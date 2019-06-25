Zendesk's Next Stop: $1 Billion In Revenues

The stock price is near all-time highs and may surge from here.

Zendesk has YoY sales growth of 39% and scores 45 according to the Rule of 40. Zendesk is fairly valued per efficiency score.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is another player in a large stable of software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies attempting to capitalize on the digital workplace. ServiceNow (NOW) and Salesforce.com (CRM) are two such companies. ServiceNow is a market leader in the IT Service Management (ITSM) industry and has a 5-year growth rate of 44%. Salesforce.com dominates the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market segment. Salesforce.com is a much larger company with $14 billion in revenues but still manages a 26% revenue growth rate. Zendesk has only $700 million in revenues but sports a great 5-year annualized growth rate of 53%. While Zendesk operates in the same market segments as ServiceNow and Salesforce.com, Zendesk focuses on small businesses as opposed to the enterprise space making it easier to grow revenues without direct competition from the big boys.

According to Zendesk's recent Investor Presentation, the company expects to reach $1 billion in revenues in 2020, certainly a goal within reach given the company's extraordinary growth rate.

Source: Zendesk Investor Presentation - Slideshow

With Zendesk's recent transition to Amazon.com's (AMZN) AWS platform for improved scalability and now offering a suite of products, the company is positioned to continue its growth trajectory for several years to come. It is my contention that Zendesk is an excellent company and a buying opportunity at the current price for those investors interested in high-growth digital transformation stocks.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in my last article on Smartsheet (SMAR), another high-growth SaaS company, high growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts. A good example is this article written in March 2018 stating that Zendesk has little chance against industry goliaths. Since that point in time, Zendesk's stock price has more than doubled, rising from $43 to a recent $91.

I generally throw out traditional value factors and focus on other measures such as revenue growth, the so-called "rule of 40" for software companies, and my favorite: how the company has historically performed relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Source: portfolio123.com

As can be seen from the annual growth rates above, Zendesk's most recent YoY sales growth is 39.6%. The trend for both annual and quarterly revenue is picture perfect. By the way, this is typical of many of the digital transformation enabling stocks that I follow, my version of paradise.

Source: portfolio123.com

Free Cash Flow Margin

Zendesk's free cash flow margin has been growing steadily from 2016's -5.5% to nearly +6% of revenues today. This is a good sign that indicates that the company is healthy and reaching a level of maturity in its operations.

Source: portfolio123.com

Analyst Estimates

I examine how a company performs versus analyst estimates as it gives me a feel for how conservative company management is, how well they communicate with the investment community, and how mature the management team is. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Zendesk has an extremely good record of analyst estimates beats. They have exceeded estimates for the last 5 quarters for both sales and EPS.

Source: portfolio123.com

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing young software-as-a-service companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research and development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early-to-mid stage software companies is the "Rule of 40". It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40, some analysts use EBITDA, others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: as long as a company's growth rate is at least 40 percentage points higher than its free cash flow margin, a high-growth SaaS company can burn as much cash as it likes in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

I think it is safe to say that Zendesk is burning as much cash as it likes. All one has to do is look at the S&GA as a percentage of revenues. The ratio of S&GA to revenues is approximately 91%, much higher than what would be expected from a more mature SaaS company with a figure typically around 50-60%.

Source: portfolio123.com

The most recent trailing twelve months of R&D expenses work out to be approximately 26% of revenues. Between SG&A and R&D expenses, Zendesk is spending 117% of revenues.

Source: portfolio123.com

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 39% + 6% = 45%

In the case of Zendesk, burning cash appears to be "acceptable".

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score". It has been determined that a company's Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is a company's valuation divided by its revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS EXCEL for the 57 stocks in my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score. Based on this data, Zendesk's stock price appears to be reasonably valued compared to the rest of the stocks in my custom universe.

Technicals

The stock chart is one aspect of Zendesk that I find attractive as the stock price is approaching all-time highs and appears to be on the verge of surging higher from here.

Source: yahoo.com

Growth Trumps All

McKinsey & Company prepared an article called Grow fast or die slow that came to the conclusion that growth predicts long-term success and matters more than margin or cost structure.

…High-growth companies offer a return to shareholders five times greater than medium-growth companies. Second, growth predicts long-term success. "Supergrowers"-companies whose growth was greater than 60 percent when they reached $100 million in revenues-were eight times more likely to reach $1 billion in revenues than those growing less than 20 percent…. ...So, growth is essential to value creation. But is it more important than other factors, such as cost control and operating excellence? We analyzed the relationship of cost structure to growth and found little or no correlation. In every major cost category-cost of goods sold, R&D, marketing and sales, and overhead-there is little or no correlation between the level of expense or investment and growth rate. Fast-growing companies can spend a lot or a little on these categories; it doesn't seem to matter... ...As expected, in the software and online-services industries, with their outsize returns on capital, we found that changes in top-line growth deliver twice the valuation gain that margin improvements make...

Investment Risks

An investment in Zendesk comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, many of which are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels.

Also, the digital workplace is highly competitive, as there are not only large players such as ServiceNow and Salesforce.com, but there are also a number of small private companies offering similar products such as Freshdesk. Unfortunately, Zendesk does not have a competitive economic moat and there is the possibility of losing market share to competitors.

Summary

Zendesk is one of many players involved in digital transformation. The company has chosen a "growth at all cost" strategy for building the business. While S&GA/R&D expenses are quite high, YoY growth is 39%. The company expects to reach $1 billion in revenues in 2020, a realistic target. The stock price appears to be getting ready for a breakout, and in this article, I propose going long the stock. As with any investment, there are risks associated with this trade, including a dip in economic growth, a "dot-com" crash, and increased competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.