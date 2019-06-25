CARBO Ceramics: Failure Is Not An Option

The recent sales and EBITDA setbacks have the market scared about the future of CARBO Ceramics (CRR). The fact is that the company has a strong working capital balance, a fair amount of current assets that management is orderly liquidating and other assets to sell in order to maintain the current strategy of making the company less dependent upon the oil and gas industry. In the meantime, the new products appear to be slowly gaining customers in the industry.

The ceramic proppant business dried up in the 2015 oil price crash and has never recovered. Oil and gas companies are going for the largest returns first. Those returns appear to be in well design and other operating initiatives. Sand quality and ceramics promises better returns. But those returns are usually towards the end of a well's life and not as large as the current opportunities being pursued. Sand and ceramic proppant will have their chance to prove their worth after the other more profitable initiatives and possibilities are exhausted. In the meantime, CARBO Ceramics found plenty of value added opportunities to pursue for another cyclical (or many permanent) recovery.

The new product introduction process has taken much longer than anticipated. But it appears that the new products are gaining some traction in the market. In the meantime, management has continued to maintain a strong cash position by raising cash as needed to fund the transition.

Revenue Crash And Recovery

When oil prices crashed, the revenues of this company followed oil prices down. What had been a lucrative business suddenly vanished literally overnight. The marginal technology advantage of ceramic proppant vanished as operators have gone to cheaper and cheaper sand while pursing more lucrative production advances in well designs. This situation created the history shown below.

Source: CARBO Ceramics Annual Shareholder Meeting Slide Presentation May, 2019

The initial massive revenue slide caused by the oil price decline hid any revenue progress. This company suddenly was introducing new products in the middle of an industry recession. The continuing cash flow from existing products was suddenly no longer available. New product introduction can be challenging during the best of times. New product introduction was more than a challenge during an industry downcycle with a far smaller continuing cash flow.

Any new product initially begins from a customer base of zero. Significant growth often occurs years after that product is introduced. Very few products "take-off" the minute they are introduced. The long list of new product categories shown above is no exception. The ongoing ceramic business that was expected to provide the cash flow necessary to diversify and expand technology driven products vanished. In its place, management has been liquidating older inventory "at its price" and selling assets as needed. The downturn created a lot of excess that can be orderly liquidated as needed for cash or kept for future product orders as new products succeed in the marketplace.

There was a strategic change to offer sand as a complete product offering suite once it became apparent that ceramic proppant alone would not sell the value added new products. Many of the new products now either go into the well with sand or ceramic proppant. This increased flexibility appears to have "opened doors" for future business.

That new strategy potentially gives this company extra profitability during times of low sand and proppant profitability. This is one of the few sand or proppant producers to try the value added product addition. If management is successful with the value added strategy, this company could be one of the most profitable sand or proppant companies in the industry. Plus the technology advantage could help this company do better during industry downturns.

The new product introduction period has been far longer than many expected. As such, many investors are giving up on the company's prospects. But those new products finally have enough sales volume to begin affecting the bottom line. That does not yet mean the company is out of the woods. But it does mean there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Management stated that the switch between new product sales as the base ceramic business and sand business fades should enable significant EBITDA and cash flow progress this fiscal year. Common shareholders have waited at least three years to hear anything approaching that type of news. Overall sales may not have to grow for material financial progress to be made this fiscal year.

Management did mention the upside was that the new customers are expected to be "sticky". This would be especially true for the new industrial products. Stickiness means it should be relatively easy to hang onto a new customer. That is a sort of moat or insulation from competition. Verification of that statement will be in the future.

Balance Sheet

Much has been made of the debt situation. Most of the statements appear confused. The fact is that much of the debt is in friendly hands.

Source: CARBO Ceramics Annual Shareholder Meeting Slide Presentation May, 2019

At the beginning of the second quarter, the company retired the loan from two directors of the company (one is now a former director). Still, the cash position is fairly strong as net debt is about $10 million. There is a remaining cash balance of about $55 million after the debt payment.

Management is discussing with the Wilks (who are both the long-term debt holder and a major shareholder) the use of the proceeds from the sale of the plant. But it is very clear that the company can pay the roughly $15 million required under the lending agreement. Most likely the company and Wilks are deciding the proper investment strategy for the future. The debt is and has been in relatively friendly hands. That keeps the threat of any kind of bankruptcy or financial stress to a minimum. A lot of key people with industry knowledge have loaned money to this company. That is no guarantee of success. But it does allow future investors some comfort that knowledgeable people (insiders as well) consider this company a good risk.

Source: CARBO Ceramics First Quarter 2019 10-Q

Furthermore, this company has a bevy of resources for future liquidity. The other current assets consists of inventory. The older inventory has been and continues to be liquidated on terms of management rather than a rash dumping. There are plenty more potential assets to sell should management feel the need for more liquidity. Management has no idea which products will succeed and which product markets will be as large as predicted. As such, management has chosen a slow liquidation of idle assets to maintain future flexibility.

The last source of liquidity has been the ATM sales of common shares. The company sold about 356,000 shares of common in April alone to net a little more than $1 million. These sales have definitely led to share dilution. Share dilution is a normal course for a company introducing new products without sufficient revenue from continuing product lines. The upside of this strategy is a conservative balance sheet at the cost of the dilution. This strategy enables long-term survival with lower risk. But it could decrease individual shareholder returns.

The above strategies were made necessary because the company is in the process of introducing new products even though the previous business all but vanished with the oil price drop and the subsequent emphasis on well design improvements. Management has so far kept this company out of financial difficulties by maintaining a strong cash position. Management has also kept banking relations to a minimum until company prospects improve. Not many managements can make that claim to a decent balance sheet when a prior business collapses and the new business takes time to evolve.

Comparison To Approach Resources

Unlike CARBO Ceramics, Approach Resources' (AREX) management announced that the company was not in compliance with the bank lending agreement. CARBO Ceramics' management was proactive enough to get the loans out of the banks and into friendlier hands. The result is that CARBO Ceramics remains in compliance with all covenants and has the cash to cover any immediate loan payments.

Approach Resources' management took a far more passive result. Despite a debt for equity exchange in the past, management never built upon that start. This management decided to basically "wait out" lower oil prices. That strategy frequently does not work well in commodity industries and it did not work well for Approach Resources. The result is that the president and some key officers who were unsuccessful in turning the company around have now left the company.

Wilks family companies also is a major shareholder and owns some of the company debt. Approach Resources has formed an independent committee to discuss an equity injection and a debt for equity exchange with the Wilks family companies. The financial situation of Approach Resources is far more serious than it ever was for CARBO Ceramics.

This is also shown by the approach that the Wilks family companies have taken with regard to their investment in the two companies. The Wilks family companies have seats on the board of directors of Approach Resources. No such step was ever requested at CARBO Ceramics. The CARBO Ceramics management has been given far more freedom and less oversight to run the company.

There is now an interim CEO dealing with the current financial crisis. If the ATM sales of stock of CARBO Ceramics were a concern, then the potentially far greater issuance of common by Approach Resources has to be a far larger concern. Approach Resources' shareholders run the risk of total loss of their investment. That threat does not currently exist for CARBO Ceramics' shareholders. There is a world of difference between dilution as new product introduction proceeds and total investment loss due to some form of reorganization. The Wilks family companies appear to be about to make a materially increased commitment to ensure the survival of Approach Resources. The proposal will likely reduce the ownership percentage of the remaining common shareholders materially (hopefully not completely).

Insiders

In addition to the shareholdings of the Wilks family companies, insiders of the company have been purchasing shares.

Source: NASDAQ Website June 22, 2019

Several insiders already own significant amounts of shares. Clearly, insiders do not see a troubled company when making the purchases shown above. Gary Kolstad, CEO, owns nearly 500,000 shares himself. Many insiders would be materially richer if the risky new venture into all the new products succeeds.

The Future

CARBO Ceramics has begun a transition to a more diversified company. There is definitely a danger that the transition will not succeed or that the ceramics business would "take-off" in a cyclical recovery to undo the diversification attempt. Several of these new products target extremely large markets with some new solutions. But market penetration has taken far longer than expected. Nonetheless, the company has clearly made headway with the new products.

The future of the company appears to be technology enhanced products that provide a moat or a long-term competitive advantage. The anticipated funding from the continuing business at the time has dried up before the new technology enhanced products became a significantly profitable business.

This has left the company dependent upon a combination of asset sales, inventory liquidation, and some ATM common stock sales. Currently, this combination of cash sources has kept the cash position relatively strong so that the company faces no immediate liquidity crisis.

For the first time, investors are being told that the profitable new products should raise EBITDA more than lost continuing business sales will lose. That in itself is a milestone. What is clearly needed here is positive cash flow. That positive cash flow from operating activities could be a year away. The downturn in the sand market caused by operators choosing a lower quality sand has delayed the return to positive cash flow.

Management has chosen some large markets to target. Success of the new products could provide enormous return from the current value. Nonetheless, failure would entail probably total loss of an investment because the anticipated continuing business vanished.

The market has clearly gotten tired of waiting for signs of new product success and trashed the stock price. Should management succeed though, those large markets could promise a lot of profit potential. The company is still a work in process, though.

The ATM fund raising process could fail in the future and management could run out of assets to sell and inventory to liquidate before the new product lines succeed. Nonetheless, the backing of the Wilks family companies is a sign of faith in this management. This speculative venture into new products therefore has a little more going for it than many new startup companies.

That does not guarantee success in the future. But the current stock price appears to account for a lot of failure and not much success. Any better than expected news could send the stock price soaring. In the meantime, long-term patience is needed to see if the new products succeed. The stock promises huge returns. But those returns also accompany considerable risks.

