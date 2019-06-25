The Story Of Cobalt 27 Ends But There's Still Value Left

Cobalt 27 looks cheap as the Ramu stake and Nickel 28's other assets seem severely undervalued.

Nickel 28's main asset will be an 8.56% stake in the giant Ramu nickel and cobalt mine.

The end of Cobalt 27 will result in the birth of Nickel 28, a newly-listed company focused on the nickel sector.

At the start of 2018, Cobalt 27 was the star in the cobalt space and now the company is being bought out at just 30% of its peak share price.

In April 2018, Cobalt 27 (OTCQX:CBLLF) was the go-to investment for people interested in cobalt. With the metal's price hovering near an astronomical $100,000 per tonne on the LME, the company had accumulated 3,000 metric tonnes valued at $370 million and raised $200 million to invest in streams.

In June 2018, Cobalt 27 closed a $300 million stream for 32.6% of the cobalt production from Voisey's Bay mine.

And then, all came crashing down. Cobalt prices today are less than a third compared to April 2018, and on June 18, Swiss firm Pala Investments announced that it plans to buy Cobalt 27 for C$501 million ($375 million).

Pala is offering C$5.75 per share, which represents a 66% premium to Cobalt 27's closing share price of C$3.47 on June 17. The purchase price includes C$3.57 in cash and C$2.18 in shares of the newly-listed company named Nickel 28.

Pala will in effect take over Cobalt 27's vast physical cobalt inventories and the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream. The company will also inject $5 million into Nickel 28 upon its inception and retain a 4.9% interest in the new company. At the moment, Pala holds a 19% stake in Cobalt 27.

I don't plan to analyze whether this is a good deal, fellow SA contributor Peter Arendas has already done that. What I want to do is see whether there is enough value left in Cobalt 27 after it becomes Nickel 28.

Nickel 27 will have a lot of assets, but most of them seem almost worthless. The main asset will be an 8.56% interest in Ramu, a producing nickel-cobalt mine located near Madang on the north coast of Papua New Guinea.

The mine cost around $2.1 billion to build and was commissioned in 2012. It's operated and majority-owned by Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC). In 2018, Ramu produced 35,355 tonnes of nickel and 3,275 tonnes of cobalt and MCC recently revealed that it's evaluating a potential expansion of Ramu, which could cost around $1.5 billion.

After the repayment of Nickel 28's attributable Ramu construction and development loans, its ownership will increase to 11.3%. Nickel 27's project debt currently stands at $117.7 million.

Cobalt 27 got the interest in Ramu through the acquisition of Highlands Pacific in May 2019 at a valuation of $65 million.

Ramu has a mineral reserve of 56 Mt @ 0.9% nickel and 0.1% cobalt as well as a mineral resource of 76 Mt in the measured and indicated category at 0.9% Nickel and 0.1% cobalt, which gives the project a mine life of over 30 years.

Ramu is presented as a low-cost operation, but it wasn't one during its first few years:

In fact, it's lost money every year except for 2017 and 2018 when production really started to pick up. According to Highland's accounts, its share of Ramu's net profit was $3.5 million in 2017 and $9.8 million in 2018. According to MCC's accounts, the mine generated revenues of RMB 2.66 billion in 2018, which is around $402 million. This means that the Ramu's net profit margin was a whopping 26.4% in 2018.

You could argue that 2018 was a much better year for nickel, but looking back, prices were actually low:

Even if you look back 20 years into the past, these are some of the weakest prices for the metal we've had:

I think that Ramu has the potential to continue earning over $100 million per year for the foreseeable future. It's one of the best nickel and cobalt mines in Asia and is among the best lateritic nickel mines in history.

Regarding Nickel 28's share, I think it will remain at 8.56% for a long time. The project debt is paid off from the net cash flow, which stood at $93 million in 2018. At this rate, it will be close to 15 years until it's repaid with its attributable share of close to $8 million per year.

My main concern with Nickel 28 involves funding. While the company will be debt free, the $1.5 billion expansion of Ramu means that it will need to come up with $127.5 million to fund its share. There's very high dilution risk in this scenario.

Overall, I think that the $65 million valuation of Highland and its 8.56% stake in Ramu seems very fair and the other projects of Nickel 28 could be worth maybe another $10 million. Add to that $5 million in cash and I think you can give the company a conservative valuation of some $80 million.

Pala is offering C$3.57 in cash per share and Cobalt 27 is trading at C$4.13 on the TSX at the moment. This means that the market values the stake in Ramu and all those near-worthless projects at just C$0.56 per share or a measly $36.2 million. I think that Cobalt 27 should be worth at least C$4.99 before the deal as Nickel 28's conservative value is C$1.24 per share.

