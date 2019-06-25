CBL: The Summer Shorts Are Out Of Fashion

In the following piece we revisit the sell call from last year, identify the lessons learned, and give our outlook going forward for CBL.

CBL's share price has fallen from $6 to $1 since our sell call. The question is what to do now?

Last year I wrote an article stating CBL was a strong sell and advised investors to sell out immediately. Over the past year that call has returned 85%.

What Happened?

Last year in June there was a huge debate as to whether CBL (CBL) was a major value trade or trap. My position for the last couple of years has been to avoid the Class B Mall REIT sector. I gave the following statement in a previous interview article regarding REITs, "Ain't Nothing Like The REIT Thing," on June 26, 2018, when asked about CBL:

"I have recommended my service members avoid class B mall REITs such as CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.. The REIT is down more than 75% over the past five years, falling from over $21 to $5. Even so, the REIT has made somewhat of a comeback recently, yet I posit the risk is still not worth the reward. Rising rates, new shopping behaviors, oversupply of retail space, and liquidity drying up for expensive redevelopment projects have made it tough for the likes of CBL. The first thing I look for in an investment opportunity is a solid long-term growth story, and I don't see that with CBL. Sure, the REIT is trading at a rock-bottom valuation and a sky-high yield, yet I submit these are red flags, not reasons to back up the truck. I submit the REIT is a value trap, not a trade. The dividend was cut once before to redirect cash flows toward redevelopment due to a rash of closings. I would avoid CBL. The risk is not worth the reward. I see the company cutting the dividend once again as redevelopment costs continue to rise. Furthermore, an already shallow pool of investors willing to take on a declining mall continues to shrink. There are better risk/reward opportunities out there than CBL at present."

In the comment section of that article I went back and forth with bullish authors stating I believed the stock was ripe for a fall and to avoid it at all costs. The spirited debate and defense of the position riled me up so much that I actually published an article in August of last year stating it was time to sell.

Several of my service members preserved a significant amount of capital by selling out of their positions. Some even profited from going short. The call has returned 85% in less than one year. I normally only write about selling out of positions I own. Nonetheless, sometimes I do take a negative stance if I have a strong conviction, as in this case.

What Now?

Long-term story is still broken

The retail REIT complex has made somewhat of a comeback recently, yet I posit the risk is still not worth the reward. New shopping behaviors, oversupply of retail space, and liquidity drying up for expensive redevelopment projects have made it tough for the likes of CBL. The first thing I look for in an investment opportunity is a solid long-term growth story, and I don't see that with CBL. CBL sky-high yield was a huge Red Flag, not a reason to buy.

Now, with a potential trade war with China looming, things could get a lot worse. I have sold out of all my mall REIT positions in the High Yield Income Portfolio. as well. I will write a separate article detailing that decision. Suffice to say, I see hard times ahead for the malls and the trade war with China is already crimping margins.

The Bottom Line

I would still avoid CBL. An already shallow pool of investors willing to take on a declining mall continues to shrink. There are better risk/reward opportunities out there than CBL at present. I would cover my shorts here, though. I see the shares as primed for a potential short-term bounce back. Yet, this one is now for the traders. It may flicker a few times more like a flame searching for oxygen, yet will soon go out. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.