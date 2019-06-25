Top REITs For July Are Colony By Gains And Orchid Island By Yield Per Wall Street Estimates

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 12.92% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. the little low-price REITs led the pack for July.

Top net-gainers AJX, DX, TWO, CHMI, OPI, NRZ, GNL. MAC, CLNC & CLNY ranged 22.5%-46.75% 6/21/19. The top 50 WallStars by gains and yield represented All 7 REIT industries.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 22.55% To 46.78% Net Gains By Ten WallStar REITs Come July, 2020

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 50% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to July, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) was projected to net $467.75, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% more than the market as a whole.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) was projected to net $428.50, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CLNC.

Macerich Co (MAC) made the list with a projected net gain of $402.46, based on the median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% under the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) netted $309.01 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $305.33 based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk 12% over the market as a whole.

Office Properties Income (OPI) was found to net $280.57 based on the median target price estimate from six analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 62% more than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) was projected to net $275.84, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 63% less than the market as a whole.

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) was projected to net $255.74, based on a median target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% less than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) was projected to net $236.92, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Great Ajax (AJX) was projected to net $225.49, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.88% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 10% under the market as a whole.

Source: pethelpful.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top WallStar REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 50 WallStar REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top WallStar REITs

Top ten Real Estate Sector WallStars selected 6/21/19 by yield represented three of seven constituent industries.

The first of four diversified REIT industry representatives in the top ten took the lead, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1]. The other four diversified members placed second, sixth and seventh: Dynex Capital Inc (DX) [2]; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) [6]; AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) [7].

The first of five residential REITs placed third, New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) [3]. Thereafter followed residential REIT representatives in the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth spots, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) [4], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) [5], Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) [8], and AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [9].

Finally the lone office REIT placed twnth, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC), to complete the top ten July WallStar REITs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten WallStar REITs Reported 12.85% To 39.26% Price Upsides To June, 2020; (22) No Downsides Were Allowed By WallStar Reckoning

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Wall Street Analysts Estimated A 12.92% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced REITs To July, 2020

Ten top WallStar REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Real Estate WallStars selected 5/24/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented two of seven industries constituting the REIT sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 26.24% Vs. (24) 23.24% Net Gains by All Ten, Come July 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.92% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC), was projected to gain 42.85%

.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield WallStar REITs as of June 21 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC); Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO); Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC); New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), with prices ranging from $6.35 to $15.89.

Five higher-priced WallStar REITs were: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI); AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC); Dynex Capital Inc (DX); ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR), whose prices ranged from $16.12 to $18.26.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Real Estate Investment Trust WallStar stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Home dog photo: pethelpful.com.

Get The REIT 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.