what we thought it would do: participate in the muni market rally while seeing a higher than normal chance of hitting a 52-week high. However, the latest data suggests a cut will be coming in the next few months so it is time to book those gains and move on. We recommend shifting those assets into Nuveen AMT-Free (NEA) or Blackrock Invest Quality Muni (BKN).

Right now a perfect environment is baked into the price of MHD. The muni market is in a Goldilocks period as technicals (supply and demand) and fundamentals (lower rates, lower defaults, higher tax receipts) are both favorable. That is helping drive up the price of nearly all muni CEFs. It especially includes those with above-average yields.

Many investors tend to purchase muni CEFs solely based on the size of the yield and perhaps UNII balance (not trend). That is why a fund like PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML) currently has a massive premium; the NAV yield is still sky high and the UNII balance is sizable. But as we noted in prior write-ups, with coverage below 90%, PML's UNII is eroding steadily and predictably. The good times will eventually have to come to an end when the UNII bucket runs low in about a year. Then a truly massive cut to the distribution will occur as it has with other PIMCO muni funds in the past. At a 25% premium, we rate that fund a strong sell.

Muni CEFs are mostly buy-and-hold investments for us given the tax-free nature of the income stream. Exposing ourselves to short-term capital gains by cashing in on small profits is not the goal of our selections. Still, it is hard to know when a convergence trade will play out. Sometimes its within a few months like MHD and other times longer than a year (resulting in a long-term gain). We take our gains where we can find them. But our top conviction funds continue to chug along and we continue to enjoy the nearly 5% tax free income stream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKN, NEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.